Best LLC Service comparison

Northwest ranked first as top LLC service on true three-year cost, checkout transparency, included essentials, beating every "$0" LLC formation offer by year 2.

TX, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Northwest Registered Agent has been named the best LLC service for most business owners in Persuasion Nation's rebuilt Best LLC Services guide, released today. Northwest earned an overall score of 4.35 out of 5, the highest of 13 online LLC formation services tested, and the lowest three-year cost at $289.The independent LLC research site walked each provider's checkout, priced three years of registered agent service, and sent the same five support questions to 11 providers on the same morning. Northwest was the only top-ranked service to combine the lowest long-term cost, a renewal price shown before payment, and a checkout with nothing preselected.Why Northwest Registered Agent ranked firstNorthwest scored 5 out of 5 on cost and transparency, checkout experience and included essentials. Those three criteria carry 55% of the total weighting.- Lowest three-year cost of all 13 services. $39 formation plus the state fee, a free first year of registered agent service, then $125 a year. Total: $289 over three years.- Renewal price shown before payment. The order summary listed "Registered Agent Service Included" alongside the $125 annual renewal before the payment page. Most competitors placed renewal terms in fine print, FAQs or not at all.- Nothing preselected. The checkout offered one optional add-on and switched none on by default.- Cheaper than every $0 offer by year two. Four providers advertised $0 formation. All four cost more than Northwest over three years once registered agent renewals of $149 to $249 a year were added."Northwest wasn't the cheapest on day one," said Mark Marinelli, founder of Persuasion Nation. "It was the cheapest by year two and stayed that way. For most single-owner LLCs that need the filing and a registered agent, that's the number that matters."The guide also reports where Northwest fell short. Its support team answered pricing questions correctly within about three hours but did not explain the cancellation process when asked. Northwest's published terms confirm customers can cancel through the client portal at no charge, and a long-time Northwest customer on the Persuasion Nation team confirmed the option in their own dashboard.Learn more about Northwest $39 LLC formation hereHow the 13 top LLC formation services were testedPersuasion Nation used Wyoming as its test state and ran every provider through the same process between September 23 and 27, 2026:- Checkout research: direct checkout flows for 11 of 13 providers, walked to the payment step and documented in 51 dated screenshots.- True-cost comparison: formation fee, plus three years of registered agent service, plus an operating agreement where sold separately, plus any fee the checkout required. State filing fees were excluded so the comparison shows what each LLC filing service charges for its own work.- Support testing: at 6:00am Pacific on September 24, 11 providers received the same five questions on year-one cost, renewal price, public filing address, processing time and cancellation. Each had 24 hours to reply.- Official verification: fees, filing speed, registered agent rules, EIN requirements and BOI reporting status were checked against the Wyoming Secretary of State, the IRS and FinCEN.Eleven providers were scored on seven weighted criteria: cost and transparency (25%), checkout and upsells (20%), registered agent value and privacy (15%), support (15%), included essentials (10%), ongoing terms (10%) and special situations (5%). The team did not place paid orders, and the guide notes wherever a finding came from a pricing page rather than a live checkout.What the testing found across the marketNorthwest's result stands out against a market where the headline price rarely matches what owners end up paying."$0 LLC formation" is rarely the cheapest route. The most expensive service tested came to $1,887 over three years, more than six times Northwest's total, because its registered agent renewed every quarter.Renewal prices hide in the fine print. Several checkouts tucked the registered agent renewal into footnotes or FAQs, two offered no registered agent at all before payment, and one advertised a registered agent price that differed from the price in its cart.Preselected add-ons inflate the bill. At least five of 13 checkouts arrived with paid extras already switched on, including expedited filing, formation kits, EIN filing and virtual mailboxes. In one case, $198 in add-ons was preselected on a $0 order.Owners pay for things they don't need. EINs are free from the IRS, yet checkouts charged $49 to $99 to file one. Wyoming online filings are active immediately, so paid expedites add little. And US-formed companies are now exempt from FinCEN BOI reporting, though at least one provider still sold a $199 BOI report.A registered agent protects less privacy than advertised. Wyoming's Articles of Organization ask for three addresses. A commercial registered agent replaces one, so owners who want their home address off the public record need a separate business address too specifically allows clients to use its address on public filings, keeping their home address private. It also offers comprehensive mail services for those who want an individual suite number for all business correspondence. The company also has an industry-leading“Privacy by Default” policy, which safeguards customers' personal data and ensures it will never be sold to a third-party.Support quality varied widely. Response times ranged from nine minutes to no reply. Three of 11 providers sent nothing within 24 hours, and two more sent only an auto-reply.Learn more here:Other picks and how to chooseNorthwest is the guide's pick for most owners forming a simple LLC. For specific needs, it names four alternatives:- For the best overall value, Northwest Registered Agent is recommended, with a 3-year cost of $289.- For those seeking the lowest upfront cost, Bizee is the pick, coming in at $397 over three years.- If transparency at checkout is the priority, CorpNet is suggested, with a 3-year cost of $535.- For businesses needing multi-state compliance, Harbor Compliance is the recommended choice, at $615 over three years.- Finally, for non-US founders, doola is the top pick, with a 3-year cost of $832.Learn more about Northwest Agent $39 LLC formation hereBefore paying any LLC formation service, Persuasion Nation recommends that founders:1. Compare the registered agent renewal, not the first-year price.2. Check every checkout screen for preselected add-ons and uncheck what they don't need.3. Get the EIN free from the IRS instead of paying a filing fee for it.4. Skip the BOI report if the LLC was formed in the US.5. Plan for a business address if keeping a home address off public records matters.Owners who prefer to file an LLC themselves can form in Wyoming online for $102.40, but they'll still need a registered agent with a physical address in the state and must handle annual reports on their own.What's next?The Best LLC Services guide is the first release in a full redesign and content refresh of Persuasion Nation's business formation library. Upcoming guides include an in-depth Northwest Registered Agent review, best registered agent service comparisons, LLC cost guides, and state-by-state LLC formation guides."Every guide in the refresh follows the same standard," Marinelli said. "We test the checkout ourselves, verify fees at the source, and publish the evidence. If a price changes, the guide changes."The full guide, including the scoring breakdown, support test results, checkout findings and verification log, is available atAbout Persuasion NationPersuasion Nation is an independent research site that helps entrepreneurs start and run LLCs. It publishes formation guides for all 50 states, LLC cost and filing fee breakdowns, registered agent comparisons and hands-on reviews of business formation services. Every service featured is tested at checkout, and state fees are verified on official portals. Persuasion Nation is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. It may earn commissions from some providers it recommends; rankings are based on testing, not commission rates.

Nancy David

Copywriter Insights

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Northwest Registered Agent Named Best LLC Service for 2027 After Persuasion Nation Tests 13 Formation Providers News Provided By Copywriter Insights October 08, 2026, 08:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Law, Technology



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