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Trump Threatens To Annihilate Iran: Empty Bluster Or Imminent War?

Trump Threatens To Annihilate Iran: Empty Bluster Or Imminent War?


2026-10-08 04:46:40
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Former CIA analyst Raymond McGovern will unpack what lies behind President Trump's constant threats to annihilate Iran: empty bluster or imminent war. Three aircraft carriers and a huge military force have been assembled in the region. So, how should we read the assembled Armada? Intimidation to compel Iran to accept US terms or slow and deliberate preparation for a major attack after the midterm elections?

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Gulf Times

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