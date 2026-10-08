Belgium Electric Vehicle Market Size, Share And Forecast 2026-2030: 100+ Kpis By Vehicle And Charging Infrastructure Market To Reach US$595.2 Million As Smart Charging Expands

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Dublin, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Belgium Electric Vehicle Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Vehicle Type, Drive Type, Vehicle Class, Powertrain, Propulsion Type, Distance Range, Charging Type, Charging Infrastructure, Connectivity, and Key Players - Databook Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The electric vehicles market in Belgium is forecast to grow by 7.9% annually to reach US$443.2 million in 2026. Following a CAGR of 7.1% during 2021-2025, the market is expected to maintain its positive momentum and record a CAGR of 7.6% from 2026 to 2030. Market value is projected to increase from US$410.7 million in 2025 to approximately US$595.2 million by 2030.

This data-centric Belgium electric vehicle market report delivers detailed intelligence on market value, sales volume, EV penetration, vehicle technologies, charging infrastructure, adoption patterns and competitive positioning. Featuring 100+ KPIs, it provides historical and forecast data designed to support market sizing, financial modeling, investment assessment, product planning and expansion strategies through 2030.

Belgium Electric Vehicle Market Coverage

The report evaluates the development of electric mobility across passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, two wheelers, three wheelers, four wheelers and electric buses. Analysis covers total vehicle market size, electric vehicle transaction value, EV sales volume and EV penetration within the wider automotive market.

Vehicle-level segmentation includes:



Drive type: Front Wheel Drive Electric Vehicles, Rear Wheel Drive Electric Vehicles and All Wheel Drive Electric Vehicles

Vehicle type: Passenger Electric Vehicles and Commercial Electric Vehicles

Passenger cars: Small Passenger Electric Cars, Medium Passenger Electric Cars, Crossover Passenger Electric Vehicles, Large Passenger Electric Cars and SUV Electric Vehicles

Commercial vehicles: Light Duty Electric Vehicles, Medium Duty Electric Vehicles and Heavy Duty Electric Vehicles

Vehicle class: Low-Priced Electric Vehicles, Mid-Priced Electric Vehicles and Luxury Electric Vehicles

Powertrain: Parallel Hybrid Powertrain, Series Hybrid Powertrain and Combined Hybrid Powertrain

Propulsion: Battery Electric Vehicles, Hybrid Electric Vehicles and Other Electric Vehicle Propulsion Types

Distance range: Up to 150 Miles, 151-300 Miles and Above 300 Miles

Charging type: Normal Charging Electric Vehicles and Super Charging Electric Vehicles City type: Tier 1 Cities, Tier 2 Cities and Tier 3 Cities

The research also assesses connected mobility technologies, including Vehicle-to-Building / Vehicle-to-Home Connectivity, Vehicle-to-Grid Connectivity, Vehicle-to-Vehicle Connectivity and Vehicle-to-Everything Connectivity. These datasets provide insight into smart energy integration, connected vehicle adoption and the evolving role of electric vehicles within Belgium's transport and power ecosystems.

Belgium EV Charging Infrastructure Analysis

Charging infrastructure coverage includes market value, number of charging stations and number of charging points. The report examines AC Charging Infrastructure and DC Charging Infrastructure, as well as Fixed Charging Infrastructure and Portable Charging Infrastructure.

Charging network analysis covers Residential Charging Locations, Retail and Destination Charging Locations, On-Street Charging Locations, Workplace Charging Locations and Fleet Depot Charging Locations. Infrastructure is further assessed by Slow Charging Infrastructure, Fast Charging Infrastructure, Rapid Charging Infrastructure and Ultra-Rapid Charging Infrastructure.

Additional segmentation evaluates charging requirements for passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks and buses. Connector analysis includes Level 1 AC Charging, Level 2 AC Charging, CCS Charging Infrastructure, CHAdeMO Charging Infrastructure, GB/T Charging Infrastructure and Other Charging Infrastructure. Coverage of Non-Connected Charging Infrastructure and Smart Charging Infrastructure provides visibility into charging network modernization and digital connectivity.

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Value

The Belgium electric vehicles market report examines key player market share across the two wheelers and four wheelers segments. It also considers the influence of government incentives, fuel economy regulations, charging accessibility, battery affordability, urban mobility requirements and fleet electrification on adoption and infrastructure investment.

Users can benchmark the market across vehicle categories, propulsion technologies, pricing classes, distance ranges, charging formats and geographic tiers. Historical and forecast data supports assessment of infrastructure scalability, consumer demand, technology transition and segment-level opportunities.

Reasons to Buy



Access comprehensive intelligence on Belgium electric vehicle market size, transaction value, sales volume, EV penetration and growth forecasts through 2030.

Compare adoption trends across passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, two wheelers, three wheelers, four wheelers and electric buses.

Evaluate charging infrastructure readiness by station count, charging points, installation type, location, speed, connector standard and connectivity.

Assess opportunities related to battery electric vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles, connected EVs, smart charging and Vehicle-to-Grid Connectivity.

Benchmark competitive positioning and key player market share in major electric vehicle segments. Support market entry, product development, infrastructure deployment, partnerships and investment planning with an analytics-ready databook.

The research applies industry best practices and a proprietary analytics platform to deliver an unbiased view of emerging business and investment opportunities. It is designed for automakers, battery manufacturers, charging infrastructure operators, fleet owners, energy companies, policymakers, financial institutions and investors seeking decision-ready intelligence on Belgium's expanding electric mobility ecosystem.

Key Topics Covered

1. About this Report

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Definitions

1.4 Disclaimer

2. Belgium Total Vehicle Market Size and Forecast

2.1 Belgium Total Vehicle Industry Value Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

2.2 Belgium Total Vehicle Industry Volume Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

3. Belgium Total Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast

3.1 Belgium Total Electric Vehicle Industry Value Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

3.2 Belgium Total Electric Vehicle Industry Volume Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

4. Belgium Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast Value Trend Analysis by Vehicle Drive Type

4.1 Belgium Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Drive Type, 2025

4.2 Belgium Front Wheel Drive Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

4.3 Belgium Rear Wheel Drive Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

4.4 Belgium All Wheel Drive Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

5. Belgium Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Type

5.1 Belgium Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Type, 2025

5.2 Belgium Passenger Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

5.3 Belgium Commercial Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6. Belgium Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Passenger Car

6.1 Belgium Electric Vehicle Market Share by Passenger Car, 2025

6.2 Belgium Small Passenger Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.3 Belgium Medium Passenger Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.4 Belgium Crossover Passenger Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.5 Belgium Large Passenger Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.6 Belgium SUV Passenger Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

7. Belgium Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Commercial Vehicle

7.1 Belgium Electric Vehicle Market Share by Commercial Vehicle, 2025

7.2 Belgium Light Duty Vehicle (Class 1-Class 3) Commercial Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

7.3 Belgium Medium Duty Vehicle (Class 4-Class 6) Commercial Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

7.4 Belgium Heavy Duty Vehicle (Class 7-Class 8) Commercial Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

8. Belgium Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Class

8.1 Belgium Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Class, 2025

8.2 Belgium Low-Priced Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

8.3 Belgium Mid-Priced Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

8.4 Belgium Luxury Class Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

9. Belgium Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by PowerTrain

9.1 Belgium Electric Vehicle Market Share by PowerTrain, 2025

9.2 Belgium Parallel Hybrid PowerTrain Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

9.3 Belgium Series Hybrid PowerTrain Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

9.4 Belgium Combined Hybrid PowerTrain Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

10. Belgium Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Distance Range

10.1 Belgium Electric Vehicle Market Share by Distance Range, 2025

10.2 Belgium Electric Vehicle of Distance Range Upto 150 Miles Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

10.3 Belgium Electric Vehicle of Distance Range Between 151-300 Miles Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

10.4 Belgium Electric Vehicle of Distance Range Above 300 Miles Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

11. Belgium Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Charging Type

11.1 Belgium Electric Vehicle Market Share by Charging Type, 2025

11.2 Belgium Normal Charging Type of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

11.3 Belgium Super Charging Type of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

12. Belgium Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Propulsion Type

12.1 Belgium Electric Vehicle Market Share by Propulsion Type, 2025

12.2 Belgium Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) Propulsion Type Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

12.3 Belgium Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) Propulsion Type Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

12.4 Belgium Others Propulsion Type Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13. Belgium Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Connectivity

13.1 Belgium Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Connectivity, 2025

13.2 Belgium Electric Vehicle to Building, (V2B or V2H) Connectivity by Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13.3 Belgium Electric Vehicle to Grid, (V2G) Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13.4 Belgium Electric Vehicle to Vehicle, (V2V) Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13.5 Belgium Electric Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

14. Belgium Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by City Type

14.1 Belgium Electric Vehicle Market Share by City Type, 2025

14.2 Belgium Tier 1 City Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

14.3 Belgium Tier 2 City Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

14.4 Belgium Tier 3 City Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

15. Belgium Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast

15.1 Belgium Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

15.2 Belgium Number of Charging Stations of Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

15.3 Belgium Number of Charging Points of Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

16. Belgium Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Types

16.1 Belgium Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Types Market Share, 2025

16.2 Belgium Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of AC Charging Type, 2021-2030

16.3 Belgium Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of DC Charging Type, 2021-2030

17. Belgium Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Installation Types

17.1 Belgium Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Installation Types Market Share, 2025

17.2 Belgium Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of Fixed Installation Type, 2021-2030

17.3 Belgium Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of Portable Installation Type, 2021-2030

18. Belgium Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Charging Infrastructure Locations

18.1 Belgium Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Charging Locations Market Share, 2025

18.2 Belgium Residential Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.3 Belgium Retail & Destination Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.4 Belgium On Street Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.5 Belgium Workplace Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.6 Belgium Fleet Depots Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19. Belgium Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Speed

19.1 Belgium Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Speed Market Share, 2025

19.2 Belgium Number of Slow Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19.3 Belgium Number of Fast Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19.4 Belgium Number of Rapid Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Speed Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19.5 Belgium Number of Ultrarapid Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20. Belgium Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Vehicle Type

20.1 Belgium Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Vehicle Type Market Share, 2025

20.2 Belgium Number of Passenger Cars Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20.3 Belgium Number of Light Commercial Vehicles Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20.4 Belgium Number of Trucks Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20.5 Belgium Number of Buses Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

21. Belgium Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC

21.1 Belgium Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC Market Share (%), 2025

21.2 Belgium Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC Market Size and Forecast by Level 1, 2021-2030

21.3 Belgium Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC Market Size and Forecast by Level 2, 2021-2030

22. Belgium Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type

22.1 Belgium Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type Market Share, 2025

22.2 Belgium Number of CCS Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

22.3 Belgium Number of CHAdeMO Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

22.4 Belgium Number of GB/T Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

22.5 Belgium Number of Others (Normal Chargers, Tesla Superchargers) Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

23. Belgium Electric Vehicle- Number of Charging Infrastructure by Connectivity

23.1 Belgium Electric Vehicle- Number of Charging Infrastructure by Connectivity Market Share, 2025

23.2 Belgium Number of Non-Connected Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

23.3 Belgium Number of Smart Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

24. Belgium Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Segment

24.1 Belgium Electric Vehicle Market Share by Segment, 2025

24.2 Belgium Two Wheelers (e2W) Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

24.3 Belgium Three Wheeler (e3W) Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

24.4 Belgium Four Wheelers (e4W) Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

24.5 Belgium Electric Buses Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

25. Belgium Electric Vehicle Market Share by Key Players

25.1 Belgium Two Wheelers (e2W) Electric Vehicle Market Share by Key Players, 2025

25.2 Belgium Four Wheelers (e4W) Electric Vehicle Market Share by Key Players, 2025

26. Further Reading

26.1 About the Analyst

26.2 Related Research

List of Figures [93]

List of Tables [70]

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