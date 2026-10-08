Coming Soon: Global Village Season 31 Set To Return With New Additions, Enhancements And Favourites You Wouldn't Want To Miss

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, October 2026 – The wait is almost over. On Wednesday 14 October at 6 PM, Global Village returns for Season 31, bringing back the excitement of wandering between a myriad of cultures in one iconic destination. With fresh experiences, exciting discoveries and all-time favourites, Season 31 is set to be bigger than ever, rekindling the heartwarming nostalgia of“A More Wonderful World”. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Around the World:

Season 31 will feature 29 pavilions representing more than 90 cultures in one destination; guests can look forward to refreshed pavilion experiences, including the Sri Lanka Pavilion and the Russia and Azerbaijan Pavilion. With more than 3,500 shopping outlets to explore throughout the season, guests can discover unique products alongside traditions, flavours and cultural experiences from around the world. The Syria Pavilion and Kuwait Pavilion is returning with renewed façades, adding a fresh look to some of Global Village's most-loved cultural spaces.

This season, guests can collect memories from around the world with the all-newly designed Season 31 Passport as well as a brand-new Kids Passport, designed especially for young explorers. Guests can stamp their passports at dedicated passport stamping stations located in every pavilion, creating a fun and interactive journey across cultures and a keepsake to look back on.

Familiar Favourites, Fresh Looks

The popular Gardens of the World returns with an enhanced experience and refreshed design elements, offering guests even more beautiful surroundings to explore and stroll among the lush greenery. Several destination landmarks have also received visual enhancements this season. The iconic Cultural Gate will shine brighter than ever with new LED lighting installations, while the Sharjah tunnel to access Global Village is getting a new theme, starting the Global Village experience before guests even enter the gates.

Taste the World:

Food enthusiasts can look forward to exciting culinary additions across the destination, with over 250 dining options giving guests reasons to return and plenty of old favourites to savour again. Trabzon Turkish Restaurant joins the lineup, while Restaurant Plaza welcomes three new dining concepts: Robo Al Sham, serving authentic Levantine cuisine; Hawawshi Al Rabie, offering popular Egyptian flavours; and Chicking, bringing its signature fried chicken menu to Global Village.

Three new cafés are also joining the destination's diverse dining lineup: Vinci Dolci, Emir Bey Gourmet, and Uzungol Café. Meanwhile, the popular Dessert District has received a refreshed façade, adding even more charm to the destination's favourite dessert spot.

Fun for Every Kind of Adventurer:

Adventure seekers are in for a treat as Season 31 brings together more than 200 attractions, from immersive arcade games and family-friendly entertainment to adrenaline-pumping rides designed for guests of all ages. At Carnaval®, guests will notice a refreshed look for the iconic Festival Wheel carts, adding a new visual dimension to the destination's most iconic attraction.

Later in the season, thrill seekers can look forward to the launch of Tokyo Rush, an exciting new roller coaster featuring sharp turns, high-speed action and a thrilling loop, designed for adrenaline enthusiasts seeking a heart-racing experience.

Guest favourites are also returning this season, including The Dragon Kingdom, The Horror Hotel, Secrets of the Lost City, and Exo Planet City, continuing to offer immersive adventures for everyone.

A World of Entertainment Awaits:

Entertainment remains at the heart of the Global Village experience with an exciting lineup of 40,000 shows. This season introduces Fast Live 2: The Police Strikes Back, an action-packed stunt show featuring daring stunts and high-energy performances.

Guests can also enjoy two brand-new anchor shows. Bollywood Idol tells the story of two brothers following different life paths, one pursuing fame while the other focuses on academics, in a production filled with music, dance and emotion. Meanwhile, Bank Heist delivers a thrilling true-crime-inspired adventure packed with daring acrobatics and edge-of-your-seat action.

Returning by popular demand are guest favourites including the anchor show Slam, while younger guests can once again enjoy beloved characters from Care Bears and PJ Masks at the Kids Theatre.

Convenience at Every Step:

For convenience and accessibility, Season 31 introduces several guest-focused operational improvements to make arriving easier than ever. These include a new VIP Parking Self-Payment system through dedicated vending machines, allowing guests to complete parking payment before reaching exit points and helping reduce traffic congestion. Accessible, family-friendly facilities have also been expanded with additional Family POD Washrooms available across the destination.

Parking and arrival experiences have been further optimized through enhanced directional signage across key parking zones and an expansion of Happiness Gate ticket counters, increasing capacity and optimizing waiting times. New bilingual Gate of the World signage in Arabic and English has also been installed to further strengthen wayfinding across the destination.

In addition, Global Village is introducing a brand-new WhatsApp Chatbot, giving guests instant access to information and support directly from their mobile devices, offering greater convenience throughout their visit.

Experience Global Village from 14 October:

Global Village will open its doors to welcome guests from 6:00 PM on Wednesday 14 October. For the remainder of the season, the destination will operate from 4:00 PM to 12:00 midnight, Sunday to Wednesday, and from 4:00 PM to 1:00 AM, Thursday to Saturday and on public holidays.

Season 31 tickets will be available for purchase through the Global Village website and mobile app and will also be available at the gates from 14 October. Ticket prices are AED 25 on weekdays and AED 30 on weekends (Friday to Sunday) and public holidays.

The Season 31 enhancements reinforce Global Village's commitment to continuously evolving the guest experience while remaining the region's leading destination for multicultural discovery, family entertainment, global dining and unforgettable memories.

About Global Village:

Global Village is the region's premier multicultural family destination for entertainment, dining, shopping, and attractions. Part of Dubai Holding Entertainment, it continues to grow in popularity and maintain a deep connection with its guests, reinforcing its status as the most prominent entertainment and cultural hub in the region. Since opening its gates in 1997, Global Village has welcomed over 100 million guests.

Building on this success, Global Village Season 31 offers a spectacular experience hosting 29 pavilions representing over 90 cultures, with more than 3,500 shopping outlets and over 250 dining options. The park is home to 400 world-class performers featuring in 40,000 shows. Guests can also enjoy over 200 rides and games at Carnaval®, making Global Village home to the largest and most diverse range of events, shows, shopping and dining experiences.

About Dubai Holding EntertainmentTM:

Dubai Holding Entertainment is one of the largest diversified entertainment groups in the region. It develops, operates and manages some of Dubai's most iconic attractions and family destinations, creating exceptional experiences, attracting millions of visitors each year. The portfolio includes Dubai ParksTM and Resorts, the Middle East's largest theme park, comprising of MOTIONGATETM Dubai, the largest Hollywood-inspired theme park in the region, LEGOLAND® Dubai Theme Park, LEGOLAND® Water Park, and the region's only LEGO® themed LEGOLAND® Hotel as well as Real Madrid World, the first ever football theme park together with The World of Riverland where you can live Dubai's most surprising day out with many entertainment, dining and fun options. LAPITATM, Dubai ParksTM and Resorts, Autograph Collection, a 5-star Polynesian-themed family hotel that is part of Marriott International, offers guests a stay just steps from the world-famous parks T-REX Glamping, also at Dubai ParksTM and Resorts, is the region's only dinosaur-themed glamping experience. Owned and operated by Dubai Holding Entertainment, the destination offers premium short-stay accommodation in air-conditioned tents and family suites, alongside themed dining and dinosaur-inspired entertainment. Coca-Cola Arena, one of the region's largest multipurpose indoor arenas; Wild Wadi WaterparkTM, a premium boutique waterpark experience, with views of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah; ROXY Cinemas, offering a premium cinema experience across Dubai including Roxy Xtreme, the largest screen in Middle East and North Africa; The Green Planet Dubai, the Middle East's only indoor tropical rainforest with an outdoor Nature Park, Global Village, the region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment (between October and April); Ain Dubai, the largest and tallest observation wheel in the world, The View Palm Jumeirah, the highest vantage point on Palm Jumeirah with 240 meters above ground with 360-degree views; Arabian Radio Network (ARN), the largest radio network in the region; MPN, a multimedia sales house operating premium out-of-home assets, video production, event sponsorship, and activations; among many others.