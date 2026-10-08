15 Films From Four Continents Set For DFF's 2026 International Feature Competition

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Doha Film Festival (DFF) announced yesterday (October 7) its 15-film line-up of world cinema titles for its 2026 International Feature Film Competition, featuring bold and distinctive voices from across the Arab world, Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas.

Eleven films in the competition were supported through Doha Film Institute's (DFI) Grants programme, while women direct seven.

The selection reflects the festival's commitment to supporting important voices in independent cinema, with particular emphasis on stories from underrepresented regions. It includes films recognised at some of the world's leading festivals.

Fatma Hassan Alremaihi, CEO of DFI and director of DFF, said:“This year's features competition reflects great ambition. The 15 films from across the world are united by the courage, imagination and urgency of their filmmakers. Each has travelled a remarkable journey, and it is deeply meaningful that Doha is a part of that journey, ensuring that these powerful works are seen, shared and remembered.”

Four Palestinian films in the competition reflect the strength and range of contemporary Palestinian filmmaking. Thirteen in Gaza (Palestine/Qatar) by Hosam Abu Dan; Sama (Palestine/France/Qatar) by Rabab Khamis; In Conversation with the Sea (Palestine/Netherlands/KSA/Qatar) by Muayad Alayan; and Revolutionaries Never Die (Palestine/Belgium/Qatar) by Mohanad Yaqubi.

Other titles from the Arab world include Concrete Land (Jordan/Palestine) by Asmahan Bkerat; In Bardi (Morocco/France/USA/Qatar) by Tala Hadid; and The Station (Yemen/Jordan/France/Germany/Netherlands/Norway/Qatar), the debut feature by Yemeni-Scottish filmmaker Sara Ishaq.

Two films in the competition represent sub-Saharan Africa. In House of the Wind (Cameroon/France/Belgium/Benin/KSA/Qatar) by director Auguste Bernard Kouemo Yanghu; and My Semba (Angola/Qatar) by Hugo Salvaterra.

Three films from Asia include: 9 Temples to Heaven (Thailand/Singapore/France/Norway/China/Hong Kong/Indonesia/Qatar) by Sompot Chidgasornpongse; In A Girl Unknown (China/France) by Zou Jing; and Filipiñana (Singapore/UK/Philippines/France/Netherlands/Qatar) by Rafael Manuel.

Films from the Americas and Europe include: The Meltdown (Chile/USA/Spain/Mexico) by director Manuela Martelli; The Illusion of an Everlasting Summer (USA/Argentina) by Alessandra Sanguinetti; and Tin Castle (Ireland/France) by Alexander Murphy.

The International Feature Film Competition invites narrative and documentary features for their Middle East and North Africa premieres. A jury of five international film professionals will recognise the Best Narrative Award ($75,000); Best Documentary Award ($50,000); Best Artistic Achievement Award ($45,000); and Best Performance Award ($15,000). The International Federation of Film Critics joins DFF 2026 with a three-member jury to award its prize to the film considered to have the most significant achievement in the competition.

Key Partners of DFF include Katara, Media City Qatar I Film Committee and Visit Qatar. Taking place from November 19–27, DFF brings together filmmakers, audiences and industry voices from the region and beyond to honour original storytelling and important voices in film.

Doha Film Festival DFF 2026 International Feature Film Competition