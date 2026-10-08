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Is Yemen On The Brink Of A Major Change?
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Admiral John "Fozzei" Miller, former Commander of the US Fifth Fleet, will unpack the current military confrontation between the Houthis and the legitimate Yemeni government, whether the current battle will sever Iran's relationship with the Houthis, and why the US is not aiding Saudi Arabia.
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