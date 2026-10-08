Panda Partners With Spike And Gowit To Power The Next Phase Of E-Commerce Media In Saudi Arabia

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Panda Retail, one of Saudi Arabia's largest grocery retailers, partners with Spike Media Saudi, GoWit's GoSpike, to accelerate its digital media transformation in the Kingdom.

Through the strategic partnership between Spike Media and GoWit, Panda Retail will benefit from Spike Media's deep local market expertise, strong advertiser relationships, and AdOps capabilities, combined with GoWit's advanced AdTech infrastructure.

Together, these capabilities will power and scale Panda's E-commerce Retail Media platform, enabling brands to connect with shoppers more effectively and supporting the growth of a sophisticated, data-driven digital media ecosystem in Saudi Arabia.

With more than 200 stores, over 14 million online shoppers, and one million monthly active app visits, Panda offers advertisers powerful touchpoints across both physical and digital channels. Building on this extensive reach, the partnership will enable Panda to expand advertiser participation, efficiently manage growing campaign and inventory volumes, and scale its E-Commerce Media business through more automated, data-driven, and measurable media operations.

“As Panda continues its digital transformation, E-commerce Media gives us new opportunities to connect brands with our customers in relevant and measurable ways,” said Ahmad Chehade, CMO of Panda Retail.“Our partnership with Spike Media brings strong Saudi market expertise and advertising capabilities to support the continued growth of our digital ecosystem.”

Powering Panda with Global Technology and Local Expertise

Spike Media Saudi will play a central role in the partnership, bringing deep local market expertise, strong relationships across advertisers and agencies, and end-to-end AdOps capabilities to help Panda build and scale a robust digital media ecosystem in the Kingdom.

“We are proud to work alongside Panda as a success partner for its E-commerce Media journey,” said Osama Bukhari, CEO of Spike Media Saudi.“By combining Panda's strong digital presence with our local market expertise and advertiser relationships, we can create greater opportunities for brands to connect with shoppers across the Kingdom.”

GoWit will provide the technology infrastructure powering Panda's E-Commerce Media platform, combining first-party data activation, AI-powered auction and bidding, campaign automation, and real-time measurement and reporting.

Together, Spike Media Saudi and GoWit will bring these strengths into an integrated E-commerce Retail Media platform designed to scale alongside Panda's growing business from expanding advertiser participation and campaign activity to efficiently managing increasing media inventory.

Advancing Digital Transformation in Saudi Arabia

This partnership marks an important milestone for Saudi Arabia's Retail Media ecosystem, reflecting the Kingdom's rapid transformation into one of the region's most dynamic commerce markets. According to Grand View Research, Saudi Arabia's Retail Media networks market is projected to grow from USD 554.3 million in 2025 to USD 1.15 billion by 2033.

As Retail Media adoption continues to accelerate, the collaboration between Panda Retail, Spike Media Saudi, and GoWit demonstrates how leading retailers can unlock greater value from their digital and physical assets while creating more relevant and measurable opportunities for advertisers. The partnership further supports Saudi Arabia's growing position as a market for Retail Media innovation and digital commerce transformation.

“Panda represents the scale and ambition shaping the next phase of Retail Media in Saudi Arabia,” said Emrah Adsan, CEO of GoWit.“Together with Spike Media, we're connecting advanced technology, local market demand, and omnichannel media capabilities to help Panda build a more integrated, measurable, and scalable Retail Media business.”

About GoWit

GoWit is a Commerce and Retail Media technology company building a connected ecosystem across EMEA. Its technology unifies on-site, off-site, and in-store media, enabling retailers to scale media monetization while helping advertisers reach high-intent shoppers through automated, data-driven, and measurable campaigns.

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