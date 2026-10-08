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Global Cell And Gene Therapy Tools And Reagents Market Forecast, 2025-2030 Market To Reach $19.8 Billion As Automation And Commercial Manufacturing Scale


2026-10-08 04:48:46
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Record global approvals, CRISPR breakthroughs, and expanding clinical and commercial activity are accelerating demand for cell and gene therapy tools and reagents.

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Cell and Gene Therapy Tools and Reagents: Global Markets" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Cell and Gene Therapy Tools and Reagents Market to Reach $19.8 Billion by 2030

The global cell and gene therapy tools and reagents market is projected to grow from $12 billion in 2025 to $19.8 billion by the end of 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030. Expanding clinical pipelines, rising commercialization activity and continued investment in precision medicine are expected to support market growth.

Regulatory approvals accelerated in 2024, when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), the European Union's European Medicines Agency (EMA) and Japan's Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) approved a record 13 novel cell and gene therapies (CGTs). This milestone established 2024 as a pivotal year for therapeutic innovation and the clinical adoption of advanced gene editing and cell technologies.

Notable developments included the first Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR) therapy, the first magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided intracranial adeno-associated virus (AAV) delivery gene therapy and the first tumor infiltration lymphocyte therapy. These advances are increasing demand for specialized tools, reagents, manufacturing systems, quality controls and monitoring technologies across clinical and commercial applications.

Market Report Scope

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global cell and gene therapy tools and reagents market. It presents global revenue in $ millions for the base year 2024, estimated market data for 2025 and forecasts from 2026 through 2030. Historical revenue data from 2022-2025 and projected CAGRs through 2030 are also included.

The market is segmented by product type, application, end user and region. Product categories include vectors, GMP proteins, GMP antibodies, GMP small molecules, bioreactors, multiplex immunoassays, immunoassays, leukapheresis, cell separation, cell expansion, cytokine release syndrome (CRS) monitoring, cryopreservation and media.

Applications include cancer, rare diseases and other diseases. End-user analysis covers pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic research institutes and clinical laboratories. The report evaluates market size, revenue growth and market share across each segment, identifying areas of current demand and long-term commercial potential.

Regional coverage includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the World (RoW), including the Middle East and Africa and South America. Country-level analysis covers the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, China, Japan, India and South Korea, along with the rest of Europe and the rest of Asia-Pacific.

Key Report Features

  • 77 data tables and 55 additional tables supporting global market analysis.
  • Assessment of market drivers, challenges, opportunities and emerging cell and gene therapy technologies.
  • Analysis of clinical demand, commercial development, R&D activity, product pipelines and industry growth strategies.
  • Evaluation of market regulations, regulatory frameworks, reimbursement practices and future reimbursement scenarios.
  • Discussion of infectious diseases, metabolic disorders, chronic ailments and other factors influencing demand.
  • Review of the cell and gene therapy industry value chain and competitive environment.
  • Market share analysis by product type, application, end user and geographic region.
  • Ranking of leading market participants based on market share, research priorities, product portfolios and global positioning.
  • Coverage of environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) initiatives across the cell and gene therapy tools and reagents industry.

The competitive landscape includes profiles of major companies operating in the market, including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Cytiva (Danaher Corp.), Merck KGaA, Miltenyi Biotec and Sartorius AG. Each profile provides insight into company operations, strategic priorities, product capabilities and competitive positioning within the expanding global cell and gene therapy tools and reagents market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 175
Forecast Period 2025 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $12 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $19.8 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.6%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary

  • Market Outlook
  • Scope of Report
  • Market Summary
  • Overview
  • Current Market Scenario
  • Segmental Analysis
  • Regional Market Insights
  • Emerging Technologies
  • Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

  • Cell and Gene Therapy Overview
  • Cell Therapy
  • Gene Therapy
  • Types of Cell and Gene Therapy
  • Common Equipment Used
  • Approved Cell and Gene Therapy Products
  • Macroeconomic Factors Analysis
  • Demographic Factors
  • Geopolitical Factors
  • Impact of U.S. Tariffs
  • Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Drivers
  • Increasing Investments in CGT Research
  • Expanding Clinical and Commercial CGT Products
  • Rising Demand for Precision Medicine
  • Capacity Expansions for Clinical and Commercial Manufacturing
  • Growing Number of Strategic Initiatives
  • Rising Aging Population and the Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
  • Market Restraints/Challenges
  • Complex Manufacturing and Supply Chain
  • High Cost of Development
  • Lack of Skilled Workforce
  • Regulatory Hurdles
  • Market Opportunities
  • Rising Demand for CGTs in Emerging Countries
  • Growing Demand for Off-the-Shelf Products

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

  • Overview
  • U.S.
  • Cell Therapy Regulations
  • Gene Therapy Regulations
  • Viral and Non-Viral Vectors
  • Media
  • GMP Proteins and Antibodies
  • Leukapheresis
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments

  • Key Takeaways
  • Closed and Automated Systems
  • Single-Use Technologies and Miniaturization

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

  • Segmentation Breakdown
  • Market Analysis by Product Type
  • Key Takeaways
  • Immunoassays
  • Bioreactors
  • Leukapheresis
  • GMP Antibodies
  • Multiplex Immunoassays
  • Vectors
  • Cell Separation
  • Cryopreservation
  • Cell Expansion
  • Media
  • GMP Proteins
  • GMP Small Molecules
  • CRS Monitoring
  • Market Analysis by Application
  • Cancer
  • Rare Diseases
  • Other Diseases
  • Market Analysis by End User
  • Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
  • Academic and Research Institutes
  • Clinical Laboratories
  • Geographic Breakdown
  • Market Analysis by Region
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Rest of the World

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

  • Key Takeaways
  • Competitive Analysis
  • Strategic Initiatives
  • Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships
  • Acquisitions
  • Investments and Expansions

Chapter 8 Sustainability in Global Market for Cell and Gene Therapy Tools and Reagents: An ESG Perspective

  • Introduction to ESG
  • Sustainability Trends and Company Initiatives
  • Environmental Factors
  • Social Factors
  • Governance Factors
  • Social and Governance Initiatives
  • Concluding Remarks

Chapter 9 Appendix

  • Research Methodology
  • Sources
  • Abbreviations
  • Company Profiles
  • ABCAM LTD.
  • ADVERUM BIOTECHNOLOGIES INC.
  • AKRON BIOTECH
  • BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC.
  • BIO-TECHNE
  • CYTIVA
  • FUJIFILM IRVINE SCIENTIFIC (FUJIFILM BIOSCIENCES)
  • MERCK KGAA
  • MILTENYI BIOTEC
  • PROTEINTECH GROUP INC.
  • QIAGEN
  • REVVITY
  • SARTORIUS AG
  • STEMCELL TECHNOLOGIES
  • THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.
  • Emerging Startups/Market Disruptors

List of Tables [132]
List of Figures [27]
Companies Featured

  • Abcam Ltd.
  • Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.
  • Akron Biotech
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
  • Bio-Techne
  • Cytiva
  • Fujifilm Irvine Scientific (Fujifilm Biosciences)
  • Merck KGaA
  • Miltenyi Biotec
  • Proteintech Group Inc.
  • Qiagen
  • Revvity
  • Sartorius AG
  • Stemcell Technologies
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

For more information about this report visit

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