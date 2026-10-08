Swift Announces New Supervisory Board Members As It Continues To Reinforce The Cooperative And Accelerate Its Strategy -...

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Swift today announced the members of its new Supervisory Board, having evolved its governance model to shape the cooperative's next generation strategy to meet the global financial community's priorities and further strengthen resilience and trust in the cross-border ecosystem.

The new Supervisory Board brings in senior industry leaders and independent members, from global banking, payments, securities, market infrastructures, technology, risk and corporate governance with international experience and expertise to drive forward the company's strategy in a rapidly evolving financial services landscape.

With the cooperative's introduction of a blockchain-based ledger to enable the industry to exchange and interoperate tokenised assets for the movement of funds 24/7, the Board will shape the future roadmap as new forms of digital value and potential additional use cases emerge.

And with a strong uplift in experience for international payments already underway with transactions happening in minutes and often seconds, with greater transparency and predictability, the Board also will accelerate best-in-class transaction services powered by the latest technologies.

In the wider technology space with the major shifts towards post quantum and frontier AI influencing the future of operations, resilience and cyber, the Board will be working together with Swift's management as the cooperative evolves its strategy to navigate these industry threats and opportunities, ensuring the global financial community continues to transact securely, seamlessly and at scale.

Aligned with international best practice for systemically important financial infrastructures, and underpinned by regulatory principles, Swift's evolved two-tier governance structure includes a Supervisory Board comprising the Chair, four independent Directors and 10 shareholder-affiliated Directors drawn from across Swift's global community to oversee the management of the company.

The Supervisory Board will be supported by a Management Board, chaired by Swift CEO, Javier Pérez-Tasso, and a 25-member Swift Council that will provide a strong and continuing voice for shareholders and users to offer customer insights and diverse community perspectives to help shape Swift's strategy.

Graeme Munro, Chair of the Supervisory Board, Swift, said:“The pace of change across the global financial system continues to accelerate, but Swift's mission remains clear: to enable the secure, seamless and trusted movement of value across borders. The new Supervisory Board brings extensive international experience spanning payments, securities, technology, operations and the public sector - expertise that will help Swift and its community keep elevating the global transaction experience while integrating new forms of value and strengthening operational excellence and resilience.

“Together, we will reinforce what makes the industry-owned cooperative unique and advance Swift's role as globally inclusive infrastructure connecting more than 12,500 users across over 200 markets worldwide. This is a milestone moment for Swift, and I would also like to thank our outgoing Board members for their commitment and service, and for the important role they will play through the new Swift Council.”

Members of the Supervisory Board

Graeme Munro, Chair – Managing Director, Commercial & Investment Bank, J.P. Morgan Ahmed Abdelaal, Group Chief Executive Officer, Mashreq Bank Arthur Ambrose, Head of Services Operations, Citi Francisco Aristeguieta, International & Global Transaction Banking Executive, Scotiabank Dilip Asbe – independent Director Burkhard Balz – independent director Inge Boets – independent director Patrick Colle, Executive Chairman, Securities Services, BNP Paribas Securities Services Manish Kohli, Head of Global Payments Solutions, HSBC Laura Mather, Group Chief Operating Officer and member of the Executive Committee, Société Générale Mark Monaco, Head of Global Payments Solutions, Bank of America Noritoshi Murakami, Managing Director, Head of Transaction Banking Division, MUFG Bank Rima Qureshi – independent director Michael Spiegel, Managing Director, Corporate & Investment Bank, Standard Chartered Bank Yu Sun, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive, Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited

Notes to Editors:

Swift's governance is moving to a new model aligned with international best practice and underpinned by a new legal framework. This evolution is designed to strengthen Swift's fiduciary governance in line with principles applied to other systemically important financial infrastructures while also further reinforcing Swift's role as a globally inclusive cooperative supporting the international financial community.

The new Supervisory Board comprises: four independent Non-Executive Directors in addition to Non-Executive Directors representing the shareholders. The four independent Directors will respectively chair the Governance and Nomination Committee, the Audit and Finance Committee, the Risk Committee, and the Technology and Production Committee.

This summary explains the candidate nomination and selection process for the new Supervisory Board.

The Supervisory Board was approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting in June 2026 and held its first meeting on 6 October 2026.

Full profiles of the Supervisory Board members can be found here.

About Swift

Swift is a global member owned cooperative and the world's leading provider of secure financial messaging services. We provide our community with a platform for messaging and standards for communicating, and we offer products and services to facilitate access and integration, identification, analysis and regulatory compliance.

Our messaging platform, products and services connect more than 12,500 banking and securities organisations, market infrastructures and corporate customers in more than 200 countries and territories. While Swift does not hold funds or manage accounts on behalf of customers, we enable our global community of users to communicate securely, exchanging standardised financial messages in a reliable way, thereby supporting global and local financial flows, as well as trade and commerce all around the world.

As their trusted provider, we relentlessly pursue operational excellence; we support our community in addressing cyber threats; and we continually seek ways to lower costs, reduce risks and eliminate operational inefficiencies. Our products and services support our community's access and integration, business intelligence, reference data and financial crime compliance needs. Swift also brings the financial community together – at global, regional and local levels – to shape market practice, define standards and debate issues of mutual interest or concern.

Headquartered in Belgium, Swift's international governance and oversight reinforces the globally inclusive character of its cooperative structure. Swift's global office network ensures an active presence in all the major financial centres.

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