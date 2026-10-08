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Netanyahu Ignores Warnings Of Imminent Attack
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Haaretz columnist Gideon Levi will unpack why Netanyahu ignored explicit, high-level warnings before October 7 and dismissed them, and will this be the political smoking gun that finally breaks him?
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