HST Pathways Appoints Alan Gao As Chief Product & Technology Officer And Marc Krull As SVP Of Engineering

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Healthcare technology veterans join HST as it expands its AI-enabled and agentic platform for ambulatory surgery centers across North America

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HST Pathways, the leading provider of cloud-based software purpose-built for the ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), today announced two additions to its executive leadership team: Alan Gao as Chief Product & Technology Officer and Marc Krull as Senior Vice President of Engineering. Both bring decades of technology leadership from Amazon, PillPack and other high-growth health technology and consumer platforms. They will help lead HST's next phase of product and engineering investment as the company expands its AI-enabled and agentic platform capabilities for ASCs across North America.The appointments follow a strategic growth investment in HST from Novo Holdings, alongside existing investors Bain Capital and Nexxus Holdings. Gao and Krull join as HST's platform supports more than 2,000 ASC customers, 75,000 users and 50 million documented surgical cases on its platform. HST's connected "single pane of glass" brings together the clinical, financial, and operational workflows that ASCs depend on to run efficiently, improve patient and provider experiences, and capture more revenue.ASCs operate in an increasingly complex environment shaped by stagnating reimbursements, rising costs, staffing and supply constraints, increasing competition and consolidation, and the continued migration of higher-acuity procedures to outpatient settings. HST is building its platform to support the proactive, data-driven operating models centers need to improve efficiency, protect profitability, and deliver high-quality, affordable care.“Alan and Marc are truly world-class technologists who have built and operated the systems behind some of the most demanding, high-stakes consumer and healthcare businesses in the world,” said David Thawley, CEO of HST Pathways.“Bringing them onto our executive team is a statement about where HST is headed. We're not just the system of record for ASCs anymore; we're expanding the AI-enabled platform that will define how this industry operates for the next decade.”About Alan Gao, Chief Product & Technology OfficerGao joins HST with more than two decades of technology leadership spanning health tech, e-commerce, and consumer platforms. Most recently, he served as Chief Technology Officer at Foodsmart and, before that, as CTO at Cue Health, where he led product and engineering through the company's rapid growth as a diagnostics and digital health platform. Gao previously served as Chief Technology Officer at PillPack and Amazon Pharmacy, where he helped launch and scale Amazon's digital pharmacy platform to serve millions of customers. Earlier in his career, he held senior engineering leadership roles across Amazon, including director positions in Prime Video and Seller Services, and served as CTO of Amazon China. Before Amazon, Gao held engineering and leadership roles at Microsoft. He holds a degree in Computer Science from Baylor University.About Marc Krull, Senior Vice President of EngineeringKrull brings more than 20 years of experience in health tech, cybersecurity and product engineering. Most recently he served as Vice President of Software Engineering at WellSky, where he led engineering across Care Coordination and PAC Advance solutions, and managed his organization's transformation to an AI-first, agentic software development lifecycle. Krull previously served as Vice President of Software Engineering at Cue Health, and before that, as Senior Manager of Technical Program Management at Amazon, where he helped launch Amazon Pharmacy to general availability, building on the company's acquisition of PillPack. Krull's prior experience includes engineering leadership roles at CloudLock (now part of Cisco) and BAE Systems. He holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Brown University and a master's degree in electrical engineering from UC San Diego.About HST PathwaysHST Pathways is the leading cloud-based software platform for the ambulatory surgery center industry, connecting the financial, clinical, operational, patient and data workflows that ASCs depend on to run efficiently and deliver excellent patient care. Trusted by more than 2,000 ASCs and 75,000 users across the United States and Canada, with more than 50 million cases documented on its platform, HST Pathways is backed by Bain Capital, Novo Holdings, and Nexxus Holdings. For more information, visit hstpathways.

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HST Pathways Appoints Alan Gao as Chief Product & Technology Officer and Marc Krull as SVP of Engineering News Provided By Lexigate October 08, 2026, 08:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law, Technology



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