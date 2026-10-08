Unveils eight fragrance collections, combining decades of perfumery expertise with a contemporary luxury vision Kenz 'de' Rasasi targets the $16 billion global fragrance opportunity

, marking a bold new chapter for one of Dubai's established names in perfumery. Unveiling eight fragrance collections, the house is taking the treasures of Rasasi into new territory, combining decades of fragrance expertise with refined design, craftsmanship and a vision shaped for a new generation of fragrance consumers. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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reflecting the house's approach to its heritage. Built on, the house revisits selectedcreations, refining their original compositions and reimagining their presentation for today's discerning,The approach combines the richness of established fragrance craftsmanship with luxury, offering athrough carefully considered scents, design and storytelling.

Conceptualised and creatively driven byKenz 'de' Rasasi draws on decades of perfumery expertise to reinterpret selected creations for a new generation.the house gives heritage-inspired fragrances a distinctive identity through refined compositions, custom bottle designs and elevated materials, creating a fresh expression of Rasasi's fragrance heritage.

together the treasures we have built over generations and gives them a new identity. We wanted to preserve the soul of these creations while introducing them to a generation that appreciates authentic quality, individuality and thoughtful design. At its heart, the house is about carrying forward what we have built while embracing what lies ahead:.”

With the global luxury fragrance market valued at approximately, Kenz 'de' Rasasi is positioning its launch around the opportunity to take Rasasi's fragrance heritage to a wider international audience. By combining the richness of established perfumery with accessible luxury, contemporary design and storytelling, the house aims to connect with younger consumers across global markets while giving familiar Rasasi creations a new relevance.

“The launch is rooted in the story of Dubai and the UAE's growing influence on the global luxury and fragrance landscape. Rasasi has grown alongside Dubai, understanding the preferences, traditions and aspirations of the markets we come from. Kenz 'de' Rasasi allows us to take that heritage forward in a way that speaks to a new generation across international markets. We are bringing the craftsmanship and richness of our heritage into a new expression, ensuring that quality, elegance and individuality remain at its heart. Our ambition is to build a fragrance house that can resonate with our patrons, offering quality and elegance at an accessible level of luxury.”

The official unveiling was further marked by the presence of. His presence brought an added cultural and emotional dimension to the occasion, connecting the Dubai-born house with audiences across the region and beyond. As a familiar and influential figure across India, the UAE and international markets, Salman's participation added further significance to a launch centred on taking a regional fragrance legacy to a global audience.

, with custom bottle redesigns, elevated materials and tactile packaging that reinterpret Rasasi's artistry through a modern lens. Theand. Every element has been developed to create a complete fragrance experience while maintaining a clear connection to the house's origins.

, Kenz 'de' Rasasi is looking to give the treasures of Rasasi a new place in the world of fragrance.