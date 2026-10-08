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Tune Protect Expands Embedded Travel Protection Offering With Airpaz Across Indonesia, Thailand And The Philippines
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>Building on its Malaysia launch last year, the expanded partnership makes travel insurance more accessible by embedding protection into the flight booking journey across four markets. KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 October 2026 – Tune Protect Group Berhad (“Tune Protect” or“the Group”), through its reinsurance arm Tune Protect Re (“TPR”), has expanded its partnership with online booking platform Airpaz to offer embedded travel insurance solutions across Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines, following the successful launch of the offering in Malaysia last year. The regional expansion makes travel protection more accessible to customers by seamlessly integrating insurance into their flight booking journey.
The partnership forms part of Tune Protect's regional growth strategy to expand its travel insurance footprint across key digital travel ecosystems in Asia, leveraging its travel expertise and regional partnerships to reach a broader customer base.
Through the Airpaz platform, travellers can conveniently purchase travel insurance as part of their flight booking experience. The offering is now available across Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines, four key Southeast Asian travel markets with strong digital adoption and growing demand for accessible travel protection.
The offering is supported by Tune Protect Re, working with Tune Protect Malaysia as its insurance partner in Malaysia, alongside regional insurance partners Oona Insurance Indonesia in Indonesia, Krungthai Panich Insurance in Thailand, and Pioneer Insurance & Surety Corporation in the Philippines. Together, these partnerships bring regional expertise and travel insurance capabilities to deliver seamless protection solutions to travellers across these markets.
As travellers increasingly seek convenient and digital-first solutions, embedded insurance continues to gain traction as a seamless way to access protection. The integration allows customers to obtain coverage instantly during the booking process, with digital policy issuance, easy access to policy information, and convenient claims support, delivering a seamless digital first experience for travellers.
“Following its activation in Malaysia, the offering has expanded into Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines, strengthening Tune Protect's regional presence and supporting our growth strategy. These markets are important to us given their larger and growing traveller populations, strong digital adoption and increasing demand for travel protection. Through collaborations with trusted partners across the travel ecosystem, we remain focused on broadening access to travel protection and delivering solutions that meet the evolving needs of travellers across Southeast Asia,” said Janet Chin, Chief Executive Officer of Tune Protect Re.
Janet added,“At Tune Protect Re, we believe travel protection should be a natural extension of the travel booking journey. By integrating insurance directly into the Airpaz platform, we are making it easier for travellers to access protection when planning their trips, helping them travel with greater confidence and peace of mind. We also see opportunities to further strengthen this collaboration in other markets across the region as we continue to support a more connected and protected travel experience.”
“Through this partnership, we are enhancing the overall travel booking experience by offering customers an easier and more convenient way to access the travel protection directly on our platform,” said Wesley, Chief Partnership Officer of Airpaz.“As travellers increasingly seek integrated solutions that offer both convenience and peace of mind, this partnership allows us to deliver greater value throughout the travel booking journey.”
Customers can purchase travel insurance directly during the flight booking process on the Airpaz website or mobile application. Policies are issued instantly, with coverage details readily available in digital format. The offering is complemented by customer service, digital self-options, and claims support channels designed to assist travellers throughout their journey.
For more information on the travel insurance products available through this partnership, customers may visit Airpaz Malaysia at , Indonesia at , Thailand at or the Philippines at during the booking process or refer to for coverage details and policy information.
The partnership forms part of Tune Protect's regional growth strategy to expand its travel insurance footprint across key digital travel ecosystems in Asia, leveraging its travel expertise and regional partnerships to reach a broader customer base.
Through the Airpaz platform, travellers can conveniently purchase travel insurance as part of their flight booking experience. The offering is now available across Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines, four key Southeast Asian travel markets with strong digital adoption and growing demand for accessible travel protection.
The offering is supported by Tune Protect Re, working with Tune Protect Malaysia as its insurance partner in Malaysia, alongside regional insurance partners Oona Insurance Indonesia in Indonesia, Krungthai Panich Insurance in Thailand, and Pioneer Insurance & Surety Corporation in the Philippines. Together, these partnerships bring regional expertise and travel insurance capabilities to deliver seamless protection solutions to travellers across these markets.
As travellers increasingly seek convenient and digital-first solutions, embedded insurance continues to gain traction as a seamless way to access protection. The integration allows customers to obtain coverage instantly during the booking process, with digital policy issuance, easy access to policy information, and convenient claims support, delivering a seamless digital first experience for travellers.
“Following its activation in Malaysia, the offering has expanded into Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines, strengthening Tune Protect's regional presence and supporting our growth strategy. These markets are important to us given their larger and growing traveller populations, strong digital adoption and increasing demand for travel protection. Through collaborations with trusted partners across the travel ecosystem, we remain focused on broadening access to travel protection and delivering solutions that meet the evolving needs of travellers across Southeast Asia,” said Janet Chin, Chief Executive Officer of Tune Protect Re.
Janet added,“At Tune Protect Re, we believe travel protection should be a natural extension of the travel booking journey. By integrating insurance directly into the Airpaz platform, we are making it easier for travellers to access protection when planning their trips, helping them travel with greater confidence and peace of mind. We also see opportunities to further strengthen this collaboration in other markets across the region as we continue to support a more connected and protected travel experience.”
“Through this partnership, we are enhancing the overall travel booking experience by offering customers an easier and more convenient way to access the travel protection directly on our platform,” said Wesley, Chief Partnership Officer of Airpaz.“As travellers increasingly seek integrated solutions that offer both convenience and peace of mind, this partnership allows us to deliver greater value throughout the travel booking journey.”
Customers can purchase travel insurance directly during the flight booking process on the Airpaz website or mobile application. Policies are issued instantly, with coverage details readily available in digital format. The offering is complemented by customer service, digital self-options, and claims support channels designed to assist travellers throughout their journey.
For more information on the travel insurance products available through this partnership, customers may visit Airpaz Malaysia at , Indonesia at , Thailand at or the Philippines at during the booking process or refer to for coverage details and policy information.
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