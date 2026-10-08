Africa B2C E-Commerce And Digital Payments Market Forecast 2026: Africa's E-Commerce Market Poised To Exceed USD 1 Trillion By 2033 As Digital Payments Accelerate

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mobile-first commerce, fintech growth and instant payments are reshaping Africa's B2C market, while interoperability, liquidity and settlement remain key scaling priorities.

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Africa B2C E-Commerce & Payments 2026: Instant Payments, Infrastructure, and South Africa Deep Dive" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Africa's digital commerce ecosystem is entering a period of structural expansion as mobile-first connectivity, fintech innovation, and real-time payment infrastructure transform consumer and business transactions. Rising smartphone adoption, broader internet access, and increased confidence in online platforms are strengthening the outlook for Africa's E-Commerce market while supporting the continued transition from cash to mobile and instant payments.

Key Market Forecasts:



Africa's E-Commerce market is forecast to increase from USD 317 billion in 2024 to more than USD 1 trillion by 2033.

Instant payment transaction volumes exceeded 64 billion by 2024, with transaction values approaching USD 2 trillion. Smartphone adoption in Sub-Saharan Africa is projected to rise from over 50% in 2024 to more than 80% by 2030.

B2C E-Commerce Enters a New Growth Phase

B2C activity remains the leading business model within Africa's E-Commerce market, supported by growing demand for essential services, consumer goods, and everyday retail products. Mobile access is helping more consumers engage with digital marketplaces, payment applications, and online service providers, creating opportunities for merchants across both established and emerging markets.

South Africa continues to lead the continent in E-Commerce scale and market maturity, followed by Nigeria and Egypt. These countries benefit from relatively developed digital ecosystems, expanding fintech sectors, and large addressable consumer markets. However, adoption remains uneven across Africa because of differences in infrastructure, internet availability, logistics capacity, financial inclusion, and consumer trust. Addressing these constraints will be important to sustaining long-term market growth.

Mobile and Instant Payments Reshape Africa's Transaction Landscape

Africa's payments sector continues to shift toward mobile and instant models, with mobile payments becoming central to E-Commerce, commercial activity, public services, and government transactions. This transition is enabling businesses to reach digitally connected consumers while integrating financial services more closely into daily economic activity.

Instant payment systems are also becoming core components of Africa's digital infrastructure. Real-time, low-cost transfers can improve transaction efficiency, support merchant settlement, and broaden access to digital financial services. Continued investment in interoperable systems will be essential as payment providers, banks, fintech platforms, regulators, and governments seek to connect domestic networks and enable greater cross-border scalability.

Liquidity and Settlement Infrastructure Remain Critical

The next phase of digital payments growth will depend not only on consumer and business demand but also on liquidity management, settlement speed, and execution-layer infrastructure. Africa's fragmented currency and regulatory environment continues to create operational challenges for payment providers, particularly when transactions involve multiple jurisdictions.

Real-time settlement capabilities and improved treasury optimization are helping market participants manage capital more efficiently, reduce transaction friction, and strengthen payment reliability. Greater coordination among financial institutions, technology providers, and policymakers could further improve system resilience and support sustainable expansion across regional markets.

Strategic Market Questions Addressed:



How large is Africa's E-Commerce market forecast to become by 2033?

What share of the market is generated by B2C E-Commerce transactions?

How high will smartphone adoption reach in Sub-Saharan Africa by 2030?

What was the average annual growth rate of instant payment transaction volumes between 2020 and 2024?

Which payment method represents the largest share of Africa's E-Commerce transactions? How will liquidity, interoperability, and settlement infrastructure influence future payment scalability?

Africa's E-Commerce and digital payments outlook remains closely linked to mobile connectivity, financial technology investment, payment interoperability, and efficient settlement systems. As smartphone access expands and instant payment networks mature, businesses will gain new opportunities to serve consumers, streamline transactions, and participate in the continent's rapidly developing digital economy.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Overview

1.1. Key Takeaways

1.2. Management Summary

2. Africa Digital Commerce & Infrastructure

2.1. Sectional Key Takeaways

2.2. Structural Foundations of Digital Commerce



MENA: B2C E-Commerce Market Size, in USD billion, 2021, 2022 & 2026f

Africa: B2C E-Commerce Penetration, Growth Dynamics vs. Physical Retail, and Structural Enablers, January 2026

Africa: Demographic Momentum, Mobile-First Adoption, and Market Scale as Core Opportunity Drivers, January 2026

Africa: Shifts in Industry Structure Driven by Cost Advantage, Agility, and Customer-Centric Design, January 2026 Africa: Role of Platforms, Ecosystems, and Governance in Scaling Digital Commerce and Payments, January 2026

2.3. Digital & Mobile Infrastructure Readiness



Africa: Increase in Mobile Internet Subscribers by Country, in Million Users, 2025 - 2030f

Sub-Saharan Africa: Mobile Internet Connectivity Structure by Region, in % of Population, 2024

Sub-Saharan Africa: Smartphone Adoption, in % of Total Mobile Connections, 2024 & 2030f Sub-Saharan Africa: Mobile Adoption by Technology, in % of Total Mobile Connections, 2030f

3. Africa B2C E-Commerce Market

3.1. Sectional Key Takeaways

3.2. Market Size, Structure & Categories



Africa: E-Commerce Market Size Growth, in USD billions, and Compound Annual Growth Rate, 2024 & 2033f

Africa: E-Commerce Business Model Structure, B2C Dominance, and Supporting Roles of B2B and C2C, January 2026

Africa: E-Commerce Service Type Distribution, Financial Services and E-Tailing Dominance, January 2026 Africa: E-Commerce Product Category Distribution, Apparel and Electronics Leading Online Sales, January 2026

3.3. Market Concentration & Payment Mix



Africa: Country-Level E-Commerce Market Share Concentration and Regional Fragmentation, January 2026

Africa: Key Drivers and Constraints of the E-Commerce Market, January 2026 Africa: E-Commerce Payment Method Mix, Digital Adoption Drivers, and Continued Relevance of Cash-On-Delivery Use, January 2026

4. Africa Payments & Mobile Transactions

4.1. Sectional Key Takeaways

4.2. Mobile Payments & Frictionless Models



Africa: Structural Transition From Cash-Based Payments to Mobile Transaction Systems and Adoption Drivers, January 2026

Africa: Functional Expansion of Mobile Payments Across Commerce, Business, and Government Use Cases, January 2026

Africa: Role of Payment System Architecture, Interoperability Models, and Integration Pathways in Shaping Mobile Payment Expansion, January 2026

Africa: Demographic And Digital Shifts, Fintech-Led Value Chain Change, And Policy Catalysts Shaping Frictionless Payments, January 2026

Africa: Expansion of Real-Time Payment Rails and Embedded Payment Models Across Commerce and Platforms, January 2026

Africa: Impact of E-Commerce Growth on Payment Integration, Platform Enablement, and Consumer Payment Expectations, January 2026 Africa: Execution-Layer Enablers and Constraints Shaping the Practical Scalability of Frictionless Payments, January 2026

4.3. Regulation & Risk Environment



Africa: Policy Frameworks, Regulatory Instruments, and Compliance Requirements Shaping Payments Innovation and Scale, January 2026 Africa: Cyber, Operational, Liquidity, and Execution Risks Shaping the Sustainability of Payments Growth, January 2026

5. Africa Instant Payments & Interoperability

5.1. Sectional Key Takeaways

5.2. Instant Payment Systems Landscape



Africa: Role of Instant Payment Systems in Interoperability and Digital Commerce Enablement, January 2026

Africa: Expansion of Domestic and Regional Instant Payment Systems and Ongoing Interoperability Gaps, January 2026 Africa: Impact of Interoperability Models and Governance Structures on Instant Payment System Inclusivity, January 2026

5.3. Volumes, Values & Adoption



Africa: Growth in Instant Payment Volumes and Values Across System Types, January 2026

Africa: Instant Payment Transaction Volumes by System Type, in Billions of Transactions, and Average Annual Growth Rate, 2020 - 2024

Africa: Instant Payment Transaction Values by System Type, in USD billions, and Average Annual Growth Rate, 2020 - 2024

Africa: Enabled Payment Use Cases Across Instant Payment System Types, Number of Systems Supporting Each Use Case, Jan - June 2025 Africa: Consumer and Merchant Adoption Patterns and Key Barriers to Instant Payment Usage, January 2026

6. Africa Liquidity, Settlement & Cross-Border Payments

6.1. Sectional Key Takeaways

6.2. Liquidity & Settlement Infrastructure



Africa: Structural Liquidity Constraints, Settlement Risk, and Implications for Cross-Border and Digital Payments, January 2026

Africa: Impact of Real-Time and Faster Payments on Settlement Speed, Liquidity Efficiency, and Cross-Border Payment Scalability, January 2026 Africa: Role of Treasury Centralisation, Cash Visibility, and Liquidity Optimisation in Corporate Payments Strategies, January 2026

6.3. Cross-Border Integration



Sub-Saharan Africa: Role of Regional Payment Corridors in Facilitating Trade, Remittances, and Cross-Border Financial Flows, January 2026

Sub-Saharan Africa: Key Constraints Affecting Cross-Border Payments and Intra-African Financial Flows, January 2026 Sub-Saharan Africa: Role of Regional and Pan-African Payment Systems in Improving Settlement Efficiency and Financial Integration, January 2026

7. South Africa Deep Dive: B2C E-Commerce & Payments

7.1. Sectional Key Takeaways

7.2. Market & Operations



South Africa: B2C E-Commerce Revenue Growth, in ZAR millions, and Compound Annual Growth Rate, 2020 - 2025

South Africa: B2C E-Commerce Year-on-Year Revenue Growth Rates, in %, 2020 - 2025

South Africa: Shift in Online Retail, Growth Divergence From Physical Retail, and Underlying Market Drivers, January 2026

South Africa: Online Grocery Expansion, Transaction Frequency Effects, and Implications for E-Commerce Scale, January 2026

South Africa: Logistics Capability, Consumer Convenience, and Checkout Enablement as Drivers of Scalable E-Commerce, January 2026

South Africa: Impact of International Marketplaces, Import-Led Competition, and Local Retail Resilience, January 2026 South Africa: Transition From Pandemic-Driven Acceleration to Sustained B2C E-Commerce Growth and Behavioral Normalization, January 2026

7.3. Retailer Capabilities



South Africa: Factors Important to Success of B2C E-Commerce Activities, in % of Retailers, 2025

South Africa: E-Commerce Capabilities Compared to International Platforms, in % of Retailers, 2025

South Africa: E-Commerce Site Profitability, in % of Retailers, 2025 South Africa: B2C E-Commerce Industry Growth Prospects Over the Next Five Years, % of Retailers, 2025

7.4. Merchant Payments



South Africa: Availability of Selected Payment Methods Among Online Retailers, in % of Respondents, 2025

South Africa: Satisfaction Levels With Payment Gateways Among Online Retailers, in % of Respondents, 2025

South Africa: Payment Gateway Selection Criteria Rated "Very Important", in % of Respondents, 2025 South Africa: Leading Cart Abandonment Drivers Reported by Online Retailers, in % of Respondents, 2025

7.5. Consumer Payments & Innovation



South Africa: Likelihood of Trying a New Payment Method in the Next 12 Months, % of Online Shoppers, 2025

South Africa: Top Payment Methods Desired in the Next 12 Months, in % of Respondents, 2025

South Africa: Use of Payment Passkeys and Biometric Authentication Methods, in % of Respondents, 2025 South Africa: Key Challenges Anticipated in Implementing Payment Passkeys, in % of Respondents, 2025

7.6. Local Shopping Incentives



South Africa: Top Incentives to Shop Locally, % of Consumers Aged 18-24, 2025

South Africa: Top Incentives to Shop Locally, % of Consumers Aged 25-34, 2025

South Africa: Top Incentives to Shop Locally, % of Consumers Aged 35-44, 2025

South Africa: Top Incentives to Shop Locally, % of Consumers Aged 45-54, 2025

South Africa: Top Incentives to Shop Locally, % of Consumers Aged 55+, 2025

South Africa: Incentives Encouraging Local Online Shopping, in % of Respondents, by Lower-Income Consumers, 2025

South Africa: Incentives Encouraging Local Online Shopping, in % of Respondents, by Lower-Middle-Income Consumers, 2025

South Africa: Incentives Encouraging Local Online Shopping, in % of Respondents, by Middle-Income Consumers, 2025

South Africa: Incentives Encouraging Local Online Shopping, in % of Respondents, by Upper-Middle-Income Consumers, 2025

South Africa: Incentives Encouraging Local Online Shopping, in % of Respondents, by Upper income Consumers, 2025 South Africa: Incentives Encouraging Local Online Shopping, in % of Respondents, by High income Consumers, 2025

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Amazon

Jumia

Kalahari.com

Kilimall

Konga

Noon Shopping

Souq

Takealot Zando

For more information about this report visit

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