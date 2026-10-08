Doha Design District Launches Azal Innovation Programme

Doha Design District, powered by Msheireb Properties, has launched Azal, an innovation programme and open call inviting start-ups, entrepreneurs, companies, universities, research teams, creatives and practitioners to present ready or near-ready solutions to real urban, environmental, economic and social challenges within Msheireb Downtown Doha (MDD). Solutions will be recognised across two award categories: innovation and sustainability. Winners will receive funding and support, as well as the opportunity to test and deploy their projects at MDD.

Azal will be a continuous innovation programme that evolves each year through challenges, competitions, pilots and collaborations aligned with Msheireb Properties' strategic priorities and smart city needs. It is built on Doha Design District's vision that innovation is greater than technology; it is about changing mindsets, shaping the way we live and creating lasting value. Azal is supported by Qatar Science & Technology Park and Siemens in Qatar as Strategic Partners.

Ali al-Hetmi, manager of Smart City Innovation, Corporate Planning and Strategy Department at Msheireb Properties, said:“Azal reflects our belief that meaningful innovation happens when ideas move beyond concepts and are given the opportunity to work in the real world.

By opening Msheireb Downtown Doha as a platform for testing and implementation, we are inviting innovators and problem-solvers to contribute practical solutions to the challenges cities face today. We look forward to discovering ideas that can create tangible value and help shape a smarter, more sustainable urban experience.”

Azal targets solutions across two award categories: the Best Smart City Innovation Award and the Best Smart City Sustainability Award.

The Best Smart City Innovation Award recognises solutions that enhance Msheireb Downtown Doha through technology, services, operations, visitor experience, mobility or data. Potential areas include smart mobility, AI and digital solutions, smart buildings, customer and visitor experience, urban technology, safety and security, smart services and operational efficiency.

The Best Smart City Sustainability Award is for solutions that reduce environmental impact, enhance resource efficiency, support circular economy principles, or create positive social and community value. Potential areas include energy efficiency, water conservation, waste reduction and recycling, circular economy, sustainable mobility, green spaces and urban agriculture, carbon reduction and climate resilience.

The innovative programme is open to start-ups and entrepreneurs, companies, universities and research teams, and creatives and practitioners.

Submissions should address a smart city or sustainability challenge and be ready, or nearly ready, for testing or implementation. Applicants must have the right to submit and present their solutions and may submit multiple proposals.

Submissions are accepted in Arabic or English through the online submission form from 4 October to 4 November 2026. A special jury will assess applications and select qualified applicants for the final shortlist. Winners will be announced at the Downtown Tech and“The Best Business” Award Gala Dinner in Barahat Msheireb. Implementation of the winning proposals is scheduled for 2027.

Siemens and Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP) support Azal as Strategic Partners, reflecting collaboration between leading entities committed to advancing innovation across sectors and bringing complementary expertise in technology, smart infrastructure, sustainability, and Qatar's innovation ecosystem.

Siemens will contribute technical expertise, support the evaluation and selection of proposals, and mentor shortlisted teams on technical feasibility, scalability and deployment, while exploring opportunities to support pilots through its technologies and expertise. QSTP will bring its experience and networks across Qatar's innovation and start-up ecosystem, supporting proposal evaluation and shortlisting and helping the Top 10 refine their pitches ahead of Downtown Tech.

Doha Design District invites innovators and problem-solvers with practical, ready-to-implement solutions to join Azal and help shape the future of smart and sustainable urban living in Msheireb Downtown Doha.

Doha Design District Qatar Msheireb Properties