Global Wind Turbine Blade Recycling Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2025-2030 Aging Fleets And Landfill Regulations Unlock Circular Economy Opportunities
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|165
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$73.7 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$158.9 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|16.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary Market Dynamics and Growth Factors Regional Insights and Emerging Markets Segmental Analysis Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview and Market Definition Porter's Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Buyers Bargaining Power of Suppliers Potential for New Entrants Threat of Substitutes Competition in the Industry
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics Snapshot Market Drivers Aging Wind Turbines Driving Recycling Needs Government Regulations for Landfilling Corporate Sustainability Pledges and Integrated Recycling Initiatives Market Challenges Lack of Standardized Recycling Technologies Lack of Awareness Led to High Reliance on Cement Industry and Landfilling Market Restraints High Cost of Recycling and Process Complexity Degradation of Material Properties During Recycling Market Opportunities Increasing Demand for Wind Energy Generation Development of Recyclable Wind Turbine Material
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Recovery of Phenol through Waste-Free Process by KTU NREL's PECAN Resin Blades as a Feedstock for Additive Manufacturing Increasing Trend of Large-Sized Wind Turbine Installations Recyclable Carbon Fiber Wind Turbine Blade Microwave-Assisted Chemical Recycling (MACR)
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown Market Analysis by Blade Material Glass Fiber Carbon Fiber Other Blade Materials Market Analysis by Recycling Technology Key Takeaways Mechanical Recycling Thermal Recycling Chemical Recycling Market Analysis by End-Use Industry Construction Automotive Electronics and Consumer Goods Energy Other End-Use Industries Geographic Breakdown Market Analysis by Region Europe North America Asia-Pacific Rest of the World
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Overview Company Share Analysis Veolia Holcim Stena Metal AB Vestas Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S.A.U. Strategic Analysis
Chapter 7 Appendix
- Methodology Information Sources References Abbreviations Used in the Report Company Profiles ACCIONA ARKEMA BCIRCULAR CARBON RIVERS FAIRMAT HOLCIM IBERDROLA S.A. LM WIND POWER MAKEEN ENERGY A/S REGEN FIBER RENERCYCLE SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY S.A.U. STENA METALL AB VEOLIA VESTAS
List of Tables [143]
List of Figures [94]
Companies Featured
- ACCIONA ARKEMA BCIRCULAR CARBON RIVERS FAIRMAT HOLCIM IBERDROLA S.A. LM WIND POWER MAKEEN ENERGY A/S REGEN FIBER RENERCYCLE SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY S.A.U. STENA METALL AB VEOLIA VESTAS
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