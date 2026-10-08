Global Metal Hydride Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2035 Hydrogen Storage And Clean Mobility Drive 7% CAGR Toward USD 9 Billion By 2035

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Metal Hydride Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Metal Hydride Market to Reach USD 9 Billion by 2035 as Hydrogen Storage Demand Accelerates

The Global Metal Hydride Market was valued at USD 4.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 9 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 7%. Market growth is being supported by rising investment in sustainable energy infrastructure, hydrogen storage systems, renewable energy integration, and low-emission technologies.

Demand for metal hydrides is increasing as industries seek safe, compact, and efficient hydrogen storage solutions. Their high storage density, operational safety, thermal stability, and ability to perform across varying temperature and pressure conditions support adoption in energy storage, thermal management, transportation, and industrial energy systems. Government incentives, clean energy policies, and private-sector investment are also encouraging technological development and commercial deployment.

Alloys Maintain the Leading Market Position

The alloys segment accounted for 58.8% of the Global Metal Hydride Market in 2025 and is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% through 2035. Its leading position is attributed to strong hydrogen absorption capabilities, durability, cost efficiency, and dependable performance over repeated operating cycles. Effective hydrogen storage capacity and thermal stability also make metal hydride alloys suitable for demanding industrial and energy applications.

Manufacturers are advancing alloy formulations to improve storage efficiency, material performance, operating life, and compatibility with emerging hydrogen systems. Continued research and development is expected to broaden the use of advanced alloys across stationary storage, mobility, and clean energy infrastructure.

Automotive Applications Drive Hydrogen Storage Adoption

The automotive segment held a 39.8% market share in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2026 to 2035. Growth is being driven by the adoption of hydrogen-based technologies and increasing demand for cleaner transportation systems. Metal hydrides support safe and efficient hydrogen storage while helping automotive developers improve energy efficiency, system reliability, and long-term operating performance.

Investment in hydrogen mobility, fuel infrastructure, and advanced vehicle technologies is expected to create additional opportunities for material suppliers and storage system developers. Strategic collaboration among automotive manufacturers, energy companies, and technology providers will remain important to commercialization.

North America Accounts for a Significant Regional Share

North America accounted for 35% of the Metal Hydride Market in 2025. Regional demand is supported by investment in hydrogen infrastructure, government clean energy programs, emissions-reduction initiatives, and expanding renewable energy deployment. Research conducted by academic institutions, technology companies, and industrial participants is accelerating improvements in hydrogen storage efficiency and material performance.

The region is expected to retain a strong market position as public and private organizations increase funding for hydrogen production, storage, distribution, and end-use applications. Supportive policy frameworks and growing interest in resilient energy systems will further reinforce demand.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies operating in the Global Metal Hydride Market include Albemarle Corporation, GKN Hydrogen, HBank Technology, Hydrexia, Japan Metals & Chemicals (JMC), Merck KGaA, Mitsui Mining & Smelting, Nippon Denko, Otto Chemie Pvt Ltd, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, and Santoku Corporation.

Market participants are strengthening their competitive positions through product innovation, strategic partnerships, capacity expansion, and investment in research and development. Priorities include advanced alloy development, improved hydrogen storage efficiency, greater material durability, and lower system costs. Companies are also expanding production capabilities and global distribution networks while collaborating with energy and technology firms on integrated hydrogen solutions. Alignment with sustainability targets, efficiency requirements, and cost-effectiveness will remain central to long-term competitiveness.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast



Industry trends, growth drivers, market challenges, future opportunities, and the regulatory landscape

Competitive assessment incorporating Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segment performance, and regional forecasts through 2035 In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

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