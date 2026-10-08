Bentley Systems Announces Winners Of The 2026 Year In Infrastructure Awards
In 2026, over 300 projects were nominated by organizations in 53 countries. Winners were selected across 12 categories spanning the infrastructure lifecycle, industries, and disciplines by a panel of independent judges during the Bentley Systems 2026 Year in Infrastructure Event, held October 6-7 in Singapore.
Cate Lochead, chief marketing officer at Bentley Systems, said,“Every year, our users impress us with incredible projects that advance the world's infrastructure. This year's finalists went well beyond digitalizing traditional workflows. By connecting data across lifecycle phases and engineering disciplines, they used AI to unlock potential that was previously out of reach. That new cycle of AI-enabled innovation requires an open ecosystem, where infrastructure professionals can connect their data and preferred software to make better, faster decisions. Bentley enables that openness, giving engineers the freedom to solve complex challenges faster and build a more resilient, sustainable future.”
Winners of the Year in Infrastructure 2026 Awards
Bridges and Tunnels
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AYESA Engineering (Portugal): Porto Metro 3.0: Optimized Integrated Digital Tunnel Design Workflow
Cities and Facilities
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Pinnacle Future Build Pvt. Ltd. (India): Pinnacle Infotech Digital Twin Madurai Campus
Construction
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Wills Bros (Ireland): Dublin Port MP2 Berth 52 and 53
Energy Production
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South-to-North Water Diversion (Chongqing) New Energy Development Co, Ltd and POWERCHINA Zhongnan Engineering Corporation Limited. (China): Chongqing Yunyang Jianquan Pumped Storage Digital Power Station
Geospatial and Reality Modeling
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Aboitiz Renewables Inc. (Philippines): GeoShield
Project Delivery
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Port Polska (Poland): Port Polska
Rail and Transit
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SUDOP PRAHA a.s. (Czech Republic): HSR Central Bohemia (RS 1 VRT Poricany – Svetla nad Sazavou)
Roads and Highways
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Torrens to Darlington Alliance (John Holland, Bouygues, Arcadis, Jacobs, Ventia) in partnership with the South Australian Government, Department for Infrastructure and Transport (Australia): River Torrens to Darlington (T2D) Project
Structural Engineering
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PT Wijaya Karya Bangunan Gedung Tbk (WIKA Gedung) (Indonesia): Jakarta International Stadium – Engineering Largest Retractable Roof
Subsurface Modeling and Analysis
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Intertechne Consultores S.A. (Brazil): Leapfrog and PLAXIS for Tailings Dam Modeling and Assessment
Transmission and Distribution
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APD Global (Australia): Clean Energy Link-North: AI-Driven Digital Delivery for Renewables
Water and Wastewater
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Evides N.V. (Netherlands): Water Distribution Operational Digital Twins at Scale
Founders' Honors
Bentley also recognized 17 projects with Founders' Honors. Chosen personally by Bentley's founders and executives, Founders' Honors are presented to a select number of stand-out projects, individuals, and organizations that reflect the company's purpose of advancing the world's infrastructure for better quality of life.
The 2026 Founders' Honors recipients are:
Asset Intelligence
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Empresas Públicas de Medellín (Colombia): EPM Water Secondary Distribution System Digital Twin
Connected Data
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WSP Global Inc. (India): iTwin AI Project Lifecycle Intelligence Platform
Constructioneering
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PT Hutama Karya (Persero) (Indonesia): The Parliamentary Complex of Nusantara
Design Optimization
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POWERCHINA Fujian Electric Power Survey and Design Institute Co., Ltd. (China): Automatic Modeling and Optimization Software for Offshore Jacket Structures
Digital Champion
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COBA - Consultores de Engenharia e Ambiente (Portugal): Santos Station – Extension of Lisbon Metro Yellow and Green Lines
Digital Infrastructure
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Ampirical (United States): Powering the Western Hemisphere's Largest Data Center
Digital Twin at Scale
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Almondz Global Infra Consultant Limited (India): NAKSHA
Education - Excellence in Hands-on Teaching using AI
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Universidad de las Fuerzas Armadas ESPE (Ecuador): Intelligent Leak Management with Autoencoders
Education - Excellence in Teaching System of Systems Thinking
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University of Glasgow - Smart Systems Group (United Kingdom): Glasgow City Region: Cocreation of Transport and Multi-Energy Futures
Ground-Informed Design
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Y International Pte. Ltd. (Singapore): North-South Corridor – 800m Long Dual 3-Lane Road Tunnel
Model-Based Delivery
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WSP USA Inc. (United States): I-35 Capital Express Central – Downtown (CapEx Central)
Resilience / Sustainability - Powering Tomorrow's Mobility
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Fs Engineering S.p.A. (Italy): Energy Sustainability: Self-Production for Green Mobility System
TTC (Brazil): Electromobility in the Southern Region
Resilience / Sustainability - Restoring our Environment
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Norconsult Norge AS (Norway): Mongstad Refinery – Contaminated Groundwater Risk and Mitigation Review
Resilience / Sustainability - Resilient Cities
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Communauté d'Agglomération Pau Bearn Pyrénées – CAPBP (France): Urban Data Intelligence: A CDE for Climate Resilient Infrastructure
Resilience / Sustainability - Securing our Water Future
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Maynilad Water Services, Inc. (Philippines): Scaling Leak Detection at Maynilad from DMA to System‐Wide Analysis
For more information about the 2026 Year in Infrastructure Awards, visit Bentley's Year in Infrastructure website.
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About Bentley Systems
Around the world, infrastructure professionals rely on software from Bentley Systems to help them design, build, and operate better and more resilient infrastructure for transportation, water, energy, cities, and more. Founded in 1984 by engineers for engineers, Bentley is the partner of choice for engineering firms and owner-operators worldwide, with software that spans engineering disciplines, industry sectors, and all phases of the infrastructure lifecycle. Through our digital twin solutions, we help infrastructure professionals unlock the value of their data to transform project delivery and asset performance.
© 2026 Bentley Systems, Incorporated. Bentley, the Bentley logo, iTwin, Leapfrog, and PLAXIS, are either registered or unregistered trademarks or service marks of Bentley Systems, Incorporated or one of its direct or indirect wholly owned subsidiaries. Other brands and product names are trademarks of their respective owners.
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