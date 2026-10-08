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Dhaya Maju Infrastructure (Asia) Sdn. Berhad: 30 Years Of Building The Infrastructure That Connects Malaysia
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 October 2026 – Dhaya Maju Infrastructure (Asia) Sdn. Berhad (DMIA), a Malaysian infrastructure engineering and mobility company, marks more than three decades of delivering complex infrastructure projects across the country.
DMIA's journey began in property and high-rise development, spanning projects for roughly 2,000 households, before evolving into a company focused on infrastructure engineering and mobility. Today, its portfolio spans railways, highways, transport systems, power infrastructure and sustainable energy.
DMIA has contributed to several nationally significant projects. On the Pan Borneo Highway in Sarawak, its work has strengthened connectivity between interior regions and urban centres, boosting mobility and economic activity across East Malaysia. On the Klang Valley Double Track (KVDT) railway programme, DMIA delivered track, signalling and telecommunications works across approximately 256 track kilometres and 110 route kilometres, helping bring the line to Electric Train Service readiness as part of the wider Peninsular Malaysia rail network stretching roughly 1,000 kilometres from Thailand to Singapore.
The company has also taken on more technically complex work, including – as part of a consortium – the upgrading of Malaysia's first Aerotrain system at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), demonstrating its ability to manage demanding projects with intricate interfaces and diverse stakeholders.
Looking ahead, DMIA is expanding into green and sustainable energy, including large-scale solar and smart battery storage, reflecting its ambition to support both connectivity and Malaysia's transition to a more sustainable future.
“Infrastructure is about people,” said a DMIA spokesperson.“Roads connect communities, railways connect cities, airports connect nations, and energy connects economies. As we enter our next chapter, we remain committed to bringing together infrastructure, mobility, technology and sustainability to create lasting impact for Malaysians.”
DMIA is ready for the future – connecting places, opportunities and people, and aspiring to be a champion in building the infrastructure of tomorrow.
DMIA's journey began in property and high-rise development, spanning projects for roughly 2,000 households, before evolving into a company focused on infrastructure engineering and mobility. Today, its portfolio spans railways, highways, transport systems, power infrastructure and sustainable energy.
DMIA has contributed to several nationally significant projects. On the Pan Borneo Highway in Sarawak, its work has strengthened connectivity between interior regions and urban centres, boosting mobility and economic activity across East Malaysia. On the Klang Valley Double Track (KVDT) railway programme, DMIA delivered track, signalling and telecommunications works across approximately 256 track kilometres and 110 route kilometres, helping bring the line to Electric Train Service readiness as part of the wider Peninsular Malaysia rail network stretching roughly 1,000 kilometres from Thailand to Singapore.
The company has also taken on more technically complex work, including – as part of a consortium – the upgrading of Malaysia's first Aerotrain system at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), demonstrating its ability to manage demanding projects with intricate interfaces and diverse stakeholders.
Looking ahead, DMIA is expanding into green and sustainable energy, including large-scale solar and smart battery storage, reflecting its ambition to support both connectivity and Malaysia's transition to a more sustainable future.
“Infrastructure is about people,” said a DMIA spokesperson.“Roads connect communities, railways connect cities, airports connect nations, and energy connects economies. As we enter our next chapter, we remain committed to bringing together infrastructure, mobility, technology and sustainability to create lasting impact for Malaysians.”
DMIA is ready for the future – connecting places, opportunities and people, and aspiring to be a champion in building the infrastructure of tomorrow.
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