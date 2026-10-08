QIIB Launches 0% Profit Financing Campaign For Toyota And Lexus Vehicles

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QIIB has launched a new auto financing offer for 2026, giving customers the opportunity to purchase Toyota and Lexus vehicles at a 0% profit rate.

Combining outstanding value with flexible financing, the campaign is part of QIIB's continued efforts to introduce innovative banking solutions that respond to customers' needs and deliver tangible benefits.

Running through December 31, 2026, the campaign is designed to make owning a Toyota or Lexus more accessible, attractive and rewarding for a wide range of customers.

It offers a comprehensive package of competitive benefits, including financing at a 0% profit rate, one year of comprehensive vehicle insurance, and flexible repayment terms of up to five years for Qatari customers and four years for resident expatriates.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, QIIB Head of Banking Products Talal al-Jaidah said:“This exclusive offer has been designed around our customers' evolving needs and aspirations, while reaffirming our commitment to rewarding them with innovative financing solutions aligned with the latest banking standards.”

He noted,“At QIIB, our customers' aspirations remain at the heart of everything we do. We continually develop products and offers that deliver meaningful added value. Today, our strong partnership with the Toyota and Lexus dealers enables us to bring one of the most attractive auto financing campaigns to the local market, carefully designed to suit different lifestyles.

“The campaign combines a 0% profit rate with a comprehensive range of benefits and flexible features, including complimentary comprehensive vehicle insurance for a full year.”

Highlighting the flexibility of the campaign, al-Jaidah said:“We have designed the offer to provide customers with greater choice through a range of financing options tailored to the needs of both Qatari citizens and residents.

“Customers can choose from a wide selection of models, including Lexus, Land Cruiser, Land Cruiser Hybrid and Prado, as well as other Toyota models. The campaign also offers flexible down payment options, with either no down payment or a 20% down payment, alongside repayment terms of up to five years. Competitive packages are available across all vehicle models included in the campaign.”

Al-Jaidah encouraged customers to take advantage of the campaign and explore the Toyota and Lexus models that best suit their needs. Customers can contact Toyota showrooms directly on 800 1800 or Lexus showrooms on 800 2929.