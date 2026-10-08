Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Global Intermediate Metal Conduit Market Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, And Forecast, 2026-2035 Grid Modernization And Data Center Investment Drive 6% CAGR To USD 1.7 Billion


2026-10-08 04:31:31
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Manufacturers boost ROI through advanced production, capacity expansion, stronger distribution, strategic partnerships, and lightweight conduit innovation.

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Intermediate Metal Conduit Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Intermediate Metal Conduit Market was valued at USD 935.5 million in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6%, reaching USD 1.7 billion by 2035. Rapid urbanization, large-scale infrastructure modernization, industrial development, and stricter electrical safety requirements are supporting sustained market expansion worldwide.

Demand for intermediate metal conduits is increasing across commercial, residential, and industrial applications due to their structural strength, corrosion resistance, installation flexibility, and cost efficiency. Their ability to protect electrical wiring in demanding operating conditions makes them a preferred solution for modern construction, manufacturing facilities, utility networks, and energy infrastructure. The continued implementation of electrical and fire safety regulations is also encouraging the adoption of durable conduit systems that support long-term electrical safety and system reliability.

Upgrades to power transmission and distribution infrastructure represent another important growth driver for the intermediate metal conduit industry. Governments, utilities, and private investors are allocating capital to renewable energy projects, smart grid systems, data centers, and advanced electrical networks. These developments require dependable conduit products capable of protecting high-capacity electrical systems in challenging environments. Growing industrial automation and the modernization of manufacturing facilities are creating further opportunities for products that combine mechanical performance with efficient installation.

The market is also benefiting from a shift toward lightweight and economical conduit systems. Construction companies and electrical contractors are seeking products that can reduce material and labor costs without compromising protection or regulatory compliance. In response, manufacturers are improving production methods and developing high-performance conduit systems with enhanced durability, corrosion resistance, and installation efficiency.

2 to 3 Trade Size Segment Maintains a Leading Position

The 2 to 3 trade size segment accounted for 29.1% of the Global Intermediate Metal Conduit Market in 2025. Demand is being supported by industrial facilities, large-scale construction developments, renewable energy installations, and power distribution projects. Conduits in this size range are widely used for extensive electrical wiring because they offer high mechanical strength, corrosion resistance, and cost-effective installation performance. Expansion of energy infrastructure is expected to reinforce demand for larger conduit sizes designed to accommodate complex electrical networks under demanding environmental conditions.

U.S. Intermediate Metal Conduit Market Outlook

The U.S. Intermediate Metal Conduit Market was valued at USD 137.7 million in 2025. Infrastructure investment, industrial expansion, renewable energy development, and increasingly stringent electrical safety regulations are strengthening demand across the country. Commercial construction and industrial wiring projects continue to favor durable and cost-efficient conduit systems, while advancements in construction technologies are creating additional opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers. Continued investment in grid modernization and resilient electrical infrastructure is expected to support market development through 2035.

Competitive Landscape and Business Strategies

Major companies operating in the Global Intermediate Metal Conduit Market include ALEX, ARNET, Atkore International, Baolai Steel, Cat Van Loi, East Steel Pipe, ELECMAN, Eurotray, Hangzhou EVT Electrical, Hangzhou Topele Electrical, ITCC Group, Lonwow Industry, Nucor Tubular Products, Southern Steel Pipe, Tianjin Rainbow Steel, TSI INOX CONDUIT, Western Tube & Conduit, Wheatland Tube, Zekelman Industries, and ZHEJIANG AXWILL ELECTRICAL.

Market participants are investing in advanced production technologies, product innovation, manufacturing capacity, and distribution network expansion. Strategic partnerships with construction firms, utility providers, and industrial contractors are helping suppliers improve market penetration and secure long-term supply agreements. Competitive strategies increasingly emphasize lightweight products, high-performance materials, regulatory compliance, and efficient installation across infrastructure and industrial projects.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

  • Industry trends, key growth drivers, market challenges, future opportunities, and the regulatory landscape
  • Competitive assessment supported by Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis
  • Market size, trade size segmentation, application analysis, and regional forecasts through 2035
  • In-depth company profiles covering business strategies, financial insights, market positioning, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 170
Forecast Period 2025 - 2035
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $935.5 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $1700 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Research approach
1.2 Quality commitment
1.2.1 AI policy & data integrity commitment
1.2.1.1 Source consistency protocol
1.3 Research Trail & Confidence Scoring
1.3.1 Research Trail Components
1.3.2 Scoring Components
1.4 Data Collection
1.4.1 Partial list of primary sources
1.5 Data mining sources
1.5.1 Paid sources
1.5.1.1 Sources, by region
1.6 Base estimates and calculations
1.6.1 Base year calculation for any one approach
1.7 Forecast model
1.8 Research transparency addendum
1.8.1 Source attribution framework
1.8.2 Quality assurance metrics
1.8.3 Our commitment to trust
1.8.3.1 Market definitions
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry synopsis, 2022-2035
2.2 Business trends
2.3 Trade size trends
2.4 Application trends
2.5 End use trends
2.6 Regional trends
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Regulatory landscape
3.3 Industry impact forces
3.3.1 Growth drivers
3.3.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.4 Growth potential analysis
3.5 Porter's analysis
3.5.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
3.5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
3.5.3 Threat of new entrants
3.5.4 Threat of substitutes
3.6 PESTEL analysis
3.7 Cost structure analysis of intermediate metallic conduits
3.8 Trade data analysis (Driven by Primary Research)
3.8.1 Import/export value trends (Driven by Primary Research)
3.8.2 Key trade corridors & tariff impact (Driven by Primary Research)
3.9 Production capacity & utilization (Driven by Primary Research)
3.9.1 Production capacity by region (Driven by Primary Research)
3.9.2 Utilization rates and expansion pipeline (Driven by Primary Research)
3.10 Emerging opportunities & trends
3.11 Investment analysis & future outlook
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2026
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis, by region, 2025
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.4 Middle East & Africa
4.2.5 Latin America
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Key Developments
4.4.1 Mergers & acquisitions
4.4.2 Partnerships & collaborations
4.4.3 New product launches
4.4.4 Expansion plans and funding
Chapter 5 Market Size and Forecast, by Trade Size, 2022-2035 (USD Million)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 to 1
5.3 1 to 2
5.4 2 to 3
5.5 3 to 4
5.6 5 to 6
5.7 Others
Chapter 6 Market Size and Forecast, by Application, 2022-2035 (USD Million)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Rail infrastructure
6.3 Manufacturing facilities
6.4 Shipbuilding & offshore facilities
6.5 Process plants
6.6 Energy
6.7 Others
Chapter 7 Market Size and Forecast, by End Use, 2022-2035 (USD Million)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Residential
7.3 Commercial
7.4 Industrial
7.5 Utility
Chapter 8 Market Size and Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 (USD Million)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 North America
8.2.1 U.S.
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 France
8.3.2 Germany
8.3.3 Italy
8.3.4 UK
8.3.5 Russia
8.4 Asia-Pacific
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 India
8.4.3 Japan
8.4.4 South Korea
8.4.5 Australia
8.5 Middle East & Africa
8.5.1 Saudi Arabia
8.5.2 UAE
8.5.3 Qatar
8.5.4 South Africa
8.6 Latin America
8.6.1 Brazil
8.6.2 Argentina
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
9.1 ALEX
9.2 ARNET
9.3 Atkore International
9.4 Baolai Steel
9.5 Cat Van Loi
9.6 East Steel Pipe
9.7 ELECMAN
9.8 Eurotray
9.9 Hangzhou EVT Electrical
9.10 Hangzhou Topele Electrical
9.11 ITCC Group
9.12 Lonwow Industry
9.13 Nucor Tubular Products
9.14 Southern Steel Pipe
9.15 Tianjin Rainbow Steel
9.16 TSI INOX CONDUIT
9.17 Western Tube & Conduit
9.18 Wheatland Tube
9.19 Zekelman Industries
9.20 ZHEJIANG AXWILL ELECTRICAL
For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN08102026004107003653ID1111779012



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search