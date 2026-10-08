Rahul Creating Anarchy By Blaming EC For Losses: MP CM Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister (CM) Mohan Yadav on Thursday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of attempting to create an atmosphere of anarchy by blaming the Election Commission for the party's repeated electoral defeats. CM Yadav said that such behaviour was inappropriate in a democratic country like India and alleged that the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha was trying to lower the dignity of the Prime Minister through his political tactics.

“The atmosphere of anarchy that Rahul Gandhi is attempting to create is inappropriate for any democratic nation. Given the entire electoral process overseen by the Election Commission, and the fact that the Congress party has suffered repeated defeats election after election, it would be truly unfortunate if they sought to blame the Election Commission for their losses. Rahul Gandhi's tactics to disparage the Prime Minister will not succeed. I condemn this behaviour and hope the Congress party will desist from it,” the CM said.

'Astonishing' that Rahul is shifting blame

The Chief Minister further said it was“astonishing” that Congress had suffered three consecutive Lok Sabha election defeats and repeated setbacks in various states under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, and he was attempting to shift the responsibility for the losses onto the Election Commission.

“It is astonishing that, despite losing three consecutive Lok Sabha elections and facing repeated defeats in various states under his leadership, Rahul Gandhi is attempting to falsely boost his workers' morale and validate his own leadership by shifting the entire blame for these losses onto the Election Commission. The party and its workers are taking note of the fact that, amidst this string of defeats under his command, he is trying to rally a group of people who are themselves accustomed to losing. I believe this is dangerous for democracy; he should refrain from such actions,” CM Yadav said.

'Reflect on your conduct'

He urged Rahul Gandhi to reflect on his conduct and said the Congress should focus on strengthening its organisation instead of blaming constitutional institutions.

“I would like to remind Rahul Gandhi of the era-spanning nearly 30 years-when coalition governments were the norm, and contrast that with the time when the Congress government was in power in Delhi, and Modi ji was declared the Prime Ministerial candidate. Given the situation, why did the Congress suffer such a crushing defeat? The Congress has still not been able to come to terms with it. The party constantly engages in conspiracies, but creating an atmosphere of chaos is hardly appropriate. I believe that Rahul Gandhi needs to reflect on his conduct and behaviour to revive the party,” the CM said.

He added,“I believe that his own party workers will not forgive him. For lowering India's dignity, at times he speaks against the Supreme Court and at times against the Election Commission. Such statements will not help. It would be better for him to assess his own party, strengthen his workers, and remember that his party has also formed governments in several states through the same Election Commission. If Congress has won the election in Kerala, what does that mean?”

He added that if Congress has been out of Tamil Nadu for 50 years and out of West Bengal for 30-40 years, it is because of its own weaknesses. Congress should introspect about why it is out of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other states as well. Such tactics will not work; hoping they (Congress) will understand this. (ANI)

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