HMC To Hold Qatar International Neonatal Congress 2026 In Nov

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) will hold the Qatar International Neonatal Congress (QINC) 2026 from November 4 to 7.

The conference has two parts: pre-conference workshops on November 4 and 5 at the ITQAN Clinical Simulation and Innovation Centre, and the main conference at Pullman West Bay on November 6 and 7.

The conference will include many participants from medical facilities across the country, as well as delegates from across the region and beyond. Attendees will have several workshop options, especially during the pre-conference programme.

According to the chairperson of the congress, Dr Mai Abdulla al-Qubaisi, senior consultant and director of NICU, chair of the Corporate Neonatal Perinatal Medicine Department, Women's Wellness and Research Centre (WWRC) HMC, the event aims to explore the frontiers of neonatal medicine and redefine the standards of care for the smallest and most vulnerable patients.

“This year's scientific programme is meticulously curated to address the most critical pillars of our field. We will delve into advanced strategies in neonatal neurology, optimise precision nutrition, and refine our approach to sepsis management. Furthermore, we will highlight the indispensable role of POCUS (Point-of-Care Ultrasound) as a bedside diagnostic cornerstone,” said Dr al-Qubaisi.

According to the official, a key highlight of this edition will be the exploration of the Integration of Artificial Intelligence, ensuring that technology augments clinical expertise.

“Beyond the clinical sessions, this conference remains a premier platform for global networking. It is an opportunity to engage with world-renowned experts, share transformative research, and foster collaborations that transcend borders,” added Dr al-Qubaisi.

Neonatology is a rapidly evolving frontier, where staying current with evidence-based practices is not just a professional requirement but a clinical imperative. This year's conference aims to bridge the gap between foundational care and the cutting-edge technologies that are redefining newborn outcomes. A central focus of this event is the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence in personalising treatment and enhancing diagnostic precision.

The conference and associated workshops, according to the organisers, aim to equip participants with emerging concepts and skills in the field.

One of the conference's primary goals is to recognise and understand the basic concepts of recent mechanical ventilation strategies to enhance respiratory support in neonates. It also focuses on understanding and applying high-frequency ventilation techniques in appropriate and safe settings to improve respiratory outcomes.

Advancing understanding of the neonatal brain remains a top priority, and the Congress focuses on integrating advanced neuro-monitoring and management with long-term neurodevelopmental follow-up strategies to protect the fragile developing brain.

Furthermore, the Congress aims to implement the best practices to achieve optimal growth and developmental outcomes for neonates through evidence-based nutritional strategies. The Congress offers an enriching experience that promises to be both scientifically rigorous and deeply inspiring.

HMC QINC ITQAN Clinical Simulation and Innovation Centre