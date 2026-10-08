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Specialty Cellulose - Global Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2025-2032 Market To Reach $3.5 Billion As Asia-Pacific Leads And MCC Demand Accelerates


2026-10-08 04:48:46
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prioritize cellulose ether and MCC in Asia-Pacific, leveraging demand from pharmaceuticals, processed food, construction and sustainable bio-based materials.

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Specialty Cellulose - A Global Market Overview" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Specialty Cellulose Market Forecast to Reach US$3.5 Billion by 2032

The global Specialty Cellulose market reached US$2.8 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach US$3.5 billion and 2.1 million metric tons by 2032. This represents a value CAGR of 3.8% during the 2025-2032 forecast period. Growth is supported by expanding demand for renewable, biodegradable, and bio-based materials across pharmaceutical, food, construction, textile, filtration, packaging, and industrial applications.

Produced from dissolving wood pulp or cotton linter pulp, specialty cellulose is used in high-value products such as cellulose acetate, cellulose ethers, Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC), nitrocellulose, casings, sponges, technical paper, tire cord, and cellophane. Its customizable solubility, viscosity, and reactivity make it an important feedstock for manufacturers of advanced cellulose derivatives.

Specialty Cellulose Market Growth Drivers

Cellulose Ether and Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) are expected to lead market growth through 2032. Demand is being strengthened by rising pharmaceutical production, greater processed food consumption, continued construction activity, and the transition toward sustainable raw materials. China and India are expected to remain important growth markets due to their expanding manufacturing bases and increasing consumption of pharmaceutical excipients, food ingredients, binders, and construction additives.

Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) is projected to be the fastest-growing grade, recording a value CAGR of 5.4% from 2025 to 2032. Cellulose Ether will also maintain strong momentum, supported by its broad use in pharmaceutical, food, and construction formulations. Cellulose Acetate is expected to record relatively flat growth as declining acetate tow demand from cigarette filters is partially balanced by opportunities in sustainable plastics, LCD applications, and display technologies.

Specialty Cellulose Market by Grade

Cellulose Ether was the largest specialty cellulose grade segment in 2025, representing approximately 35% of global volume and 36% of market value, equivalent to about US$1 billion. Cellulose Acetate followed with demand of 552 thousand metric tons. The principal grades covered by the market analysis include:

  • Cellulose Acetate
  • Cellulose Ether
  • Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC)
  • Nitrocellulose
  • Casings & Sponges
  • Other Grades

Asia-Pacific Leads Global Specialty Cellulose Demand

Asia-Pacific accounted for 44% of global specialty cellulose consumption in 2025, ranking ahead of North America and Europe. Regional demand is supported by pharmaceutical, processed food, and construction industry expansion, particularly in China and India. Asia-Pacific is also forecast to be the fastest-growing regional market, with a CAGR of 3.6% during 2025-2032. By 2032, regional consumption is projected to reach 974 thousand metric tons.

Rest of World is expected to follow with a CAGR of 2.9%, while North America and Europe are projected to grow more moderately because of their mature market conditions. The geographic analysis covers:

  • North America: The United States and Mexico
  • Europe: Belgium, Finland, Germany, Italy, Sweden, the Czech Republic, France, the Netherlands, and Switzerland
  • Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, and Taiwan
  • South America: Brazil and Colombia
  • Rest of World: Russia and Turkiye

Competitive Landscape

The global Specialty Cellulose industry remains highly concentrated. RYAM, Bracell, GP Cellulose, and Borregaard collectively account for approximately 70% of worldwide specialty cellulose sales. Their positions are supported by advanced manufacturing technologies, technical expertise, rigorous customer qualification requirements, and established relationships with cellulose derivative producers. These competitive barriers reinforce the importance of product quality, supply reliability, and application-specific performance.

Specialty Cellulose Market Report Scope

The report analyzes the global Specialty Cellulose market by grade and geographic region, covering historical data from 2022-2025 and forecasts for 2025-2032. Market estimates are presented in metric tons and US$ value. It also evaluates more than 30 companies and reviews relevant corporate, product, capacity, and industry developments.

  • Historical Period: 2022-2025
  • Base Year: 2025
  • Forecast Period: 2025-2032
  • Units: Volume consumption in metric tons and market value in US$
  • Companies Mentioned: 30+
  • Raw Material Sources: Dissolving Wood Pulp (DWP) and Cotton Linter Pulp (CLP)

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 216
Forecast Period 2025 - 2032
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.5 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $3.5 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
1. INTRODUCTION

  • Specialty Cellulose Market Trends and Outlook
  • Global Specialty Cellulose Market Snapshot by Grade
  • Global Specialty Cellulose Market Snapshot by Geographic Region
  • Product Outline
  • Dissolving Pulp
  • Dissolving Pulp Grades
  • Viscose-Grade Dissolving Pulp
  • Specialty-Grade Dissolving Pulp (Specialty Cellulose)
  • Specialty Cellulose Grades and Applications
  • Cellulose Acetate
  • Cellulose Ethers
  • Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC)
  • Nitrocellulose (Cellulose Nitrate)
  • Casings & Sponges
  • Other Specialty Cellulose Grades
  • Global Dissolving Wood Pulp Market Overview

2. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

  • Specialty Cellulose Industry Competition
  • Key Global Producers of Specialty Cellulose
  • Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd. (India)
  • AustroCel Hallein GmbH (Austria)
  • Borregaard AS (Norway)
  • Bracell SP Celulose Ltda. (Brazil)
  • Georgia-Pacific LLC (United States)
  • International Paper Company (United States)
  • Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. (Japan)
  • Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (United States)
  • Sappi Limited (South Africa)
  • Key Global Producers of Cellulose Derivatives
  • Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)
  • Ashland Inc. (United States)
  • Celanese Corporation (United States)
  • Celotech Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)
  • Cerdia International GmbH (Switzerland)
  • Chemfield Cellulose Pvt. Ltd. (India)
  • Daicel Corporation (Japan)
  • Dow Inc. (United States)
  • Eastman Chemical Company (United States)
  • EURENCO (France)
  • Huzhou City Linghu Xinwang Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)
  • International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (United States)
  • J. Rettenmaier & Sohne GmbH + Co KG (Germany)
  • Kemox Cellulose (Shandong) Co., Ltd. (China)
  • LOTTE Fine Chemical Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
  • Maple Biotech Pvt. Ltd. (India)
  • Nitrocellulose Group (Thailand)
  • Nitrochemie Wimmis AG (Switzerland)
  • Nouryon (Netherlands)
  • Roquette Freres SA (France)
  • Shandong Head Group Co., Ltd. (China)
  • Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)
  • Sigachi Industries Ltd. (India)
  • T.N.C. Industrial Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

3. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS
4. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Specialty Cellulose Market Overview by Raw Material Source
  • Global Specialty Cellulose Market Overview by Grade
  • Global Market Analysis for Specialty Cellulose Grades by Geographic Region
  • Cellulose Acetate Grade
  • Cellulose Ether Grade
  • Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Grade
  • Nitrocellulose Grade
  • Casings & Sponges Grade
  • Other Specialty Cellulose Grades

PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

  • Global Specialty Cellulose Market Overview by Geographic Region

REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW
5. NORTH AMERICA

  • North American Specialty Cellulose Market Overview by Geographic Region
  • North American Specialty Cellulose Market Overview by Grade
  • Country-wise Analysis of North American Specialty Cellulose Market
  • THE UNITED STATES
  • United States Specialty Cellulose Market Overview by Grade
  • MEXICO

6. EUROPE

  • European Specialty Cellulose Market Overview by Geographic Region
  • European Specialty Cellulose Market Overview by Grade
  • Country-wise Analysis of European Specialty Cellulose Market
  • BELGIUM
  • Belgium Specialty Cellulose Market Overview by Grade
  • FINLAND
  • Finland Specialty Cellulose Market Overview by Grade
  • GERMANY
  • Germany Specialty Cellulose Market Overview by Grade
  • ITALY
  • Italy Specialty Cellulose Market Overview by Grade
  • SWEDEN
  • Sweden Specialty Cellulose Market Overview by Grade
  • REST OF EUROPE
  • Rest of Europe Specialty Cellulose Market Overview by Grade

7. ASIA-PACIFIC

  • Asia-Pacific Specialty Cellulose Market Overview by Geographic Region
  • Asia-Pacific Specialty Cellulose Market Overview by Grade
  • Country-wise Analysis of Asia-Pacific Specialty Cellulose Market
  • CHINA
  • China Specialty Cellulose Market Overview by Grade
  • INDIA
  • India Specialty Cellulose Market Overview by Grade
  • JAPAN
  • Japan Specialty Cellulose Market Overview by Grade
  • SOUTH KOREA
  • South Korea Specialty Cellulose Market Overview by Grade
  • REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
  • Rest of Asia-Pacific Specialty Cellulose Market Overview by Grade

8. SOUTH AMERICA

  • South America Specialty Cellulose Market Overview by Geographic Region
  • South America Specialty Cellulose Market Overview by Grade
  • Country-wise Analysis of South American Specialty Cellulose Market
  • BRAZIL
  • Brazil Specialty Cellulose Market Overview by Grade
  • COLOMBIA

9. REST OF WORLD

  • Rest of World Specialty Cellulose Market Overview by Geographic Region
  • Rest of World Specialty Cellulose Market Overview by Grade
  • Country-wise Analysis of Rest of World Specialty Cellulose Market
  • RUSSIA
  • Russia Specialty Cellulose Market Overview by Grade
  • TURKIYE

PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY

  • SPECIALTY CELLULOSE MANUFACTURERS
  • CELLULOSE DERIVATIVES MANUFACTURERS

PART D: ANNEXURE

  • RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
  • FEEDBACK


Companies Featured

  • Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd.
  • AustroCel Hallein GmbH
  • Borregaard AS
  • Bracell SP Celulose Ltda.
  • Georgia-Pacific LLC
  • International Paper Company
  • Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.
  • Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM)
  • Sappi Limited

For more information about this report visit

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