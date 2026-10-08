Specialty Cellulose - Global Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2025-2032 Market To Reach $3.5 Billion As Asia-Pacific Leads And MCC Demand Accelerates

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Specialty Cellulose - A Global Market Overview" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Specialty Cellulose Market Forecast to Reach US$3.5 Billion by 2032

The global Specialty Cellulose market reached US$2.8 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach US$3.5 billion and 2.1 million metric tons by 2032. This represents a value CAGR of 3.8% during the 2025-2032 forecast period. Growth is supported by expanding demand for renewable, biodegradable, and bio-based materials across pharmaceutical, food, construction, textile, filtration, packaging, and industrial applications.

Produced from dissolving wood pulp or cotton linter pulp, specialty cellulose is used in high-value products such as cellulose acetate, cellulose ethers, Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC), nitrocellulose, casings, sponges, technical paper, tire cord, and cellophane. Its customizable solubility, viscosity, and reactivity make it an important feedstock for manufacturers of advanced cellulose derivatives.

Specialty Cellulose Market Growth Drivers

Cellulose Ether and Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) are expected to lead market growth through 2032. Demand is being strengthened by rising pharmaceutical production, greater processed food consumption, continued construction activity, and the transition toward sustainable raw materials. China and India are expected to remain important growth markets due to their expanding manufacturing bases and increasing consumption of pharmaceutical excipients, food ingredients, binders, and construction additives.

Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) is projected to be the fastest-growing grade, recording a value CAGR of 5.4% from 2025 to 2032. Cellulose Ether will also maintain strong momentum, supported by its broad use in pharmaceutical, food, and construction formulations. Cellulose Acetate is expected to record relatively flat growth as declining acetate tow demand from cigarette filters is partially balanced by opportunities in sustainable plastics, LCD applications, and display technologies.

Specialty Cellulose Market by Grade

Cellulose Ether was the largest specialty cellulose grade segment in 2025, representing approximately 35% of global volume and 36% of market value, equivalent to about US$1 billion. Cellulose Acetate followed with demand of 552 thousand metric tons. The principal grades covered by the market analysis include:



Cellulose Acetate

Cellulose Ether

Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC)

Nitrocellulose

Casings & Sponges Other Grades

Asia-Pacific Leads Global Specialty Cellulose Demand

Asia-Pacific accounted for 44% of global specialty cellulose consumption in 2025, ranking ahead of North America and Europe. Regional demand is supported by pharmaceutical, processed food, and construction industry expansion, particularly in China and India. Asia-Pacific is also forecast to be the fastest-growing regional market, with a CAGR of 3.6% during 2025-2032. By 2032, regional consumption is projected to reach 974 thousand metric tons.

Rest of World is expected to follow with a CAGR of 2.9%, while North America and Europe are projected to grow more moderately because of their mature market conditions. The geographic analysis covers:



North America: The United States and Mexico

Europe: Belgium, Finland, Germany, Italy, Sweden, the Czech Republic, France, the Netherlands, and Switzerland

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, and Taiwan

South America: Brazil and Colombia Rest of World: Russia and Turkiye

Competitive Landscape

The global Specialty Cellulose industry remains highly concentrated. RYAM, Bracell, GP Cellulose, and Borregaard collectively account for approximately 70% of worldwide specialty cellulose sales. Their positions are supported by advanced manufacturing technologies, technical expertise, rigorous customer qualification requirements, and established relationships with cellulose derivative producers. These competitive barriers reinforce the importance of product quality, supply reliability, and application-specific performance.

Specialty Cellulose Market Report Scope

The report analyzes the global Specialty Cellulose market by grade and geographic region, covering historical data from 2022-2025 and forecasts for 2025-2032. Market estimates are presented in metric tons and US$ value. It also evaluates more than 30 companies and reviews relevant corporate, product, capacity, and industry developments.



Historical Period: 2022-2025

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2025-2032

Units: Volume consumption in metric tons and market value in US$

Companies Mentioned: 30+ Raw Material Sources: Dissolving Wood Pulp (DWP) and Cotton Linter Pulp (CLP)

Key Attributes:

