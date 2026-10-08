Netherlands Electric Vehicle Market Size And Forecast 2026-2030: 100+ Kpis And Competitive Analysis Market To Reach US$2.24 Billion As Smart Charging And Fleet Demand Accelerate

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prioritize affordable compact EVs, fleet vans, smart charging and V2G; boost ROI through leasing, depot energy management and total-cost-of-ownership advantages

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Netherlands Electric Vehicle Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Vehicle Type, Drive Type, Vehicle Class, Powertrain, Propulsion Type, Distance Range, Charging Type, Charging Infrastructure, Connectivity, and Key Players - Databook Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The electric vehicles market in the Netherlands is projected to grow by 10.8% annually to reach US$1.50 billion in 2026. Following a CAGR of 10.3% during 2021-2025, the market is forecast to record a CAGR of 10.4% from 2026 to 2030. Market value is expected to increase from US$1.36 billion in 2025 to approximately US$2.24 billion by 2030.

This expansion reflects the transition of electric vehicles from an early-adopter category to a mainstream component of passenger and commercial transport. National zero-emission objectives, an extensive EV charging network, expanding model availability, urban logistics regulations, and fleet electrification are supporting long-term demand.

Key Netherlands Electric Vehicle Market Trends



Mainstream passenger EV adoption: Electric models are increasingly included in standard household and fleet purchasing decisions. Kia, Skoda, Tesla, Volvo, Renault, and Volkswagen have established strong visibility, while vehicles such as the Kia EV3, Skoda Elroq, Tesla Model Y, Tesla Model 3, and Volvo EX30 are broadening consumer choice. Smaller and mid-sized EVs are also reducing the market's dependence on premium buyers.

Zero-emission passenger vehicle targets: The national objective for all new passenger vehicles to be zero-emission by 2030 remains a central market driver. Competition is shifting toward affordable, compact, and practical models suited to Dutch urban and suburban mobility. Purchase price, monthly operating costs, battery warranties, residual values, and charging compatibility will increasingly influence demand.

Commercial fleet electrification: Zero-emission zones for vans and trucks are being introduced across multiple Dutch cities and Schiphol Airport between 2025 and 2030. New vans and trucks registered after 1 January 2025 must be zero-emission to access these areas, subject to transitional provisions for eligible older vehicles. Logistics companies, retailers, service providers, and last-mile delivery operators are therefore accelerating replacement plans.

Electric van and truck deployment: Electric vans are expected to lead commercial adoption, while heavier trucks will transition more gradually because of charging capacity, payload, route planning, and depot-infrastructure requirements. Leasing, fleet-energy management, depot charging, and operational software will become increasingly important to commercial EV procurement.

Smart charging and grid flexibility: The Netherlands already has one of the world's densest charging networks, but future investment will focus on load management, grid congestion, charging locations, renewable power integration, and bidirectional charging. ElaadNL's 2025 vehicle-to-grid implementation guidance supports peak shaving, solar self-consumption, and electricity demand balancing. Changing subsidies and tax treatment: The end of the private electric passenger car subsidy scheme and the phased reduction of motor vehicle tax discounts through 2030 will place greater emphasis on total cost of ownership. Price-sensitive consumers may compare EVs more closely with hybrid and petrol vehicles, increasing competition in financing, leasing, depreciation, used-EV supply, and warranty coverage.

Competitive Landscape

Competition in the Netherlands electric vehicle market is expected to intensify over the next 2-4 years, particularly across affordable SUVs, compact EVs, fleet vans, and charging-linked services. Buyers are increasingly assessing brands based on ownership cost, software, charging access, dealer support, warranty terms, and residual value.

Established European, Korean, and US manufacturers continue to benefit from dealer networks, fleet relationships, and localized service capabilities. Tesla remains influential through the Model Y and Model 3, while Kia, Skoda, Volvo, Renault, Volkswagen, and other manufacturers are strengthening their positions in practical passenger vehicle categories.

Chinese manufacturers are increasing pressure on pricing, technology, and standard equipment. BYD maintains a European base in Schiedam, while Zeekr offers models including the Zeekr 001, Zeekr X, and Zeekr 7X. XPeng and Hongqi are also participating in the broader expansion of Chinese automotive brands across Europe.

Recent portfolio development includes the European launch of the Leapmotor B10 in 2025 through the Stellantis-led international joint venture. Zeekr also expanded its European line-up with the Zeekr 7GT/007 GT, including availability in the Netherlands. In charging infrastructure, Fastned joined Atlante, Ionity, and Electra in the Spark alliance, creating a broader European fast-charging network.

Report Coverage and Market Segmentation

The report delivers a data-driven analysis of the Netherlands electric vehicle industry, supported by more than 100+ KPIs. Coverage includes market value, transaction value, sales volume, EV penetration, vehicle technologies, charging infrastructure, charging points, adoption indicators, competitive positioning, and forecasts through 2030.

Vehicle market analysis includes the following segments:



Passenger and commercial electric vehicles

Small, medium, crossover, large, and SUV passenger vehicles

Light Duty Electric Vehicles, Medium Duty Electric Vehicles, and Heavy Duty Electric Vehicles

Low-Priced Electric Vehicles, Mid-Priced Electric Vehicles, and Luxury Electric Vehicles

Front Wheel Drive Electric Vehicles, Rear Wheel Drive Electric Vehicles, and All Wheel Drive Electric Vehicles

Battery Electric Vehicles, Hybrid Electric Vehicles, and other propulsion types

Parallel Hybrid Powertrain, Series Hybrid Powertrain, and Combined Hybrid Powertrain

Distance ranges of Up to 150 Miles, 151-300 Miles, and Above 300 Miles

Normal Charging Electric Vehicles and Super Charging Electric Vehicles

Vehicle-to-Building / Vehicle-to-Home Connectivity, Vehicle-to-Grid Connectivity, Vehicle-to-Vehicle Connectivity, and Vehicle-to-Everything Connectivity Two Wheelers Electric Vehicles, Three Wheelers Electric Vehicles, Four Wheelers Electric Vehicles, and Electric Buses

Charging infrastructure analysis covers market value, charging stations, charging points, AC and DC systems, fixed and portable installations, charging speeds, connector types, and smart charging connectivity. Location-based coverage includes residential, workplace, on-street, retail and destination, and fleet depot charging. Infrastructure is also assessed across passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses.

Strategic Value of the Research



Comprehensive market intelligence: Assess electric vehicle market size, sales volume, penetration, charging infrastructure readiness, regulation, and consumer adoption within the wider Netherlands automotive market.

Granular segment analysis: Compare performance by vehicle type, pricing class, drive type, powertrain, propulsion, range, connectivity, commercial vehicle category, and city tier.

Infrastructure benchmarking: Evaluate charging station availability, charging point growth, AC and DC deployment, connector standards, charging speeds, installation formats, and smart charging adoption.

Forecast and KPI tracking: Access historical data and forecasts through 2030 to identify market expansion, infrastructure scalability, and segment-level opportunities. Decision-ready databook: Support market entry, financial modeling, product planning, fleet strategy, charging deployment, partnerships, and investment decisions.

The report is designed for automakers, battery manufacturers, charging infrastructure operators, fleet owners, energy companies, policymakers, investors, and other stakeholders evaluating opportunities in the Netherlands electric vehicles market. Its proprietary analytics platform and established research methodology provide an unbiased view of emerging business, technology, and investment prospects across the electric mobility ecosystem.

Key Topics Covered

1. About this Report

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Definitions

1.4 Disclaimer

2. Netherlands Total Vehicle Market Size and Forecast

2.1 Netherlands Total Vehicle Industry Value Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

2.2 Netherlands Total Vehicle Industry Volume Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

3. Netherlands Total Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast

3.1 Netherlands Total Electric Vehicle Industry Value Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

3.2 Netherlands Total Electric Vehicle Industry Volume Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

4. Netherlands Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast Value Trend Analysis by Vehicle Drive Type

4.1 Netherlands Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Drive Type, 2025

4.2 Netherlands Front Wheel Drive Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

4.3 Netherlands Rear Wheel Drive Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

4.4 Netherlands All Wheel Drive Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

5. Netherlands Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Type

5.1 Netherlands Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Type, 2025

5.2 Netherlands Passenger Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

5.3 Netherlands Commercial Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6. Netherlands Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Passenger Car

6.1 Netherlands Electric Vehicle Market Share by Passenger Car, 2025

6.2 Netherlands Small Passenger Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.3 Netherlands Medium Passenger Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.4 Netherlands Crossover Passenger Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.5 Netherlands Large Passenger Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.6 Netherlands SUV Passenger Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

7. Netherlands Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Commercial Vehicle

7.1 Netherlands Electric Vehicle Market Share by Commercial Vehicle, 2025

7.2 Netherlands Light Duty Vehicle (Class 1-Class 3) Commercial Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

7.3 Netherlands Medium Duty Vehicle (Class 4-Class 6) Commercial Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

7.4 Netherlands Heavy Duty Vehicle (Class 7-Class 8) Commercial Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

8. Netherlands Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Class

8.1 Netherlands Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Class, 2025

8.2 Netherlands Low-Priced Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

8.3 Netherlands Mid-Priced Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

8.4 Netherlands Luxury Class Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

9. Netherlands Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by PowerTrain

9.1 Netherlands Electric Vehicle Market Share by PowerTrain, 2025

9.2 Netherlands Parallel Hybrid PowerTrain Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

9.3 Netherlands Series Hybrid PowerTrain Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

9.4 Netherlands Combined Hybrid PowerTrain Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

10. Netherlands Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Distance Range

10.1 Netherlands Electric Vehicle Market Share by Distance Range, 2025

10.2 Netherlands Electric Vehicle of Distance Range Upto 150 Miles Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

10.3 Netherlands Electric Vehicle of Distance Range Between 151-300 Miles Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

10.4 Netherlands Electric Vehicle of Distance Range Above 300 Miles Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

11. Netherlands Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Charging Type

11.1 Netherlands Electric Vehicle Market Share by Charging Type, 2025

11.2 Netherlands Normal Charging Type of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

11.3 Netherlands Super Charging Type of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

12. Netherlands Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Propulsion Type

12.1 Netherlands Electric Vehicle Market Share by Propulsion Type, 2025

12.2 Netherlands Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) Propulsion Type Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

12.3 Netherlands Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) Propulsion Type Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

12.4 Netherlands Others Propulsion Type Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13. Netherlands Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Connectivity

13.1 Netherlands Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Connectivity, 2025

13.2 Netherlands Electric Vehicle to Building, (V2B or V2H) Connectivity by Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13.3 Netherlands Electric Vehicle to Grid, (V2G) Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13.4 Netherlands Electric Vehicle to Vehicle, (V2V) Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13.5 Netherlands Electric Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

14. Netherlands Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by City Type

14.1 Netherlands Electric Vehicle Market Share by City Type, 2025

14.2 Netherlands Tier 1 City Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

14.3 Netherlands Tier 2 City Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

14.4 Netherlands Tier 3 City Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

15. Netherlands Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast

15.1 Netherlands Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

15.2 Netherlands Number of Charging Stations of Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

15.3 Netherlands Number of Charging Points of Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

16. Netherlands Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Types

16.1 Netherlands Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Types Market Share, 2025

16.2 Netherlands Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of AC Charging Type, 2021-2030

16.3 Netherlands Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of DC Charging Type, 2021-2030

17. Netherlands Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Installation Types

17.1 Netherlands Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Installation Types Market Share, 2025

17.2 Netherlands Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of Fixed Installation Type, 2021-2030

17.3 Netherlands Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of Portable Installation Type, 2021-2030

18. Netherlands Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Charging Infrastructure Locations

18.1 Netherlands Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Charging Locations Market Share, 2025

18.2 Netherlands Residential Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.3 Netherlands Retail & Destination Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.4 Netherlands On Street Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.5 Netherlands Workplace Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.6 Netherlands Fleet Depots Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19. Netherlands Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Speed

19.1 Netherlands Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Speed Market Share, 2025

19.2 Netherlands Number of Slow Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19.3 Netherlands Number of Fast Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19.4 Netherlands Number of Rapid Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Speed Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19.5 Netherlands Number of Ultrarapid Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20. Netherlands Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Vehicle Type

20.1 Netherlands Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Vehicle Type Market Share, 2025

20.2 Netherlands Number of Passenger Cars Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20.3 Netherlands Number of Light Commercial Vehicles Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20.4 Netherlands Number of Trucks Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20.5 Netherlands Number of Buses Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

21. Netherlands Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC

21.1 Netherlands Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC Market Share (%), 2025

21.2 Netherlands Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC Market Size and Forecast by Level 1, 2021-2030

21.3 Netherlands Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC Market Size and Forecast by Level 2, 2021-2030

22. Netherlands Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type

22.1 Netherlands Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type Market Share, 2025

22.2 Netherlands Number of CCS Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

22.3 Netherlands Number of CHAdeMO Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

22.4 Netherlands Number of GB/T Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

22.5 Netherlands Number of Others (Normal Chargers, Tesla Superchargers) Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

23. Netherlands Electric Vehicle- Number of Charging Infrastructure by Connectivity

23.1 Netherlands Electric Vehicle- Number of Charging Infrastructure by Connectivity Market Share, 2025

23.2 Netherlands Number of Non-Connected Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

23.3 Netherlands Number of Smart Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

24. Netherlands Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Segment

24.1 Netherlands Electric Vehicle Market Share by Segment, 2025

24.2 Netherlands Two Wheelers (e2W) Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

24.3 Netherlands Three Wheeler (e3W) Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

24.4 Netherlands Four Wheelers (e4W) Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

24.5 Netherlands Electric Buses Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

25. Netherlands Electric Vehicle Market Share by Key Players

25.1 Netherlands Two Wheelers (e2W) Electric Vehicle Market Share by Key Players, 2025

25.2 Netherlands Four Wheelers (e4W) Electric Vehicle Market Share by Key Players, 2025

26. Further Reading

26.1 About the Analyst

26.2 Related Research

List of Figures [93]



List of Tables [70]

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