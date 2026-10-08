Global Wind Turbine Blade Recycling Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2025-2030 Aging Fleets And Landfill Regulations Unlock Circular Economy Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Wind Turbine Blade Recycling Market" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Wind Turbine Blade Recycling Market Report 2025-2030: Technologies, Materials, End-use Industries and Competitive Landscape

The global wind turbine blade recycling market report provides a comprehensive assessment of current market conditions, future growth prospects and competitive dynamics. The study analyzes the market by blade material, recycling technology, end-use industry and geographic region, offering detailed insight into the factors influencing demand for wind turbine blade recycling services and solutions.

Market size data are presented in value terms ($ thousands), with 2024 serving as the base year and estimates covering the forecast period from 2025 through 2030. The analysis includes historical revenue data for 2024, estimated market performance for 2025, forecasts through 2029 and compound annual growth rate projections through 2030. Market share assessments identify leading segments, regional opportunities and the competitive positioning of major industry participants.

The scope focuses exclusively on revenue generated by companies providing recycling services or solutions for decommissioned wind turbine blades. These blades typically reach their end-of-life (EOL) stage after approximately 20-25 years of operation. Waste materials produced during wind turbine blade manufacturing are excluded from the analysis, ensuring the report remains centered on the commercial market for recycling retired blades.

As global wind energy capacity expands and a growing number of installed turbines approach decommissioning, the need for scalable recycling infrastructure is increasing. The report examines market dynamics, technical advances, regulatory developments and macroeconomic influences affecting investment and commercialization. It also evaluates emerging wind turbine blade recycling technologies, patent activity and new industry developments that may support more efficient material recovery and circular economy objectives.

Report Includes



93 data tables and 50 additional tables presenting quantitative and qualitative market intelligence.

An overview of the current and future global wind turbine blade recycling market.

Historical revenue data for 2024, estimated figures for 2025, forecasts through 2029 and compound annual growth rate projections through 2030.

Global market size and revenue estimates, including market share analysis by blade material, recycling technology, end-use industry and region.

Evaluation of market drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities affecting wind turbine blade recycling adoption.

Assessment of technical advances, regulatory frameworks and macroeconomic factors shaping industry development.

Porter's Five Forces analysis and value chain analysis incorporating micro- and macro environmental factors.

Review of environmental, social and governance priorities, including sustainability attitudes, ESG risks, opportunities, ratings, matrices and industry practices.

Patent analysis focused on emerging technologies, process innovation and new developments within the market.

Analysis of the industry structure, including company market shares, rankings and competitive positioning. Coverage of strategic alliances, M&A activity and venture funding trends influencing market consolidation and innovation.

The regional analysis highlights differences in recycling capacity, wind turbine deployment, decommissioning schedules, environmental regulations and market readiness. These insights support the identification of attractive geographic markets and potential areas for infrastructure development, strategic partnerships and technology deployment.

The competitive landscape examines established waste management companies, construction materials businesses, metal recycling specialists and wind turbine manufacturers participating in the blade recycling value chain. Company profiles provide insight into business strategies, service capabilities, technology initiatives and market presence. Major organizations covered include Veolia, Holcim, Stena Metall AB, Vestas and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S.A.U.

Designed for recycling companies, wind energy businesses, technology developers, investors, policymakers and industry consultants, the report delivers actionable intelligence on market growth, recycling technologies, sustainability priorities and competitive strategies. Its combination of market forecasts, segment analysis, patent research, ESG assessment and company profiling offers a structured view of the commercial opportunities emerging from the global transition toward responsible wind turbine blade decommissioning and recycling.

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