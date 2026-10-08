Ellington Properties Brings Its Name To The Arab Basketball Championship In Lebanon

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Ellington Properties Arab Championship 2026 to bring together basketball teams from across the Arab world from 9–20 October Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Ellington Properties, Dubai's leading design-led real estate developer, has announced its title sponsorship of the Ellington Properties Arab Championship 2026, bringing its name to one of the region's basketball gatherings as teams from across the Arab world come together in Lebanon.

Taking place from 9 to 20 October 2026, the championship will be hosted by Sagesse Sports Club and will welcome teams from across the Arab world, with participants from Lebanon, Yemen, Kuwait, Qatar, Syria, Bahrain, and Oman. The championship continues Ellington Properties' relationship with the Lebanese basketball club following its sponsorship over the past year, extending the partnership beyond the club to a wider regional sporting platform.

The sponsorship reflects Ellington's broader commitment to supporting experiences that bring people and communities together. Beyond real estate, the company's approach as a lifestyle curator has seen it build meaningful connections with art, design, culture and sport, recognising their role in shaping vibrant communities and creating shared experiences.

This commitment is also reflected through the Ellington Sports Foundation, through which the company supports sporting teams, initiatives and events, helping create opportunities for athletes and the young generation while contributing to the growth of sport and the communities around it. The Ellington Properties Arab Championship represents a continuation of this direction, extending the company's support to a regional stage.

“Sport has a unique ability to bring people together across cities, cultures and generations, and that sense of connection is something we strongly believe in at Ellington. Our relationship with Sagesse over the past year has allowed us to support a club with a remarkable sporting community and history, and the Ellington Properties Arab Championship allows us to take that commitment further. Bringing teams from across the Arab world together in Lebanon creates an occasion that goes beyond competition; it celebrates talent, shared passion and the communities that make sport meaningful. Through the Ellington Sports Foundation, we want to continue supporting platforms that create these connections and leave a positive impact beyond the game.”

” Our partnership with Ellington Properties is one that we are extremely proud of. Over the past year, Ellington has shown genuine trust in Sagesse, our club, our identity and the community that surrounds it. Seeing this relationship evolve from supporting Sagesse to becoming the title partner of the Ellington Properties Arab Championship is a strong reflection of what this partnership represents. It brings together two organisations that share an appreciation for excellence, community and the ability of sport to create meaningful connections. Having Ellington's name alongside a championship that welcomes clubs and supporters from across the Arab world makes this occasion particularly significant for us, and we are grateful for their confidence and support in helping bring this important regional event to Lebanon.”

By extending its relationship with Sagesse from club sponsorship to the title sponsorship of the Ellington Properties Arab Championship, Ellington continues to broaden its involvement in sport and support initiatives that create lasting connections between athletes, fans and communities across the region.

Ellington Properties is Dubai's leading design-led real estate developer, dedicated to crafting beautiful properties and communities for high-quality lifestyles. Renowned for its customer-centric approach, Ellington Properties develops residences characterised by incredible artistry and impeccable architecture. The company's diverse portfolio includes award-winning projects across Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah, such as Ocean House in Palm Jumeirah, Ellington House in Dubai Hills Estate, and One River Point in Business Bay. Ellington Properties combines thoughtful design, art and lifestyle curation to create sanctuaries of personalised experiences.