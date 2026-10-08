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Conference On Recycling Concludes

Conference On Recycling Concludes


2026-10-08 04:37:16
(MENAFN- Gulf Times)

The Ministry of Municipality yesterday concluded the 6th Recycling and Sustainability Conference and Exhibition 2026, featuring broad participation from government entities, local and international companies, and experts in waste management. The event drew 1,020 visitors out of 1,464 registrants, longside 127 exhibitors, 51 speakers, 6 embassies, and 16 school delegations from 10 schools.

Qatar recycling Conference Recycling and Sustainability Conference and Exhibition 2026

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Gulf Times

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