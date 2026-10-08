QMC, Ooredoo Sign Agreement

Qatar Media Corporation (QMC) and Ooredoo Qatar have signed an agreement aimed at strengthening co-operation between the two organisations and supporting their shared objectives amid rapid technological advancements.

The agreement was signed by Director of the International Co-operation and Agreements Office of QMC Abdulla Ghanem al-Binali al-Mohannadi, and Senior Director of Business Accounts at Ooredoo Qatar Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Fahad al-Thani.

Commenting on the agreement, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Fahad al-Thani told Qatar News Agency (QNA):“We are proud to continue our collaboration with Qatar Media Corporation. We are committed to delivering advanced digital solutions and modern infrastructure that enhance operational efficiency and support QMC's strategic objectives. As a trusted national partner, we reaffirm our commitment to enabling the digital transformation of national institutions in the State of Qatar, in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030.”

“Through this partnership,” Abdulla Ghanem al-Binali al-Mohannadi said:“ Ooredoo is committed to providing its advanced services and digital solutions to QMC, enhancing workplace efficiency and delivering a modern digital infrastructure that supports both organisations' aspirations and contributes to the ongoing digital transformation of national institutions”.

He added:“The partnership reflects QMC's commitment to expanding its collaborations with national companies in line with its development strategies.”

QMC Ooredoo agreement