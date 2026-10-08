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Global Metal Hydride Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2035 Hydrogen Storage And Clean Mobility Drive 7% CAGR Toward USD 9 Billion By 2035


2026-10-08 04:31:32
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Players pursue ROI through advanced-alloy R&D, energy-tech partnerships, production expansion and wider distribution, emphasizing efficient, durable hydrogen storage.

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Metal Hydride Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Metal Hydride Market to Reach USD 9 Billion by 2035 as Hydrogen Storage Demand Accelerates

The Global Metal Hydride Market was valued at USD 4.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 9 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 7%. Market growth is being supported by rising investment in sustainable energy infrastructure, hydrogen storage systems, renewable energy integration, and low-emission technologies.

Demand for metal hydrides is increasing as industries seek safe, compact, and efficient hydrogen storage solutions. Their high storage density, operational safety, thermal stability, and ability to perform across varying temperature and pressure conditions support adoption in energy storage, thermal management, transportation, and industrial energy systems. Government incentives, clean energy policies, and private-sector investment are also encouraging technological development and commercial deployment.

Alloys Maintain the Leading Market Position

The alloys segment accounted for 58.8% of the Global Metal Hydride Market in 2025 and is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% through 2035. Its leading position is attributed to strong hydrogen absorption capabilities, durability, cost efficiency, and dependable performance over repeated operating cycles. Effective hydrogen storage capacity and thermal stability also make metal hydride alloys suitable for demanding industrial and energy applications.

Manufacturers are advancing alloy formulations to improve storage efficiency, material performance, operating life, and compatibility with emerging hydrogen systems. Continued research and development is expected to broaden the use of advanced alloys across stationary storage, mobility, and clean energy infrastructure.

Automotive Applications Drive Hydrogen Storage Adoption

The automotive segment held a 39.8% market share in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2026 to 2035. Growth is being driven by the adoption of hydrogen-based technologies and increasing demand for cleaner transportation systems. Metal hydrides support safe and efficient hydrogen storage while helping automotive developers improve energy efficiency, system reliability, and long-term operating performance.

Investment in hydrogen mobility, fuel infrastructure, and advanced vehicle technologies is expected to create additional opportunities for material suppliers and storage system developers. Strategic collaboration among automotive manufacturers, energy companies, and technology providers will remain important to commercialization.

North America Accounts for a Significant Regional Share

North America accounted for 35% of the Metal Hydride Market in 2025. Regional demand is supported by investment in hydrogen infrastructure, government clean energy programs, emissions-reduction initiatives, and expanding renewable energy deployment. Research conducted by academic institutions, technology companies, and industrial participants is accelerating improvements in hydrogen storage efficiency and material performance.

The region is expected to retain a strong market position as public and private organizations increase funding for hydrogen production, storage, distribution, and end-use applications. Supportive policy frameworks and growing interest in resilient energy systems will further reinforce demand.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies operating in the Global Metal Hydride Market include Albemarle Corporation, GKN Hydrogen, HBank Technology, Hydrexia, Japan Metals & Chemicals (JMC), Merck KGaA, Mitsui Mining & Smelting, Nippon Denko, Otto Chemie Pvt Ltd, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, and Santoku Corporation.

Market participants are strengthening their competitive positions through product innovation, strategic partnerships, capacity expansion, and investment in research and development. Priorities include advanced alloy development, improved hydrogen storage efficiency, greater material durability, and lower system costs. Companies are also expanding production capabilities and global distribution networks while collaborating with energy and technology firms on integrated hydrogen solutions. Alignment with sustainability targets, efficiency requirements, and cost-effectiveness will remain central to long-term competitiveness.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

  • Industry trends, growth drivers, market challenges, future opportunities, and the regulatory landscape
  • Competitive assessment incorporating Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis
  • Market size, segment performance, and regional forecasts through 2035
  • In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 320
Forecast Period 2025 - 2035
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.4 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $9 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Market scope and definition
1.2 Research design
1.2.1 Research approach
1.2.2 Data collection methods
1.3 Data mining sources
1.3.1 Global
1.3.2 Regional/Country
1.4 Base estimates and calculations
1.4.1 Base year calculation
1.4.2 Key trends for market estimation
1.5 Primary research and validation
1.5.1 Primary sources
1.6 Forecast model
1.7 Research assumptions and limitations
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360-degree synopsis
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Type
2.2.2 Application
2.2.3 End use
2.2.4 Regional
2.3 TAM Analysis, 2026-2035
2.4 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
2.4.1 Executive decision points
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Supplier landscape
3.1.2 Profit margin
3.1.3 Value addition at each stage
3.1.4 Factors affecting the value chain
3.1.5 Disruptions
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.3 Market opportunities
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.4.1 North America
3.4.2 Europe
3.4.3 Asia-Pacific
3.4.4 Latin America
3.4.5 Middle East & Africa
3.5 Porter's analysis
3.6 PESTEL analysis
3.7 Price trends
3.7.1 By region
3.7.2 By type
3.8 Future market trends
3.9 Technology and innovation landscape
3.9.1 Current technological trends
3.9.2 Emerging technologies
3.10 Patent landscape
3.11 Trade statistics (HS code)
3.11.1 Major importing countries
3.11.2 Major exporting countries
3.12 Sustainability and environmental aspects
3.12.1 Sustainable practices
3.12.2 Waste reduction strategies
3.12.3 Energy efficiency in production
3.12.4 Eco-friendly initiatives
3.13 Carbon footprint consideration
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.2.1 By region
4.2.1.1 North America
4.2.1.2 Europe
4.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.1.4 LATAM
4.2.1.5 MEA
4.3 Company matrix analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Key developments
4.6.1 Mergers & acquisitions
4.6.2 Partnerships & collaborations
4.6.3 New product launches
4.6.4 Expansion plans
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Type, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Alloys
5.3 Complexes
5.4 Others
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Hydrogen storage
6.3 NiMH batteries
6.4 Fuel cells
6.5 Heat pumps
6.6 Thermal storage
6.7 Hydrogen compressors
6.8 Others
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Automotive
7.3 Aerospace
7.4 Industrial applications
7.5 Energy storage
7.6 Others
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 North America
8.2.1 U.S.
8.2.2 Canada
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 France
8.3.4 Spain
8.3.5 Italy
8.3.6 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia-Pacific
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 India
8.4.3 Japan
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
8.5 Latin America
8.5.1 Brazil
8.5.2 Mexico
8.5.3 Argentina
8.5.4 Rest of Latin America
8.6 Middle East and Africa
8.6.1 Saudi Arabia
8.6.2 South Africa
8.6.3 UAE
8.6.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
9.1 Albemarle Corporation
9.2 GKN Hydrogen
9.3 HBank Technology
9.4 Hydrexia
9.5 Japan Metals & Chemicals (JMC)
9.6 Merck KGaA
9.7 Mitsui Mining & Smelting
9.8 Nippon Denko
9.9 Otto Chemie Pvt Ltd
9.10 Santa Cruz Biotechnology
9.11 Santoku Corporation
For more information about this report visit

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