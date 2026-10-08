Global Metal Hydride Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2035 Hydrogen Storage And Clean Mobility Drive 7% CAGR Toward USD 9 Billion By 2035
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|320
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$4.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Market scope and definition
1.2 Research design
1.2.1 Research approach
1.2.2 Data collection methods
1.3 Data mining sources
1.3.1 Global
1.3.2 Regional/Country
1.4 Base estimates and calculations
1.4.1 Base year calculation
1.4.2 Key trends for market estimation
1.5 Primary research and validation
1.5.1 Primary sources
1.6 Forecast model
1.7 Research assumptions and limitations
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360-degree synopsis
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Type
2.2.2 Application
2.2.3 End use
2.2.4 Regional
2.3 TAM Analysis, 2026-2035
2.4 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
2.4.1 Executive decision points
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Supplier landscape
3.1.2 Profit margin
3.1.3 Value addition at each stage
3.1.4 Factors affecting the value chain
3.1.5 Disruptions
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.3 Market opportunities
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.4.1 North America
3.4.2 Europe
3.4.3 Asia-Pacific
3.4.4 Latin America
3.4.5 Middle East & Africa
3.5 Porter's analysis
3.6 PESTEL analysis
3.7 Price trends
3.7.1 By region
3.7.2 By type
3.8 Future market trends
3.9 Technology and innovation landscape
3.9.1 Current technological trends
3.9.2 Emerging technologies
3.10 Patent landscape
3.11 Trade statistics (HS code)
3.11.1 Major importing countries
3.11.2 Major exporting countries
3.12 Sustainability and environmental aspects
3.12.1 Sustainable practices
3.12.2 Waste reduction strategies
3.12.3 Energy efficiency in production
3.12.4 Eco-friendly initiatives
3.13 Carbon footprint consideration
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.2.1 By region
4.2.1.1 North America
4.2.1.2 Europe
4.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.1.4 LATAM
4.2.1.5 MEA
4.3 Company matrix analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Key developments
4.6.1 Mergers & acquisitions
4.6.2 Partnerships & collaborations
4.6.3 New product launches
4.6.4 Expansion plans
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Type, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Alloys
5.3 Complexes
5.4 Others
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Hydrogen storage
6.3 NiMH batteries
6.4 Fuel cells
6.5 Heat pumps
6.6 Thermal storage
6.7 Hydrogen compressors
6.8 Others
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Automotive
7.3 Aerospace
7.4 Industrial applications
7.5 Energy storage
7.6 Others
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 North America
8.2.1 U.S.
8.2.2 Canada
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 France
8.3.4 Spain
8.3.5 Italy
8.3.6 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia-Pacific
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 India
8.4.3 Japan
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
8.5 Latin America
8.5.1 Brazil
8.5.2 Mexico
8.5.3 Argentina
8.5.4 Rest of Latin America
8.6 Middle East and Africa
8.6.1 Saudi Arabia
8.6.2 South Africa
8.6.3 UAE
8.6.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
9.1 Albemarle Corporation
9.2 GKN Hydrogen
9.3 HBank Technology
9.4 Hydrexia
9.5 Japan Metals & Chemicals (JMC)
9.6 Merck KGaA
9.7 Mitsui Mining & Smelting
9.8 Nippon Denko
9.9 Otto Chemie Pvt Ltd
9.10 Santa Cruz Biotechnology
9.11 Santoku Corporation
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