Quarterly Flash Memory Component Market Forecast Released - Revenue, Shipments, Asps, And Vendor Shares 3D NAND, NOR, And Xpoint Trends Reveal Five-Year Growth Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Quarterly insights into Flash and XPoint production, capacity segments, manufacturer shipments and vendor market shares-delivered in Excel.

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Flash Memory Component Forecast - Quarterly" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive market study delivers quarterly analysis of global Flash memory production, covering floating gate, 3D Flash memory and XPoint memory components. Designed for semiconductor manufacturers, suppliers, investors and industry analysts, the database provides detailed insight into production trends, product capacity segments, market performance and the competitive landscape across major Flash memory technologies.

The research segments Flash memory components by technology and capacity, enabling users to evaluate changes in product mix and production activity. Coverage includes:



NOR Flash memory

MLC NOR Flash memory

Serial NOR Flash memory

Combo (NOR + xRAM) components

NAND Flash memory

MLC NAND Flash memory

TLC NAND Flash memory

Combo (NAND + xRAM) components

3D MLC NAND Flash memory

3D TLC NAND Flash memory XPoint/NVRAM components

Annual Flash memory market forecasts are provided for five years, offering projections for revenue, unit shipments and average selling prices (ASPs). These forecasts support analysis of market growth, pricing patterns, shipment volumes and technology transitions across the covered product categories. The structured outlook also enables organizations to compare expected performance among established and emerging memory technologies.

Historical market results are compiled from the Flash Memory Reporting Association (FMRA), which collects quarterly shipment information from leading Flash memory manufacturers. This data provides a consistent foundation for reviewing previous market performance, identifying production patterns and assessing shifts in demand across individual Flash memory segments.

Vendor market share projections are supplied quarterly for the current year. The analysis allows users to monitor the competitive positioning of major Flash memory suppliers and evaluate changes in market participation based on current production and shipment activity. By combining historical results, current year market share projections and five year forecasts, the database presents a detailed view of the Flash memory industry within a single research resource.

The database supports strategic planning, competitive benchmarking, market sizing, revenue analysis, pricing assessments and product portfolio decisions. Its segmentation by technology and capacity helps users examine the areas most relevant to their business requirements while maintaining visibility across the wider NOR, NAND, 3D Flash and XPoint/NVRAM markets.

The database is delivered in Excel format.

The Excel delivery format allows users to review, organize and analyze the underlying Flash memory market data according to internal reporting and planning needs. The combination of quarterly production analysis, historical shipment results, annual forecasts and vendor market share projections makes the study a practical resource for organizations seeking reliable intelligence on Flash memory production, revenue, units and ASP trends.

Companies Featured



Adesto

Cypress

EON

Fidelix

GigaDevice

Infineon

Intel

ISSI

Kioxia

Macronix

Matsushita

Microchip

Micron

NEC

On Semiconductor

PowerChip

Puya Semiconductor

Samsung

SK Hynix

Sky High

SMIC

WDC

Winbond XMC

For more information about this database visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900