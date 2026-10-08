Toobit Named Best Exchange For Trading Tokenized Equities

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, has been named Best Exchange for Trading Tokenized Equities at the CoinGape Global Onchain Awards 2026, marking its fifth industry award win this year.

The Global Onchain Awards recognize institutions and innovators contributing to the development of traditional and onchain finance. The Best Exchange/Platform for Trading Tokenized Equities category considers factors including tokenized equity listings, trading volume, and institutional trading capabilities.

Toobit's expansion into traditional markets began with the launch of Stock Futures in February 2026, initially covering 10 major US equities including Apple (AAPL), Tesla (TSLA), and Nvidia (NVDA). The exchange has since broadened its TradFi offering to more than 240 pairs across equities, forex, indices, and precious metals, accessible through the same Toobit account and USDT balance used for crypto trading. The offering supports long and short positions, round-the-clock trading, and leverage of up to 500x on selected pairs.

The recognition is Toobit's fifth award win of 2026. Earlier this year, the exchange was named Best New Exchange at the Crypto Awards 2025, Digital Asset Derivatives Platform of the Year at the Hedgeweek Global Digital Assets Awards 2026, Best Crypto Exchange for Day Trading at the CoinGape Web3 Innovation Awards 2026, and Global Exchange of the Year at the FinanceFeeds Awards 2026.

The award arrives as activity around tokenized equities accelerates. According to Binance Research, their onchain market capitalization reached $4.7 billion as of September 9, with active market capitalization up 314% since the start of 2026. Monthly trading volume also reached $7.9 billion in August, compared with $237 million in January.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange provides zero-fee spot trading, AI trading tools, and high leverage for both crypto and TradFi markets. Built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers, Toobit maintains a fair, secure, and transparent environment for traders to navigate digital asset markets.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

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