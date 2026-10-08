Elizabeth: Rainbow Dancer Chronicles A Journey From First Female Certified Welder To Ancient Healing Traditions

Elizabeth: Rainbow Dancer by Elizabeth Luft Desrochers

Elizabeth Luft Desrochers shares her journey from an unconventional career to decades of healing, discovery, and spiritual exploration.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Elizabeth Luft Desrochers has lived a life few could have predicted. Adopted as an infant, she grew up to break barriers by becoming the first female certified welder in the New England Electric System, entering a profession that at the time was overwhelmingly dominated by men. But an unexpected and debilitating back injury would eventually change the direction of her life.

Her search for healing and answers took Desrochers far beyond the world she had known. What began as a personal journey developed into decades of exploration, study, and travel as she sought out ancient healing traditions, shamanic practices, and teachers from different cultures around the world.

That remarkable journey is at the heart of her memoir, Elizabeth: Rainbow Dancer. The book traces Desrochers' life from adoption and her groundbreaking career as a welder through the physical challenges that changed her path and the experiences that ultimately led her into an entirely different world of healing and spiritual exploration.

Rather than presenting a conventional story of reinvention, Elizabeth: Rainbow Dancer chronicles what can happen when circumstances force a person to question the direction of her life and become willing to follow an unexpected path.

Throughout the memoir, Desrochers shares the people, places, and experiences that shaped her understanding of the relationship between the physical and spiritual worlds. Her travels and studies eventually led her to shamanic traditions and other ancient approaches to healing and personal transformation.

Today, Desrochers continues that work as a Quantum Healing Hypnosis Therapy (QHHT) Practitioner while sharing what she has learned through her books, teaching, and work with others.

At its heart, Elizabeth: Rainbow Dancer is a story about resilience, transformation, and the courage to follow a path that may look very different from the one originally imagined. From becoming a trailblazer in a male-dominated profession to traveling the world in search of ancient wisdom, Desrochers' story demonstrates how one unexpected turning point can redirect an entire life.

ABOUT ELIZABETH LUFT DESROCHERS

Elizabeth Luft Desrochers, also known as Elizabeth Rainbow Dancer, is an author, teacher, and Quantum Healing Hypnosis Therapy (QHHT) Practitioner based in Rhode Island. Her work reflects decades of study and personal exploration involving ancient healing traditions, shamanic practices, and consciousness. She is the author of Elizabeth: Rainbow Dancer and other works exploring her experiences and the wisdom she has gathered throughout her journey.

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Elizabeth: Rainbow Dancer Chronicles a Journey From First Female Certified Welder to Ancient Healing Traditions News Provided By BrightKey PR October 08, 2026, 08:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Religion



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