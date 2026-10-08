Shadows Of Color Explores Racial Identity Through A Mother's Deathbed Revelation

SHADOWS OF COLOR: "The Struggle of Color in a World of Darkness" by IRMA JOHNSON

Irma Johnson's family-secret narrative follows a young woman forced to reconsider the heritage that has shaped her life.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A mother's deathbed confession overturns her daughter's understanding of her ancestry in Irma Johnson's SHADOWS OF COLOR: "The Struggle of Color in a World of Darkness." Raised to believe she is biracial, Karlie discovers that the account of her heritage she has trusted since childhood is false. The revelation challenges not only what she knows about her family, but also how she understands her place in a world that defines her by race.

Karlie grows up with affluent, nurturing parents: a Caucasian mother and an African American father. Her brother strongly resembles their father, while she feels markedly different from him. Subtle looks, hints, and whispers accompany her growing sense of distance from the African American culture her parents have instilled in her. She explains those differences through what she believes she has inherited from her mother's white ancestors, until her mother's final disclosure makes that explanation impossible to sustain.

The contrast between a secure upbringing and an uncertain sense of belonging gives the narrative its central tension. Material comfort and parental care coexist with Karlie's persistent feeling of otherness. When the family's concealed history emerges, even her understanding of childhood friendships becomes something she must reconsider.

For readers drawn to stories about ancestry, racial identity, and family secrets, the book's focus extends beyond uncovering a hidden past. It examines the conflict between inherited truths and lived reality: the account Karlie has been given helps her interpret her experiences, yet those experiences cannot establish whether that account is true. Her reckoning brings questions of ethnicity, self-perception, and belonging into the same intimate family story.

Irma Johnson is the author of SHADOWS OF COLOR. Available now.

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Shadows of Color Explores Racial Identity Through a Mother's Deathbed Revelation News Provided By BrightKey PR October 08, 2026, 08:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry



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