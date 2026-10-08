Global Cell And Gene Therapy Tools And Reagents Market Forecast, 2025-2030 Market To Reach $19.8 Billion As Automation And Commercial Manufacturing Scale

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Cell and Gene Therapy Tools and Reagents: Global Markets" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Cell and Gene Therapy Tools and Reagents Market to Reach $19.8 Billion by 2030

The global cell and gene therapy tools and reagents market is projected to grow from $12 billion in 2025 to $19.8 billion by the end of 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030. Expanding clinical pipelines, rising commercialization activity and continued investment in precision medicine are expected to support market growth.

Regulatory approvals accelerated in 2024, when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), the European Union's European Medicines Agency (EMA) and Japan's Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) approved a record 13 novel cell and gene therapies (CGTs). This milestone established 2024 as a pivotal year for therapeutic innovation and the clinical adoption of advanced gene editing and cell technologies.

Notable developments included the first Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR) therapy, the first magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided intracranial adeno-associated virus (AAV) delivery gene therapy and the first tumor infiltration lymphocyte therapy. These advances are increasing demand for specialized tools, reagents, manufacturing systems, quality controls and monitoring technologies across clinical and commercial applications.

Market Report Scope

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global cell and gene therapy tools and reagents market. It presents global revenue in $ millions for the base year 2024, estimated market data for 2025 and forecasts from 2026 through 2030. Historical revenue data from 2022-2025 and projected CAGRs through 2030 are also included.

The market is segmented by product type, application, end user and region. Product categories include vectors, GMP proteins, GMP antibodies, GMP small molecules, bioreactors, multiplex immunoassays, immunoassays, leukapheresis, cell separation, cell expansion, cytokine release syndrome (CRS) monitoring, cryopreservation and media.

Applications include cancer, rare diseases and other diseases. End-user analysis covers pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic research institutes and clinical laboratories. The report evaluates market size, revenue growth and market share across each segment, identifying areas of current demand and long-term commercial potential.

Regional coverage includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the World (RoW), including the Middle East and Africa and South America. Country-level analysis covers the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, China, Japan, India and South Korea, along with the rest of Europe and the rest of Asia-Pacific.

Key Report Features



77 data tables and 55 additional tables supporting global market analysis.

Assessment of market drivers, challenges, opportunities and emerging cell and gene therapy technologies.

Analysis of clinical demand, commercial development, R&D activity, product pipelines and industry growth strategies.

Evaluation of market regulations, regulatory frameworks, reimbursement practices and future reimbursement scenarios.

Discussion of infectious diseases, metabolic disorders, chronic ailments and other factors influencing demand.

Review of the cell and gene therapy industry value chain and competitive environment.

Market share analysis by product type, application, end user and geographic region.

Ranking of leading market participants based on market share, research priorities, product portfolios and global positioning. Coverage of environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) initiatives across the cell and gene therapy tools and reagents industry.

The competitive landscape includes profiles of major companies operating in the market, including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Cytiva (Danaher Corp.), Merck KGaA, Miltenyi Biotec and Sartorius AG. Each profile provides insight into company operations, strategic priorities, product capabilities and competitive positioning within the expanding global cell and gene therapy tools and reagents market.

Key Attributes:

