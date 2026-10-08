Delhi HC To Hear IYC Plea On Protest Against Election Commissioner

The Delhi High Court will hear on Friday a plea filed by the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) challenging the Delhi Police's refusal to grant permission for a proposed protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar.

The matter was mentioned before a division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre on Thursday by Senior Advocate Sanjay Ghose. The court agreed to list the matter on Friday. It also said the counsel could mention the case again if it was not listed within 24 hours.

IYC's Plea and Arguments

The petition has been filed by IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib, challenging the police order dated October 1 rejecting the organisation's request to hold the demonstration.

According to the plea, the IYC had approached the police on September 25 seeking permission for a peaceful protest involving around 100-150 people. The organisation said it was ready to comply with all conditions relating to security, traffic management and maintenance of public order.

The plea states that despite repeated follow-ups, the police communicated their decision only on October 1, which was also the first date proposed for the protest.

The IYC has argued that while the police can regulate public gatherings, they cannot impose a blanket restriction without considering the circumstances of the particular event. The organisation has claimed that the police decision affects its fundamental rights to freedom of speech and expression and peaceful assembly under Articles 19(1)(a) and 19(1)(b) of the Constitution.

The petition also questions the alleged mechanical application of guidelines governing protests and public assemblies. The plea has been filed through advocate Roopesh Singh Bhadauria.

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