BE Stock Falls Premarket: Bernstein Says Bloom Energy Is Already Positioned For Broader Power Buildout



According to Investing, Bernstein said two key questions about Bloom Energy were whether its opportunity extends beyond behind-the-meter power for data centers and whether the company has the capacity to meet demand.

The firm noted that Bloom Energy is already positioned to participate in the broader power buildout. UBS also raised the price target on Bloom Energy to $350 from $325 and maintained a 'Buy' rating on the shares.

Shares of Bloom Energy Corp. (BE) were down about 2% in the premarket session early on Thursday. Yet, the stock is on track for a third week of gains even as it has soared more than 195% in 2026.

Meanwhile, according to a report from Investing, Bernstein SocGen Group reiterated a 'Market Perform' rating on BE stock with a $282 price target on Wednesday. The revised target implies a potential downside of about 3% from its last close.

What Analysts Think About BE Stock

Bernstein reportedly said two key investor questions on Bloom Energy were whether its opportunity extends beyond behind-the-meter power for data centers and whether the company has the capacity to meet demand.

The firm added that Bloom Energy is already positioned to participate in the broader power buildout and that a behind-the-meter supply of 10-20 gigawatts by 2030 would bolster current valuation levels.

The analyst said the Virginia Energy Plan released Oct. 1 and Ameren's Integrated Resource Plan released Sept. 28 highlighted emerging utility demand that supports BE's fuel cells.

The firm also highlighted BE's recent Fremont expansion, saying it reflects strong demand and the company's commitment to expanding capacity, and added that it views the utility channel, 800V DC architectures, and carbon capture as credible long-term growth opportunities that could support revenue growth primarily between 2029 and 2035.

Bernstein also wants greater visibility into backlog, contracting activity, and longer-term growth expectations from Bloom Energy.

Meanwhile, according to The Fly, UBS also raised the price target on Bloom Energy to $350 from $325 and maintained a 'Buy' rating on the shares. The target implies an upside of more than 20% from its last close.

BE Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BE stock was 'bearish' at the time of writing.

One user said,“$BE I'm bearish on BE in the short term. I've studied this stock's price movements closely, and every significant pullback seems to be followed by a massive rally. Paul Pelosi purchased 200 call option contracts expiring in June 2027, representing the largest speculative bet they have disclosed. I'm waiting for another pullback in the near term. If history repeats itself, we could be watching something historic unfold.”

However, another user said,“$BE load now. This will fly overnight and into tomorrow 310 plus's.”

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