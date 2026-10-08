Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Insights, Epidemiology, And Market Forecast - 2036 Report Reveals Why A Limited Pipeline Leaves The 7MM Market Without A Curative Leader

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 135-Page Report Tracks Bayer and Merck's ADEMPAS (Riociguat) as the Leading Therapy as Combination Regimens and Balloon Pulmonary Angioplasty Reshape CTEPH Treatment

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension (CPH) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2036 report provides a comprehensive assessment of the CPH market across the seven major markets (7MM): the United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Japan. The analysis covers historical and forecasted epidemiology, treatment practices, market dynamics, drug uptake, competitive developments, unmet medical needs, and commercial opportunities from 2022-2036.

Pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension (CTEPH) are major pulmonary hypertension subtypes, with CTEPH classified as Group 4 pulmonary hypertension. CTEPH is a progressive and life-threatening disease associated with unresolved pulmonary emboli, vascular remodeling, increased pulmonary vascular resistance, and the risk of right heart failure. Early diagnosis and timely referral to specialist centers remain essential for improving clinical outcomes.

Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Outlook

The CPH market is expected to expand steadily during 2026-2036, supported by improving diagnosis rates, greater disease awareness, broader access to advanced therapies, and growing adoption of combination treatment strategies. The United States accounted for the largest share of the 7MM market in 2025, reflecting its advanced healthcare infrastructure, higher diagnosis rates, specialist availability, and early adoption of innovative treatments.

Regional growth is also anticipated in Japan and the major European markets as diagnostic capabilities improve and targeted therapies become more accessible. Market development will be influenced by treatment costs, reimbursement policies, physician confidence, clinical evidence, and the ability of emerging therapies to address limitations associated with current management.



The 7MM CPH market includes the United States, EU4, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The forecast evaluates market growth, therapy uptake, patient share, revenue distribution, and competitive positioning through 2036.

Increasing use of targeted and combination therapies is expected to support market expansion. The limited pipeline creates opportunities for differentiated, disease-modifying therapies.

CPH Epidemiology and Patient Burden

The report evaluates total prevalent cases of CPH across the 7MM, including country-level, age-specific, and gender-specific trends. In the United States, the highest patient burden in 2025 was estimated among individuals aged 65 years and above, while the lowest burden occurred among those younger than 45 years. Epidemiological assessments also indicate a higher prevalence among females than males.

CPH frequently occurs alongside chronic kidney disease, cancer, chronic heart failure, inflammatory bowel disease, celiac disease, and women's health-related risk factors. Chronic kidney disease contributes a substantial share of the comorbidity burden, reinforcing the importance of integrated care, risk-based screening, and coordinated management across cardiovascular, pulmonary, and other specialist services.

Diagnosis and Unmet Medical Needs

Diagnostic assessment includes echocardiography, imaging, ventilation/perfusion scanning, computed tomography, and confirmatory right heart catheterization. Despite advances in clinical practice, delayed diagnosis remains common because symptoms may overlap with other cardiopulmonary disorders.

Key unmet needs include:



Delayed diagnosis and referral to specialist pulmonary hypertension centers

Limited disease awareness and inconsistent screening practices

Insufficient understanding of disease progression and patient heterogeneity

Restricted access to advanced diagnostics and specialist procedures

High treatment costs and reimbursement barriers

Limited availability of curative or disease-modifying therapies Need for stronger clinical evidence on combination treatment and multidisciplinary care

Current CPH and CTEPH Treatment Landscape

Pulmonary endarterectomy (PEA) remains the gold-standard and potentially curative treatment for eligible patients with operable CTEPH. Patients should undergo assessment by an experienced multidisciplinary CTEPH team to determine operability and the most appropriate treatment pathway.

For patients with inoperable disease or persistent or recurrent pulmonary hypertension after surgery, treatment may include balloon pulmonary angioplasty (BPA) and targeted medical therapy. Riociguat (ADEMPAS) and BPA are increasingly viewed as complementary rather than competing options, with treatment selection based on disease distribution, hemodynamic severity, procedural suitability, comorbidities, and patient characteristics.

Additional treatment approaches may include endothelin receptor antagonists, phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitors, prostacyclin pathway agents, oxygen therapy, diuretics, anticoagulation in appropriate patients, and other supportive measures. Combination regimens are gaining importance, although optimal sequencing, tolerability, affordability, and long-term outcomes require further evaluation.

Riociguat (ADEMPAS): Bayer and Merck

Riociguat is an oral soluble guanylate cyclase stimulator that enhances nitric oxide signaling and improves pulmonary hemodynamics. The US Food and Drug Administration approved ADEMPAS in 2013 for adults with PAH and for adults with inoperable or persistent or recurrent CTEPH. Its clinical profile and established use support its prominent position within the CPH treatment market.

In May 2014, Bayer and Merck established a global co-development and co-commercialization partnership for soluble guanylate cyclase modulators, including riociguat. Bayer markets ADEMPAS in the United States, while Merck manages commercialization in other markets.

CPH Pipeline and Competitive Landscape

The emerging CPH pipeline remains limited, with relatively few programs pursuing targeted or disease-modifying approaches. Most current therapies focus on pulmonary vasodilation, symptom control, functional improvement, and disease stabilization. This constrained pipeline creates a significant opportunity for therapies addressing vascular remodeling, endothelial dysfunction, inflammation, thrombosis, and right heart impairment.

Bayer and Merck are among the principal companies represented in the current market. The report reviews approved and emerging therapies across Phase I-III development, including mechanisms of action, clinical trial results, regulatory status, patents, collaborations, strategic partnerships, advantages, and limitations.

Drug Classes and Treatment Trends



Conventional vasodilator therapies: Endothelin receptor antagonists, phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitors, and prostacyclin analogs remain important components of pulmonary hypertension management.

Targeted pathway therapies: Agents addressing nitric oxide, endothelin, and prostacyclin signaling support mechanism-based treatment strategies.

Combination therapies: Dual and triple regimens are increasingly used to improve clinical outcomes, although sequencing and tolerability remain important considerations. Procedural and supportive interventions: PEA, BPA, oxygen therapy, anticoagulation, diuretics, lifestyle management, and transplantation may contribute to comprehensive care depending on disease subtype and severity.

Market Access, Pricing and Drug Uptake

The report analyzes therapy adoption, patient uptake, peak patient share, sales potential, and expected uptake of products entering the market during 2026-2036. Adoption will depend on comparative efficacy, safety, administration route, treatment convenience, guideline inclusion, physician experience, and reimbursement.

Pricing and analogue assessments examine the cost of approved treatments and relevant comparators for emerging therapies. Reimbursement decisions are expected to remain closely linked to clinical benefit, budget impact, long-term outcomes, and the healthcare burden associated with advanced CPH. Innovative payment and access models may help reduce barriers to high-cost therapies.

Expert Validation and Strategic Analysis

The market assessment incorporates primary research with key opinion leaders and subject matter experts across the 7MM. Insights cover treatment adoption, therapy switching, patient adherence, diagnostic challenges, accessibility, epidemiology, real-world prescribing, and pipeline priorities. Expert perspectives are used to validate secondary research and strengthen market forecasts.

SWOT and conjoint analyses assess the competitive environment and compare therapies using attributes such as efficacy, safety, administration frequency, route of administration, order of entry, probability of success, and addressable patient population. These findings support market access planning, product positioning, clinical development, and launch strategy.

Report Coverage



CPH epidemiology and patient population forecasts across the 7MM

Historical and forecasted CPH market size from 2022-2036

Current treatment practices and evolving therapeutic algorithms

Approved therapy and pipeline product profiles

Drug uptake, market share, pricing, and reimbursement analysis

Competitive intelligence involving leading and emerging companies

Patient journey, treatment preferences, and unmet medical needs

SWOT analysis, conjoint analysis, and expert opinion Epidemiology-based bottom-up forecasting and 11-year market outlook

Reasons to Buy



Understand the trends shaping the Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension market through 2036.

Assess geographic opportunities across the United States, Europe, and Japan.

Evaluate current therapies, emerging products, and competitive market positioning.

Identify diagnostic, clinical, reimbursement, and access barriers affecting treatment adoption.

Support portfolio planning, clinical development, commercialization, and market entry strategies.

Examine expert perspectives on treatment accessibility, acceptance, adherence, and unmet needs. Prioritize opportunities for targeted, combination, and disease-modifying CPH therapies.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Bayer Merck

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900