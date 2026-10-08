Loose Screws: A Novel About What Makes Up A Family by J.M. Powers

Sister co-authors J.M. Powers and L.M. Nelson pair alternating perspectives with humor and darker experiences in a novel about what makes a family.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Two sisters recount the same incidents from their own perspectives in Loose Screws: A Novel About What Makes Up a Family by J.M. Powers and L.M. Nelson. Set in the 1970s, the novel follows their funny, sad, puzzling, and inspiring lives, giving each sister a turn to tell her side of a story centered on what constitutes a real family.

The two-author collaboration is integral to that approach. Powers and Nelson are themselves sisters: one writes about an incident, and the other contributes her account. Rather than placing the family story in a single narrator's hands, the alternating structure makes room for both voices. How the story is told is part of its appeal, alongside the experiences the sisters describe.

The authors identify the book as fiction, while acknowledging a strong personal connection and circumstances similar to those in the novel. That distinction places lived experience behind the writing without presenting the characters' lives as a factual record of the authors' own.

The intended audience includes readers who welcome both life's silliness and its darker moments. The authors hope the book will offer occasions for laughter as well as passages that may bring a tear. Its central question about family runs through that mix of humor and hardship, rather than limiting the story to either a comic or a sorrowful register.

J.M. Powers and L.M. Nelson are sisters and the co-authors of Loose Screws: A Novel About What Makes Up a Family.

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J.M. Powers, L.M. Nelson

BrightKey PR

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Loose Screws Explores Family Through Two Sisters' Voices and Their 1970s Lives News Provided By BrightKey PR October 08, 2026, 08:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry



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