Bentley Systems Announces Winners Of The 2026 Year In Infrastructure Awards

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced the winners of the 2026 Year in Infrastructure Awards. For more than 20 years, the awards have honored the extraordinary work of infrastructure professionals and their innovative use of Bentley software to improve how infrastructure is designed, built, and operated.

In 2026, over 300 projects were nominated by organizations in 53 countries. Winners were selected across 12 categories spanning the infrastructure lifecycle, industries, and disciplines by a panel of independent judges during the Bentley Systems 2026 Year in Infrastructure Event, held October 6-7 in Singapore.

Cate Lochead, chief marketing officer at Bentley Systems, said,“Every year, our users impress us with incredible projects that advance the world's infrastructure. This year's finalists went well beyond digitalizing traditional workflows. By connecting data across lifecycle phases and engineering disciplines, they used AI to unlock potential that was previously out of reach. That new cycle of AI-enabled innovation requires an open ecosystem, where infrastructure professionals can connect their data and preferred software to make better, faster decisions. Bentley enables that openness, giving engineers the freedom to solve complex challenges faster and build a more resilient, sustainable future.”

Winners of the Year in Infrastructure 2026 Awards

Bridges and Tunnels

AYESA Engineering (Portugal): Porto Metro 3.0: Optimized Integrated Digital Tunnel Design Workflow

Cities and Facilities

Pinnacle Future Build Pvt. Ltd. (India): Pinnacle Infotech Digital Twin Madurai Campus

Construction

Wills Bros (Ireland): Dublin Port MP2 Berth 52 and 53

Energy Production

South-to-North Water Diversion (Chongqing) New Energy Development Co, Ltd and POWERCHINA Zhongnan Engineering Corporation Limited. (China): Chongqing Yunyang Jianquan Pumped Storage Digital Power Station

Geospatial and Reality Modeling

Aboitiz Renewables Inc. (Philippines): GeoShield

Project Delivery

Port Polska (Poland): Port Polska

Rail and Transit

SUDOP PRAHA a.s. (Czech Republic): HSR Central Bohemia (RS 1 VRT Poricany – Svetla nad Sazavou)

Roads and Highways

Torrens to Darlington Alliance (John Holland, Bouygues, Arcadis, Jacobs, Ventia) in partnership with the South Australian Government, Department for Infrastructure and Transport (Australia): River Torrens to Darlington (T2D) Project

Structural Engineering

PT Wijaya Karya Bangunan Gedung Tbk (WIKA Gedung) (Indonesia): Jakarta International Stadium – Engineering Largest Retractable Roof

Subsurface Modeling and Analysis

Intertechne Consultores S.A. (Brazil): Leapfrog and PLAXIS for Tailings Dam Modeling and Assessment

Transmission and Distribution

APD Global (Australia): Clean Energy Link-North: AI-Driven Digital Delivery for Renewables

Water and Wastewater

Evides N.V. (Netherlands): Water Distribution Operational Digital Twins at Scale

Founders' Honors

Bentley also recognized 17 projects with Founders' Honors. Chosen personally by Bentley's founders and executives, Founders' Honors are presented to a select number of stand-out projects, individuals, and organizations that reflect the company's purpose of advancing the world's infrastructure for better quality of life.

The 2026 Founders' Honors recipients are:

Asset Intelligence

Empresas Públicas de Medellín (Colombia): EPM Water Secondary Distribution System Digital Twin

Connected Data

WSP Global Inc. (India): iTwin AI Project Lifecycle Intelligence Platform

Constructioneering

PT Hutama Karya (Persero) (Indonesia): The Parliamentary Complex of Nusantara

Design Optimization

POWERCHINA Fujian Electric Power Survey and Design Institute Co., Ltd. (China): Automatic Modeling and Optimization Software for Offshore Jacket Structures

Digital Champion

COBA - Consultores de Engenharia e Ambiente (Portugal): Santos Station – Extension of Lisbon Metro Yellow and Green Lines

Digital Infrastructure

Ampirical (United States): Powering the Western Hemisphere's Largest Data Center

Digital Twin at Scale

Almondz Global Infra Consultant Limited (India): NAKSHA

Education - Excellence in Hands-on Teaching using AI

Universidad de las Fuerzas Armadas ESPE (Ecuador): Intelligent Leak Management with Autoencoders

Education - Excellence in Teaching System of Systems Thinking

University of Glasgow - Smart Systems Group (United Kingdom): Glasgow City Region: Cocreation of Transport and Multi-Energy Futures

Ground-Informed Design

Y International Pte. Ltd. (Singapore): North-South Corridor – 800m Long Dual 3-Lane Road Tunnel

Model-Based Delivery

WSP USA Inc. (United States): I-35 Capital Express Central – Downtown (CapEx Central)

Resilience / Sustainability - Powering Tomorrow's Mobility

Fs Engineering S.p.A. (Italy): Energy Sustainability: Self-Production for Green Mobility System TTC (Brazil): Electromobility in the Southern Region

Resilience / Sustainability - Restoring our Environment

Norconsult Norge AS (Norway): Mongstad Refinery – Contaminated Groundwater Risk and Mitigation Review

Resilience / Sustainability - Resilient Cities

Communauté d'Agglomération Pau Bearn Pyrénées – CAPBP (France): Urban Data Intelligence: A CDE for Climate Resilient Infrastructure

Resilience / Sustainability - Securing our Water Future

Maynilad Water Services, Inc. (Philippines): Scaling Leak Detection at Maynilad from DMA to System‐Wide Analysis

For more information about the 2026 Year in Infrastructure Awards, visit Bentley's Year in Infrastructure website.

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About Bentley Systems

Around the world, infrastructure professionals rely on software from Bentley Systems to help them design, build, and operate better and more resilient infrastructure for transportation, water, energy, cities, and more. Founded in 1984 by engineers for engineers, Bentley is the partner of choice for engineering firms and owner-operators worldwide, with software that spans engineering disciplines, industry sectors, and all phases of the infrastructure lifecycle. Through our digital twin solutions, we help infrastructure professionals unlock the value of their data to transform project delivery and asset performance.

© 2026 Bentley Systems, Incorporated. Bentley, the Bentley logo, iTwin, Leapfrog, and PLAXIS, are either registered or unregistered trademarks or service marks of Bentley Systems, Incorporated or one of its direct or indirect wholly owned subsidiaries. Other brands and product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

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