PHCC Marks Ergonomics Month With Campaign On Making Workplaces Safer

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) is marking Global Ergonomics Month throughout October, with a campaign focused on creating safer workplaces, preventing musculoskeletal disorders and improving employee wellbeing and performance.

This year's international campaign encourages workers to make ergonomic principles part of their daily routines, particularly in physically and mentally demanding environments such as healthcare.

The campaign is focusing on manual handling and patient transfers, with the aim of reducing the risk of work-related musculoskeletal injuries among Primary Health Care Corp staff.

Practical sessions are being held at three health centres, giving employees the opportunity to practice safer techniques for manual handling and patient transfers in real workplace settings.

The PHCC is also developing an online training module through its learning management system and an e-learning lecture as part of its continuing professional development programme.

Dr Maryam al-Muslemani, director of occupational health and safety at the Corp, said a safe and supportive workplace was an investment in employees and the quality of healthcare provided to patients.

She said workplaces designed around employees' physical needs and job requirements could help reduce pain and fatigue while improving concentration, job satisfaction and productivity.

The campaign also promotes practical measures including safe handling techniques, stretching and movement during the working day, and appropriate workplace organisation.

Dr Sameera al-Hajri, director of occupational health, said

musculoskeletal disorders, including back, neck, shoulder and wrist pain, were among the most

common work-related health problems.

She said simple adjustments to working methods and workplace design could significantly improve working conditions and reduce the risk of injury.

The campaign also highlights the cognitive aspects of ergonomics, including mental workload, clear information and task organisation, alongside physical workplace safety.

Officials said training and awareness were central to preventing workplace injuries and helping employees identify risks, adapt their work environments and adopt safer working practices.

Primary Health Care Corporation Ergonomics Month Qatar