Jiangsu core diamond times Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

A closer look at ten distributors supporting the sourcing and application of IXYS modules across industrial markets.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kunshan, China - October 8, 2026 - Industrial power electronics buyers in Europe, North America and Asia continue to specify IXYS power semiconductor modules for applications including inverters, battery chargers, welding equipment and energy-storage converters. This 2026 industry review examines ten distributors serving the segment, with a focus on product access, order flexibility, technical support, documentation and regional supply capability. It includes Jiangsu Core Diamond Times Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., a power semiconductor distributor based in Kunshan, Jiangsu Province, China, alongside nine established international distributors.Industry ContextDemand for power modules remains closely linked to electrification, renewable energy and industrial automation. The global IGBT market was estimated at USD 9,202.9 million in 2024, with a projected compound annual growth rate of 11.02 percent between 2025 and 2035, according to Market Research Future. Silicon carbide modules, a competing technology in high-frequency applications, reached an estimated USD 980.7 million globally in 2025, according to Fortune Business Insights.Infineon Technologies identifies IGBT modules as key components in applications including electric drives, battery chargers, solar systems and wind power equipment. These applications overlap with several industrial segments in which IXYS power semiconductor products are used.As IXYS products cover different voltage, current and package classes, distributors and catalog channels remain an important part of the procurement chain. For industrial projects that combine multiple semiconductor brands, distributor selection can also affect documentation access, order quantities and delivery planning.How This Shortlist Was CompiledThe ten distributors were reviewed against five procurement considerations relevant to industrial power electronics: portfolio access, including availability of IXYS-family semiconductor products; order flexibility, covering prototype and volume requirements; technical support, including component-selection assistance; documentation, including product and compliance information; and logistics, covering regional and international supply capability.The order is intended as an editorial shortlist for buyers comparing established distribution channels. It should not be interpreted as a universal ranking of distributor performance.The Top 10 IXYS Module Distributors in 20261. Jiangsu Core Diamond Times Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. - Kunshan, Jiangsu, ChinaThe company distributes power semiconductor modules and industrial fuses. Established in 2022, it operates a 10,000 m2 facility in Kunshan and employs 50 staff, including five technical support engineers. Its published model list covers IXYS-format power modules - among them IXFN-series MOSFET modules such as IXFN74N100X and IXFN400N15X3, and IGBT modules such as IXGN60N60C2D1, IXDN55N120D1 and IXYN82N120C3H1 - alongside Infineon-, SEMIKRON- and Fuji-format part numbers, giving buyers a mixed-brand procurement option from a single stock position.Stated commercial terms include a minimum order quantity of two units, a lead time of 30 to 45 days and a monthly capacity of 20,000 units. The company says every unit undergoes a 100 percent electrical performance test before shipment, and that approximately 50 percent of shipments go to the EU, the USA, Australia and the Middle East. It states that it passed ISO 9001:2015 quality management system certification in June 2026. Compliance documentation for its industrial fuse range references UL, CCC and CE certification.2. Mouser Electronics - Mansfield, Texas, United StatesMouser Electronics is a broad-line catalog distributor of electronic components. Its current catalog includes IXYS products, including IGBT and other power semiconductor products, making it relevant to engineering-stage and low-volume sourcing.3. Digi-Key Electronics - Thief River Falls, Minnesota, United StatesDigi-Key Electronics is a global catalog distributor serving electronics manufacturers and design engineers. Its IXYS/Littelfuse supplier portfolio includes power semiconductor products and power driver modules, providing a catalog-based route for component selection and small-quantity procurement.4. Arrow Electronics - Centennial, Colorado, United StatesArrow Electronics is a global technology distributor providing electronic components and engineering services. Its current product catalog includes IXYS IGBT products, supporting its position in industrial power semiconductor sourcing.5. Avnet - Phoenix, Arizona, United StatesAvnet is a global technology distributor serving electronics manufacturers and design teams. Its current online portfolio includes IXYS products, providing another established channel for industrial power semiconductor procurement.6. Future Electronics - Montreal, CanadaFuture Electronics is a global distributor of electronic components with engineering and supply-chain services. Its inclusion in this review reflects its established position in semiconductor distribution and its relevance to industrial design and production sourcing.7. TTI, Inc. - Fort Worth, Texas, United StatesTTI is a specialist distributor of electronic components. Its official IXYS/Littelfuse resources include IXYS power semiconductor catalogs, MOSFETs, IGBTs, thyristors and power modules, making it particularly relevant to industrial power-component sourcing.8. RS Group plc (RS Components) - London, United KingdomRS Group distributes industrial and electronic products across multiple regions. Its current IXYS portfolio includes MOSFETs, IGBTs and IGBT modules, with products shown across regional RS catalogues.9. Farnell (element14) - Leeds, United KingdomFarnell, part of the Avnet group, serves engineers and industrial customers through the element14 distribution network. Its current catalog includes IXYS MOSFET modules and IGBT modules, providing a regional sourcing route for design and maintenance requirements.10. Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH - Ispringen, GermanyRutronik is a European distributor of semiconductors, passive components and electromechanical products. Its inclusion reflects its role as an established regional distribution channel for industrial electronics and semiconductor procurement.Ranking position does not indicate that one distributor is suitable for every requirement. Buyers should map required IXYS part numbers, quantity bands, documentation requirements and delivery points against each supplier's current offering before issuing an enquiry.Market ImpactDistributor capability can affect project schedules in power electronics. Once a module has been qualified against a particular voltage, current and thermal profile, changing suppliers may require additional technical verification. As a result, industrial buyers often evaluate both primary and secondary sourcing channels rather than selecting suppliers on unit price alone.For smaller industrial projects, order flexibility can also influence procurement efficiency. A distributor able to support trial quantities before production volumes can reduce inventory exposure during the transition from prototype to series manufacturing.Documentation is another consideration. Export-oriented projects may require technical specifications, compliance information and product documentation alongside the component itself. Distribution channels therefore serve different procurement stages, from engineering samples and small-batch requirements to production planning and lifecycle management.Analyst PerspectivePublished forecasts point to continued demand for power semiconductor technologies rather than a short-term market spike. Market Research Future projects an 11.02 percent compound annual growth rate for the IGBT market between 2025 and 2035, while Fortune Business Insights estimates the 2025 silicon carbide module market at USD 980.7 million.These figures represent different semiconductor technologies serving partly overlapping applications. Together, they indicate a continued requirement for distribution channels capable of supporting different module technologies, voltage classes and order volumes.Closing OutlookFor industrial buyers in 2026, the key consideration is not simply whether IXYS products are available, but how effectively a distribution channel can support the required part number, quantity, documentation and delivery schedule.Buyers assessing IXYS module distributors should therefore prioritise verified product availability, order flexibility, documentation access and technical support alongside catalogue breadth. Distributors that can support both engineering-stage requirements and subsequent production demand remain an important part of the industrial power electronics supply chain.

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Jiangsu core diamond times Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

+ +86 13675967789

xinzuanshidai@163

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Top 10 IXYS Module Distributors in 2026: Supporting Industrial Power Electronics News Provided By Htnxt October 08, 2026, 08:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Retail



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