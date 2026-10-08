Qatar Communities Come Together To Go 'Beyond The Ribbon' And Raise Breast Cancer Awareness

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Breast cancer awareness took on a deeply personal and community-focused dimension in Doha as Qatar Cancer Society, Doha Women Forum, Golden CMC Events & Management, and Grand Hyatt Doha brought people together for“Beyond the Ribbon: Awareness, Stories & Wellness.”

Held at the Majlis at Grand Hyatt Doha Hotel & Villas, the gathering brought together healthcare professionals, breast cancer survivors, a man currently living with breast cancer, wellness advocates, and community members for an afternoon centred on awareness, early detection, personal stories and emotional well-being.

The event was built around a simple message: awareness should go beyond the ribbon and breast cancer is not just a women's conversation.

A key moment was the participation of a male breast cancer patient who shared his personal experience of living with the disease. His presence helped challenge the common perception that breast cancer only affects women and highlighted the importance of recognising changes and seeking medical advice regardless of gender.

The programme opened with a welcome from Dr Afraa al-Noaimi, cultural strategist and visionary entrepreneur, followed by an interactive breast cancer awareness session and live quiz led by Nour Makkia, Health Educator at Qatar Cancer Society.

The roundtable discussion, moderated by Sundus Adam, brought together four perspectives: Raghida Sobh, breast cancer survivor and educator; Dr Tamader Alshokor, Obstetrics & Gynaecology Specialist at Premium Naseem; Irina Duisimbekova, Founder of SympathiQ, a mental wellness platform; and Musleh Abuazab, a male breast cancer patient.

The discussion was structured as one connected conversation, moving from awareness and early detection to personal experiences, misconceptions, stigma, emotional well-being and support.

Early detection was a central message throughout the discussion. Speakers encouraged attendees to pay attention to changes in their bodies, seek medical advice when something feels unusual and make regular health checks part of their overall approach to well-being.

Dr Alshokor also highlighted the importance of accessible healthcare and regular check-ups, including the role of women's healthcare in supporting early detection and overall health.

“Breast cancer awareness is not only about information. It is about creating a community where people feel comfortable asking questions, getting checked and supporting one another,” said Conchita Ponce, founder of Doha Women Forum.“By bringing different voices into one room, we wanted to remind people that every diagnosis comes with a human story, and every person deserves to be heard, supported and cared for.”

The event also reflected the importance of partnerships in creating spaces for health awareness and community engagement.

“Grand Hyatt Doha was pleased to support an initiative that brings people together around such an important conversation,” said Shady El Zomor, director of Sales & Marketing, Grand Hyatt Doha Hotel & Villas.“We believe venues can play an important role in supporting community initiatives, and we were happy to provide a welcoming space for people to learn, connect and share their stories.”

As Breast Cancer Awareness Month continues, the organisers hope the conversation will continue beyond October: to see the people, hear the stories, honour the courage and hold on to hope.

“Beyond the Ribbon was created to make awareness personal,” said Marivie Alabanza, event organiser, Golden CMC Events & Management.“When you hear a survivor share her story, listen to a healthcare professional talk about early detection, or hear a man speak openly about living with breast cancer, the conversation becomes real. That is what we wanted to create: a community that listens, learns, supports and gives people the courage to speak up.”

The afternoon also included a Q&A, gifts and interactive activities, giving attendees opportunities to connect and engage beyond the main programme.

Breast cancer awareness Qatar Cancer Society Doha Women Forum