Specialty Cellulose - Global Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2025-2032 Market To Reach $3.5 Billion As Asia-Pacific Leads And MCC Demand Accelerates
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|216
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$2.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$3.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
1. INTRODUCTION
- Specialty Cellulose Market Trends and Outlook Global Specialty Cellulose Market Snapshot by Grade Global Specialty Cellulose Market Snapshot by Geographic Region Product Outline Dissolving Pulp Dissolving Pulp Grades Viscose-Grade Dissolving Pulp Specialty-Grade Dissolving Pulp (Specialty Cellulose) Specialty Cellulose Grades and Applications Cellulose Acetate Cellulose Ethers Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Nitrocellulose (Cellulose Nitrate) Casings & Sponges Other Specialty Cellulose Grades Global Dissolving Wood Pulp Market Overview
2. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE
- Specialty Cellulose Industry Competition Key Global Producers of Specialty Cellulose Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd. (India) AustroCel Hallein GmbH (Austria) Borregaard AS (Norway) Bracell SP Celulose Ltda. (Brazil) Georgia-Pacific LLC (United States) International Paper Company (United States) Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. (Japan) Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (United States) Sappi Limited (South Africa) Key Global Producers of Cellulose Derivatives Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan) Ashland Inc. (United States) Celanese Corporation (United States) Celotech Chemical Co., Ltd. (China) Cerdia International GmbH (Switzerland) Chemfield Cellulose Pvt. Ltd. (India) Daicel Corporation (Japan) Dow Inc. (United States) Eastman Chemical Company (United States) EURENCO (France) Huzhou City Linghu Xinwang Chemical Co., Ltd. (China) International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (United States) J. Rettenmaier & Sohne GmbH + Co KG (Germany) Kemox Cellulose (Shandong) Co., Ltd. (China) LOTTE Fine Chemical Co., Ltd. (South Korea) Maple Biotech Pvt. Ltd. (India) Nitrocellulose Group (Thailand) Nitrochemie Wimmis AG (Switzerland) Nouryon (Netherlands) Roquette Freres SA (France) Shandong Head Group Co., Ltd. (China) Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan) Sigachi Industries Ltd. (India) T.N.C. Industrial Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)
3. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS
4. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Specialty Cellulose Market Overview by Raw Material Source Global Specialty Cellulose Market Overview by Grade Global Market Analysis for Specialty Cellulose Grades by Geographic Region Cellulose Acetate Grade Cellulose Ether Grade Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Grade Nitrocellulose Grade Casings & Sponges Grade Other Specialty Cellulose Grades
PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- Global Specialty Cellulose Market Overview by Geographic Region
REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW
5. NORTH AMERICA
- North American Specialty Cellulose Market Overview by Geographic Region North American Specialty Cellulose Market Overview by Grade Country-wise Analysis of North American Specialty Cellulose Market THE UNITED STATES United States Specialty Cellulose Market Overview by Grade MEXICO
6. EUROPE
- European Specialty Cellulose Market Overview by Geographic Region European Specialty Cellulose Market Overview by Grade Country-wise Analysis of European Specialty Cellulose Market BELGIUM Belgium Specialty Cellulose Market Overview by Grade FINLAND Finland Specialty Cellulose Market Overview by Grade GERMANY Germany Specialty Cellulose Market Overview by Grade ITALY Italy Specialty Cellulose Market Overview by Grade SWEDEN Sweden Specialty Cellulose Market Overview by Grade REST OF EUROPE Rest of Europe Specialty Cellulose Market Overview by Grade
7. ASIA-PACIFIC
- Asia-Pacific Specialty Cellulose Market Overview by Geographic Region Asia-Pacific Specialty Cellulose Market Overview by Grade Country-wise Analysis of Asia-Pacific Specialty Cellulose Market CHINA China Specialty Cellulose Market Overview by Grade INDIA India Specialty Cellulose Market Overview by Grade JAPAN Japan Specialty Cellulose Market Overview by Grade SOUTH KOREA South Korea Specialty Cellulose Market Overview by Grade REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Rest of Asia-Pacific Specialty Cellulose Market Overview by Grade
8. SOUTH AMERICA
- South America Specialty Cellulose Market Overview by Geographic Region South America Specialty Cellulose Market Overview by Grade Country-wise Analysis of South American Specialty Cellulose Market BRAZIL Brazil Specialty Cellulose Market Overview by Grade COLOMBIA
9. REST OF WORLD
- Rest of World Specialty Cellulose Market Overview by Geographic Region Rest of World Specialty Cellulose Market Overview by Grade Country-wise Analysis of Rest of World Specialty Cellulose Market RUSSIA Russia Specialty Cellulose Market Overview by Grade TURKIYE
PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY
- SPECIALTY CELLULOSE MANUFACTURERS CELLULOSE DERIVATIVES MANUFACTURERS
PART D: ANNEXURE
- RESEARCH METHODOLOGY FEEDBACK
Companies Featured
- Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd. AustroCel Hallein GmbH Borregaard AS Bracell SP Celulose Ltda. Georgia-Pacific LLC International Paper Company Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) Sappi Limited
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