Jennifer Lamontagne's Waffles & Pip Series Features A Christmas Mystery For Young Readers

Waffles And Pip and the Very Suspicious Christmas Trail by Jennifer Lamontagne

Waffles and Pip and the Very Suspicious Christmas Trail brings a snowy holiday adventure to the expanding children's series.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Author Jennifer Lamontagne's expanding Waffles & Pip children's series pairs woodland adventures with humor, friendship, and teamwork. Its current holiday release, Waffles and Pip and the Very Suspicious Christmas Trail, follows the familiar companions through a snowy mystery that ends with an unexpected Christmas surprise.

The series centers on Waffles, a white rabbit whose dramatic interpretations turn everyday discoveries into apparent emergencies, and Pip, a clever blue bird drawn into his investigations. Each story offers a standalone adventure, with recurring characters and playful mysteries connecting the books.

The Christmas story begins when Waffles discovers a silver bell in the snow and concludes that Christmas is coming apart. Pip doubts his explanation, but more clues soon appear: ribbon, cookie crumbs, and ornaments. Joined by their woodland friends, the pair follows the trail to Charlie's farm, where Grandma, Lily, and Cracker are part of a holiday gathering that includes an important first meeting.

Waffles's certainty and Pip's skepticism give the search its comic tension. The adventure combines curiosity and friendship with familiar seasonal details, including twinkling lights and warm cookies, as the characters discover a surprise beyond the mystery they set out to solve.

Across the series, Waffles and Pip investigate falling acorns, missing carrots, muddy mysteries, and other woodland mishaps. Each standalone adventure combines humor, friendship, and teamwork, while the Christmas book brings those familiar characters into a seasonal story.

Waffles and Pip and the Very Suspicious Christmas Trail is available on Amazon in hardcover and is listed for readers ages 3–10.

For more information about the book series and its author, please visit: .

The book is available here:

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Jennifer Lamontagne

BrightKey PR

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Jennifer Lamontagne's Waffles & Pip Series Features a Christmas Mystery for Young Readers News Provided By BrightKey PR October 08, 2026, 08:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.