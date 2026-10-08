Global Counter-UAV (Anti-Drone) Market Analysis And Forecast, 2026-2035 Market To Reach $38.8 Billion As AI, Sensor Fusion, And Directed Energy Drive 19.68% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prioritize layered, AI-enabled counter-UAS, open architectures and low-cost effectors; target defense and critical infrastructure via partnerships and lifecycle services.

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Counter-UAV (Anti-Drone) Market: Focus on Market by End User, Technology, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global counter-UAV (anti-drone) market was valued at $5,984.0 million in 2025 and is projected to reach $38,827.9 million by 2035 under the realistic scenario. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.68% during 2026-2035, supported by the increasing operational use of inexpensive FPV drones, loitering munitions, autonomous UAVs, and coordinated drone attacks.

Demand is rising across military bases, borders, airports, prisons, public venues, critical infrastructure, and other sensitive locations. Organizations are moving beyond standalone equipment toward layered, networked counter-UAS architectures that integrate RF detection, radar, EO/IR, acoustic sensing, AI-enabled classification, command-and-control, electronic warfare, kinetic interceptors, and directed-energy effectors.

Market Segmentation and Leading Categories

The counter-UAV market is segmented by end user, technology, platform, and region:



End users: Defense, homeland security, and commercial

Technologies: Detection and interdiction

Platforms: Ground-based, air-based, and handheld systems Regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World

Defense to Remain the Leading End-User Segment

Defense is expected to retain the largest share of the counter-UAV (anti-drone) market through 2035. The segment was valued at $5,094.6 million in 2025 and is forecast to reach $32,265.9 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 19.39% during 2026-2035.

Battlefield use of FPV drones, autonomous UAVs, loitering munitions, and swarm attacks is accelerating the integration of counter-UAS capabilities into broader air-defense and force-protection networks. Armed forces are deploying layered combinations of sensors, electronic defeat systems, kinetic interceptors, and directed-energy technologies across forward operating bases, mobile units, naval platforms, borders, and permanent installations.

Interdiction Technologies to Lead Market Revenue

Interdiction is expected to lead the technology segment as defense and security customers prioritize systems capable of terminating attacks after detection and classification. Investment is expanding across non-kinetic/electronic defeat, kinetic/physical defeat, cyber capabilities, and directed-energy defeat.

The July 2026 U.S. Joint Interagency Task Force 401 award to CACI, issued under a contract with a $500 million ceiling, includes non-kinetic defeat capabilities within a layered Domestic Shield approach. In the U.K., approximately $417 million was awarded in November 2025 for DragonFire laser systems scheduled to enter Royal Navy service from 2027. An estimated operating cost of roughly $13 per laser shot highlights the potential economic advantage of directed energy against inexpensive aerial targets.

Ground-Based Systems to Dominate Platform Demand

Ground-based systems are projected to remain the leading platform category because they can support extensive combinations of radar, RF detection, EO/IR, jammers, interceptor drones, guns, missiles, and directed-energy effectors. These architectures can be deployed at fixed sites or integrated into mobile vehicles for military bases, borders, ports, critical infrastructure, and maneuvering forces.

European procurement reflects this demand. In December 2025, the Netherlands contracted Skyranger 30 systems in mobile and static configurations to address drones and other short-range aerial threats. The Dutch Ministry of Defence also announced planned investment of approximately $1.13-$2.83 billion in additional counter-drone capabilities, including mobile C-UAS vehicles, detection and jamming systems, and expanded Skyranger procurement.

North America to Maintain Regional Leadership

North America accounted for $2,058.5 million, or 34.40% of the global counter-UAV market, in 2025. The regional market is forecast to reach $12,192.0 million by 2035.

Growth is supported by U.S. defense and homeland-security procurement, critical infrastructure requirements, multi-year acquisition programs, and continued investment in AI-enabled, electronic-warfare, kinetic, and directed-energy technologies. Canada is also strengthening layered C-UAS capabilities for infrastructure protection, deployed forces, and NATO operations.

Primary Counter-UAV Market Drivers



Higher security spending: Global military expenditure reached $2.887 trillion in 2025, while EU-27 defense expenditure totaled approximately $472 billion (€418 billion) and is projected to reach about $513 billion (€454 billion) in 2026.

Geopolitical tensions: Conflicts in Europe, the Middle East, and other regions have demonstrated the operational impact of inexpensive drones used for surveillance, reconnaissance, and attack missions.

UAV proliferation: Wider access to commercial, recreational, modified, autonomous, and RF-silent platforms is increasing demand for multimodal detection and flexible defeat capabilities.

Critical infrastructure protection: Airports, ports, energy facilities, prisons, data centers, borders, stadiums, and government complexes require persistent airspace monitoring and authorized mitigation. AI and sensor fusion: AI, machine learning, edge computing, and predictive analytics are improving threat classification, target prioritization, sensor coordination, and response speed.

Market Challenges

Counter-UAV deployment remains constrained by high acquisition and lifecycle costs, regulatory uncertainty, technical integration requirements, and congested RF environments. Layered systems may require advanced radar, multi-spectral EO/IR cameras, RF sensors, electronic-warfare equipment, AI processors, acoustic arrays, and specialized effectors. Training, calibration, software updates, energy consumption, replacement components, and sustainment further increase ownership costs.

Aviation, telecommunications, spectrum, privacy, and national-security regulations also affect deployment. Authority to use jamming, spoofing, cyber takeover, or kinetic mitigation varies by jurisdiction and end user. These differences can extend procurement timelines and require separate configurations for detection and mitigation.

Integration with existing surveillance, air-defense, communications, and command-and-control infrastructure presents additional complexity. Industry and government initiatives are increasingly emphasizing common C2 backbones, open architectures, modular integration, and interoperable standards to reduce fragmentation.

High-Growth Counter-UAS Opportunities

AI/ML-enabled autonomous C-UAS solutions represent a major opportunity across defense, airports, public venues, and critical infrastructure. Automated classification, behavioral analysis, sensor fusion, target prioritization, and autonomous interception can reduce operator workload while improving performance against simultaneous threats.

Directed-energy commercialization is another significant growth area. High-energy lasers and high-power microwave systems offer repeatable engagements without conventional ammunition consumption. The December 2025 delivery of the first operational Iron Beam high-power laser system to the Israel Defense Forces, together with an approximately NIS 2 billion serial production agreement, demonstrates the transition from testing toward operational deployment.

Urban and smart-city security is also emerging as a scalable opportunity. Distributed sensor networks, AI-driven detection nodes, cloud-based command interfaces, and recurring software and maintenance services can be integrated with public-safety, emergency response, transportation, and security infrastructure.

Competitive Landscape

The global counter-UAV (anti-drone) market includes defense primes, aerospace and security companies, radar manufacturers, electronic-warfare suppliers, interceptor developers, software providers, and specialist counter-UAS companies. Competitive differentiation increasingly depends on integrated detect-track-identify-defeat architectures, interoperability, rapid deployment, manufacturing scale, supply-chain resilience, cost per engagement, and lifecycle support.

RTX Corporation held an estimated 8-12% market share in 2025, followed by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. at 3-6%, DroneShield Limited at 3-5%, and Northrop Grumman Corporation at 2-5%. The remaining market is distributed among numerous established and specialist suppliers, reflecting varied technologies and deployment requirements.

Key companies profiled in the market report include:



Airbus S.A.S.

Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.

Boeing

Chess Dynamics Ltd.

Dedrone Holdings Inc.

DroneShield Limited

DZYNE Technologies

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

L3Harris Technologies

Leonardo S.p.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. RTX Corporation

Strategic Value of the Market Research

The report supports defense primes, counter-UAS technology providers, sensor companies, electronic-warfare suppliers, interceptor and directed-energy developers, government agencies, airports, public-safety organizations, infrastructure operators, investors, and technology developers.

Organizations can use the findings to assess demand by end user, technology, platform, region, and country; evaluate competitive positioning; identify AI, sensor-fusion, interceptor, and directed-energy opportunities; review procurement and investment activity; and inform market entry, partnerships, product development, manufacturing capacity, and geographic expansion.

The research combines interviews with senior industry stakeholders and extensive secondary analysis of company reports, government procurement information, defense ministries, armed forces, aviation authorities, NATO and European Union institutions, industry databases, and other counter-UAS policy and deployment sources. Data triangulation was used to validate market values, segment shares, competitive insights, technology trends, and regional forecasts.



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Scope and Definition

1 Market: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Swarm-Mitigation Strategies

1.1.2 Autonomous Response and Decision-Support Systems

1.1.3 Integration with C4ISR and Battle-Management

1.1.4 Miniaturization and Portability Trends

1.1.5 Commercial-Civil Fusion

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.3 Value Chain Overview

1.4 Patent Analysis

1.4.1 Patent Filing Trend (by Country)

1.4.2 Patent Filing Trend (by Company)

1.5 Regulatory Landscape

1.5.1 National Counter-UAS Frameworks

1.5.1.1 U.S. Counter-UAS Framework

1.5.1.2 Canada

1.5.1.3 European Union and Major Member States

1.5.1.4 United Kingdom (U.K.)

1.5.1.5 China

1.5.1.6 India

1.5.1.7 Japan

1.5.1.8 Australia

1.5.1.9 Brazil

1.5.1.10 UAE and Middle East Regulatory Environment

1.5.1.11 South Africa and African Regulatory Environment

1.5.2 Export Controls and Cross-Border Transfer of C-UAS Hardware, Software, and Technology

1.5.3 Spectrum Allocation and Jamming Permissions

1.5.4 Privacy, Data Protection, Remote Identification, and Airspace Data

1.5.5 International Coordination and Technical Standards

1.6 Technological Analysis

1.6.1 Sensor Fusion Architectures: EKF, AI-Driven Data Fusion Combining RF, Radar, EO/IR, and Acoustic Inputs

1.6.2 Detection Sub-Systems: RF Signature Scanners, UHF/VHF/GPS Spoofing Identification, 4D AESA Radar Performance

1.6.3 Platform Form Factors: Handheld vs. Vehicle-Mounted vs. Fixed-Site Modular Units

1.6.4 Emerging Tech and R&D Focus: Quantum-Radar Proof-of-Concepts, Anti-Swarm AI Algorithms, Micro-DEW Prototypes

1.7 Case Studies

1.7.1 Case Study: Asian Government Security Service, Homeland Security, Asia-Pacific

1.7.2 Case Study: Spanish Air Force, Defense, Europe

1.7.3 Case Study: Qatari Ministry of Interior - FIFA World Cup Security, Homeland Security, Middle East

1.7.4 Case Study: Fulton County Jail - Drone Threat Mitigation, Homeland Security, North America

1.7.5 Case Study: NASCAR Phoenix Raceway - Event Airspace Security, Commercial, North America

1.7.6 Case Study: World Economic Forum, Davos - Swiss Police Anti-Drone Defense, Homeland Security/VIP Protection, Europe

1.7.7 Case Study: Indian Navy - Indigenous Naval Anti-Drone System, Defense, Asia-Pacific

1.7.8 Case Study: Gatwick Airport - British Army Deployment of Drone Dome, Homeland Security, Europe

1.7.9 Case Study: Spanish Prisons - Drone Threat Mitigation, Homeland Security, Europe

1.7.10 Case Study: U.S. Department of Defense - Forward-Deployed Forces, Defense, North America/Middle East

1.8 Ongoing/Upcoming Programs and Contracts in Counter-UAV (Anti-Drone) Technology

1.9 Emerging Start-Ups and Investment Landscape

1.9.1 Investor Trends and Funding Momentum

1.9.2 Regional Hubs and Notable Start-Up Activity

1.9.2.1 U.S.

1.9.2.2 Israel

1.9.2.3 India

1.9.2.4 Europe

1.10 Market Dynamics

1.10.1 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.10.2 Market Drivers

1.10.2.1 Growth in Defense and Homeland-Security Budgets

1.10.2.2 Geopolitical Tensions and Conflict-Driven Demand

1.10.2.3 Proliferation of UAVs

1.10.2.4 Critical Infrastructure Protection Needs

1.10.2.5 Technological Enablers (AI, Sensor Fusion)

1.10.3 Market Challenges

1.10.3.1 High-Cost System and Lifecycle Costs

1.10.3.2 Regulatory and Legal Uncertainties

1.10.3.3 Technical Integration Complexity

1.10.3.4 Spectrum Congestion and RF Licensing

1.10.4 Market Opportunities

1.10.4.1 AI/ML-Enabled Autonomous C-UAS

1.10.4.2 Directed-Energy Weapon (DEW) Commercialization

1.10.4.3 Urban and Smart-City Security Solutions

2 Application

2.1 Application Summary

2.2 Counter-UAV (Anti-Drone) Market (by End User)

2.2.1 Defense

2.2.2 Homeland Security

2.2.3 Commercial

3 Products

3.1 Product Summary

3.2 Counter-UAV (Anti-Drone) Market (by Technology)

3.2.1 Detection

3.2.1.1 Radio Frequency

3.2.1.2 Radar

3.2.1.3 Acoustic

3.2.1.4 Others

3.2.2 Interdiction

3.2.2.1 Non-Kinetic/Electronic Defeat

3.2.2.2 Kinetic/Physical Defeat

3.2.2.3 Directed-Energy Defeat

3.3 Counter-UAV (Anti-Drone) Market (by Platform)

3.3.1 Ground-Based

3.3.2 Air-Based

3.3.3 Handheld

4 Region

4.1 Regional Summary

4.2 Regional Market Coverage

4.2.1 Regional Overview

4.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

4.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market

4.2.4 Application Analysis

4.2.5 Product Analysis

4.3 North America

4.3.1 U.S.

4.3.2 Canada

4.4 Europe

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 France

4.4.3 U.K.

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Rest-of-Europe

4.5 Asia-Pacific

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 India

4.5.3 Japan

4.5.4 South Korea

4.5.5 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

4.6 Rest-of-the-World

4.6.1 Middle East and Africa

4.6.2 Latin America

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Strategic Initiatives

5.2 Global Market Share of Companies

5.3 Company Profiles

5.3.1 Standard Company Profile Coverage

5.3.1.1 Overview

5.3.1.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

5.3.1.3 Top Competitors

5.3.1.4 Target Customers

5.3.1.5 Key Personnel

5.3.1.6 Analyst View

5.3.1.7 Market Share, 2025

5.3.2 Airbus S.A.S.

5.3.3 Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.

5.3.4 Boeing

5.3.5 Chess Dynamics Ltd.

5.3.6 Dedrone Holdings Inc.

5.3.7 DroneShield Limited

5.3.8 Elbit Systems Ltd.

5.3.9 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

5.3.10 Leonardo S.p.A.

5.3.11 L3Harris Technologies

5.3.12 DZYNE Technologies

5.3.13 Lockheed Martin Corporation

5.3.14 Northrop Grumman Corporation

5.3.15 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

5.3.16 RTX Corporation

5.4 Other Key Players

6 Research Methodology

6.1 Data Sources

6.1.1 Primary Data Sources

6.1.2 Secondary Data Sources

6.1.3 Data Triangulation

6.2 Market Estimation and Forecast

Companies Featured



Airbus S.A.S.

Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.

Boeing

Chess Dynamics Ltd.

Dedrone Holdings Inc.

DroneShield Limited

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Leonardo S.p.A.

L3Harris Technologies

DZYNE Technologies

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. RTX Corporation

For more information about this report visit

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