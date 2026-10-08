Nana Patekar Dies At 75 His Viral Last Words On Life's Purpose

Nana Patekar may not be with us any longer, but his legacy will live on. His remarkable cinematic journey and humanitarian work have left an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of people. As soon as the news of his demise broke on Thursday, fans flooded social media with heartfelt tributes, sharing iconic scenes and memorable moments from Nana's films.

Nana Patekar's Last Public Appearance

A video from his last public appearance in Goa has also gone viral, where he can be seen speaking about mortality.“We all have to go someday. I don't know whether I will be here tomorrow or not. Every person's life will eventually reach that point. But before that happens, I have to ask myself: am I able to do what I want to do? I have to ask myself whether I have tried. If my world is limited to my children, my wife, and my home, then what is my purpose? I have to give something back here, don't I?," Nana reportedly said at an event in Goa, which he attended just a few days before his demise.

Details of His Demise

Nana died on Thursday at the age of 75 after suffering a severe cardiac arrest. He was taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors tried to revive him for around 45 minutes. Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, confirmed the news to ANI. According to Dr Salkar, Nana had sent a message to a friend at around 2:30 am saying that he was not feeling well. The friend later reached his residence at around 4 am.

A Look at His Cinematic Journey

Patekar was one of the well-known actors in Hindi and Marathi cinema. He made his acting debut with the 1978 film Gaman and went on to work in films including Parinda, Prahar, Angaar, Krantiveer, Tiranga, Khamoshi and Ab Tak Chhappan, which eventually led to him gaining legendary status. His Marathi drama film Natsamrat proved to be a game-changer as well.

In recent years, Patekar was seen in Housefull 5 and also appeared in Vishal Bhardwaj's O'Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. (ANI)

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