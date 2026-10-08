Global Cell & Gene Therapy Market Size And Forecast Report 2026-2036 Market To Reach US$126.86 Billion At 17.3% CAGR As CRISPR, CAR-T And Scalable Manufacturing Drive Growth

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Cell & Gene Therapy Market Report 2026-2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Cell & Gene Therapy market is projected to grow from US$25.78 billion in 2026 to US$126.86 billion by 2036, representing a CAGR of 17.3%. This expansion reflects increasing clinical adoption, continued scientific progress, and the commercial advancement of innovative treatments across oncology, rare diseases, genetic disorders, and other high-need indications.

Scientific Innovation Accelerates Market Growth

Breakthroughs in gene editing, viral vector engineering, and cell therapy design are transforming the competitive landscape. CRISPR-based editing and next-generation CAR-T platforms are improving therapeutic precision, clinical outcomes, and manufacturing scalability. Advances in automation and production processes are also helping companies reduce manufacturing complexity and support broader commercialisation.

The integration of genomic data and personalised medicine is expanding the range of addressable conditions. Enhanced diagnostics and screening capabilities are supporting earlier identification of genetic diseases, more effective patient stratification, and faster development of clinical pipelines.

Disease Burden Supports Long-term Demand

The rising prevalence of genetic, congenital, chronic, and oncological diseases is sustaining demand for cell & gene therapies. Expanding clinical evidence, a growing number of regulatory approvals, and investment in specialised treatment centres are moving these therapies further into mainstream healthcare. Oncology and rare disease indications remain central to market development, while cardiovascular, neurological, infectious, and ophthalmic applications present additional growth opportunities.

Pricing and Access Remain Key Market Constraints

High upfront treatment costs continue to restrict patient access, with some therapies exceeding US$2 million per patient. Healthcare systems and payers face significant affordability and budget planning challenges, while reimbursement frameworks remain uneven across markets.

Outcomes-based agreements and instalment payment models are gaining attention, but adoption is not yet widespread. Reimbursement delays, limited treatment infrastructure, and complex patient eligibility requirements may slow market uptake. Companies that develop sustainable pricing strategies and generate compelling long-term clinical evidence will be better positioned to secure market access.

Trade Policy and Supply Chain Pressures

The Cell & Gene Therapy market relies on international supply chains for specialised biological materials, reagents, vectors, and manufacturing equipment. U.S. trade tariffs may increase the cost of imported inputs and create additional uncertainty, particularly for smaller biotechnology companies. These pressures can influence development timelines, production capacity, and commercial scalability.

In response, market participants are investing in resilient, localised manufacturing infrastructure and stronger supplier networks. Key commercial considerations include:



Cost and pricing pressure affecting reimbursement and patient access

Supply chain localisation and manufacturing capacity investment

Regulatory requirements influencing approval timelines

Scalable technology platforms strengthening competitive positioning Clinical pipeline quality supporting partnerships and investment

Competitive Landscape and Company Intelligence

Large pharmaceutical companies and specialist biotechnology firms are expanding pipelines, forming strategic alliances, and increasing manufacturing scale-up. Competitive differentiation is increasingly determined by clinical pipeline strength, technology innovation, production scalability, regulatory execution, and commercial readiness.

The report profiles leading Cell & Gene Therapy companies, including Adaptimmune, ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS, Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., Beam Therapeutics, BioMarin, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Catalent, Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics, Genetix Biotherapeutics Inc., GenScript, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Intellia Therapeutics, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Lonza, MeiraGTx Limited, Novartis AG, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Each company profile assesses business operations, financial positioning, product and technology capabilities, and strategic outlook.

Cell & Gene Therapy Market Segmentation



By Therapy Type: Cell Therapy, Stem Cell Therapy, CAR-T Cell Therapy, TCR-T Cell Therapy, Gene Therapy, Gene Augmentation Therapy, Gene Inhibition Therapy, Gene Editing, and Others

By Indication: Oncology, Genetic Disorders, Cardiovascular Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Infectious Diseases, Ophthalmic Disorders, and Others

By Vector Type: Viral Vectors, Retrovirus, Lentivirus, Adenovirus, AAV, Non-viral Vectors, and Others By End-user: Hospitals, Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical Companies, and Others

Geographic Market Coverage

The analysis includes regional and national forecasts across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Covered markets include the U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, GCC countries, and South Africa.

Report Scope and Strategic Value

The report provides global revenue forecasts to 2036, segment-level modelling, regional and national analysis, and competitive intelligence. It examines market drivers, restraints, pricing trends, reimbursement developments, regulatory influences, supply chain risks, and future revenue opportunities.

Visiongain also provides bespoke intelligence and customisation, including tailored forecasts, competitive benchmarking, and regulatory analysis. This market intelligence enables pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, investors, healthcare providers, and other stakeholders to evaluate opportunities, manage commercial risk, and strengthen their position in the rapidly expanding global Cell & Gene Therapy market.

Key Attributes:

