Qatar Launches Doha Dialogue On Labour Mobility In Tanzania

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The State of Qatar launched the Second Doha Dialogue on Labour Mobility, hosted in Dar es Salaam in United Republic of Tanzania, on Oct 5-6, under the theme“From Commitment to Action: Advancing Fair and Sustainable Labour Mobility between Africa and GCC Countries.”

The second edition of the Dialogue was attended by Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, President of Zanzibar, representing Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania, with the participation of Ministers of Labour from more than 33 countries, including GCC, African and Arab countries, as well as the African Union Commission, the International Labour Organisation, the Arab Labour Organisation and the International Organisation for Migration, alongside experts, academics and civil society representatives.

HE the Minister of Labour Dr Ali bin Smaikh al-Marri welcomed participants in the second edition of the Doha Dialogue on Labour Mobility and expressed his appreciation to the United Republic of Tanzania, its leadership, Government and people, for hosting the Dialogue. He also commended the efforts of the African Union Commission, a partner in launching the Dialogue, the Executive Bureau of the GCC Council of Ministers of Labour, the International Labour Organisation and the International Organisation for Migration, as well as all partners involved in preparing this edition.

In his remarks during the high-level opening session, HE Dr al-Marri said the Doha Dialogue on Labour Mobility was launched in Doha in May 2024, bringing together Ministers of Labour and representatives from African and GCC countries, as well as the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the Lebanese Republic, culminating in the adoption of the Doha Declaration on Labour Mobility.

Dr al-Marri explained that the Dialogue serves as a state-led consultative platform bringing together countries of origin and destination based on partnership and shared responsibility. He noted that labour mobility has a direct bearing not only on labour-market needs, but also on the lives and livelihoods of millions of workers and their families and on wider economic and social development and stability. This, he said, requires addressing existing challenges, exchanging expertise and developing practical solutions that take account of the interests of all parties while upholding workers' rights.

He added that the second edition is being held under the theme“From Commitment to Action”, reflecting a shift from defining shared principles and priorities to implementing them, following up on them and measuring their impact on the ground. This includes regulating recruitment processes, ensuring greater transparency in employment contracts, protecting wages, developing skills pathways and ensuring workers' access to protection and justice.

Dr al-Marri highlighted Qatar's continued development of its legislative and institutional labour framework through reforms including the abolition of the exit permit requirement, the abolition of the No-Objection Certificate requirement for changing employers, the introduction of a non-discriminatory minimum wage covering domestic workers, and the establishment of Labour Dispute Settlement Committees and the Workers' Support and Insurance Fund.

He stressed that developing legislation represents an essential step in strengthening the labour system, noting that the real impact of these reforms depends on effective implementation, continuous monitoring and stronger co-operation between countries of origin and destination.

The minister explained that this edition focuses on three key areas: skills and labour-market pathways; fair recruitment, decent work and access to justice; and social protection and the portability of entitlements. He stressed that bilateral labour agreements and institutional co-operation are key tools for translating these priorities into practical measures.

He noted that Qatar looks forward to strengthening the implementation, review and monitoring of these agreements in a manner that respects national legislation, serves the interests of participating countries and upholds workers' rights.

Dr al-Marri expressed hope that this edition would culminate in a balanced and practical declaration that builds on the 2024 Doha Declaration, sets out clear priorities for co-operation and follow-up, and preserves the Dialogue's consultative and voluntary character while remaining consistent with applicable national, regional and international frameworks.

He affirmed Qatar's readiness to continue working with the United Republic of Tanzania, the African Union Commission, GCC countries and all other partners to implement the outcomes of the Dialogue and advance its shared objectives. He also reiterated his appreciation to the United Republic of Tanzania and to all participating delegations, organisations and partners in the Second Doha Dialogue on Labour Mobility.

He noted that the Doha Dialogue concludes today in Dar es Salaam having made progress towards narrowing differences and identifying areas of common ground, supporting the continuation of this process and efforts to build on what has been achieved, while preserving the Dialogue's voluntary, non-binding and state-led consultative character.

HE Dr al-Marri stressed that the value of the Dialogue would from now on be measured by the practical co-ordination and joint measures reflected on the ground. He reaffirmed Qatar's continued efforts in the areas of wage protection, labour justice and transparency in recruitment, alongside its continued work with partners in GCC countries, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Lebanese Republic and African countries, as well as its co-operation with the International Labour Organisation and support for the Dialogue Secretariat in a manner that serves the interests of all participating countries.

Qatar Tanzania Doha Dialogue Labour Mobility