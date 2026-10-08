Abu Sidra Mall Launches 'Drive The Dream' Promotion

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Abu Sidra Mall has announced the launch of its new 'Drive the Dream' promotion, giving shoppers the chance to win two Toyota Land Cruisers, QR100,000 in cash prizes and 10 iPhone 18 Pro Max devices.

Running until March 16, 2027, the promotion will give customers one raffle coupon for every QR100 spent at Abu Sidra Mall, subject to the official terms and conditions.

Purchases made at any participating tenant at Abu Sidra Mall, including LuLu Hypermarket, will qualify for raffle coupons. Purchases from telecommunications and exchange outlets are excluded from the promotion.

The campaign will feature five draws throughout the promotional period, with prizes including iPhone 18 Pro Max devices and cash awards, before culminating in the Grand Prize Draw in March 2027.

The first draw, taking place on November 1, will award five iPhone 18 Pro Max devices. A further five iPhone 18 Pro Max devices will be awarded during the second draw on December 6.

The third draw, scheduled for January 10, 2027, will see five winners each receive QR10,000. This will be followed by the fourth draw on February 14, 2027, when another five winners will receive QR10,000 each.

Following the conclusion of the campaign participation period on 16 March 2027, the Grand Prize Draw will take place on March 18, 2027, with two winners each receiving a Toyota Land Cruiser.

Commenting on the campaign, a spokesperson for Abu Sidra Mall said:“Drive the Dream is our way of rewarding our customers and the wider community for their continued support of Abu Sidra Mall. Their loyalty has played an important role in our journey, and we look forward to welcoming shoppers throughout the campaign and celebrating with all our winners.”

The campaign forms part of Abu Sidra Mall's wider programme of promotions, entertainment and community activities planned throughout the season. It reflects the mall's commitment to providing a convenient and engaging destination for shopping, dining and everyday experiences for families and residents across Doha.

Further information, campaign updates and draw announcements will be shared through Abu Sidra Mall's official social media channels.

Abu Sidra Mall Toyota Land Cruisers LuLu Hypermarket Grand Prize Draw