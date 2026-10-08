Global Intermediate Metal Conduit Market Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, And Forecast, 2026-2035 Grid Modernization And Data Center Investment Drive 6% CAGR To USD 1.7 Billion

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Intermediate Metal Conduit Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Intermediate Metal Conduit Market was valued at USD 935.5 million in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6%, reaching USD 1.7 billion by 2035. Rapid urbanization, large-scale infrastructure modernization, industrial development, and stricter electrical safety requirements are supporting sustained market expansion worldwide.

Demand for intermediate metal conduits is increasing across commercial, residential, and industrial applications due to their structural strength, corrosion resistance, installation flexibility, and cost efficiency. Their ability to protect electrical wiring in demanding operating conditions makes them a preferred solution for modern construction, manufacturing facilities, utility networks, and energy infrastructure. The continued implementation of electrical and fire safety regulations is also encouraging the adoption of durable conduit systems that support long-term electrical safety and system reliability.

Upgrades to power transmission and distribution infrastructure represent another important growth driver for the intermediate metal conduit industry. Governments, utilities, and private investors are allocating capital to renewable energy projects, smart grid systems, data centers, and advanced electrical networks. These developments require dependable conduit products capable of protecting high-capacity electrical systems in challenging environments. Growing industrial automation and the modernization of manufacturing facilities are creating further opportunities for products that combine mechanical performance with efficient installation.

The market is also benefiting from a shift toward lightweight and economical conduit systems. Construction companies and electrical contractors are seeking products that can reduce material and labor costs without compromising protection or regulatory compliance. In response, manufacturers are improving production methods and developing high-performance conduit systems with enhanced durability, corrosion resistance, and installation efficiency.

2 to 3 Trade Size Segment Maintains a Leading Position

The 2 to 3 trade size segment accounted for 29.1% of the Global Intermediate Metal Conduit Market in 2025. Demand is being supported by industrial facilities, large-scale construction developments, renewable energy installations, and power distribution projects. Conduits in this size range are widely used for extensive electrical wiring because they offer high mechanical strength, corrosion resistance, and cost-effective installation performance. Expansion of energy infrastructure is expected to reinforce demand for larger conduit sizes designed to accommodate complex electrical networks under demanding environmental conditions.

U.S. Intermediate Metal Conduit Market Outlook

The U.S. Intermediate Metal Conduit Market was valued at USD 137.7 million in 2025. Infrastructure investment, industrial expansion, renewable energy development, and increasingly stringent electrical safety regulations are strengthening demand across the country. Commercial construction and industrial wiring projects continue to favor durable and cost-efficient conduit systems, while advancements in construction technologies are creating additional opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers. Continued investment in grid modernization and resilient electrical infrastructure is expected to support market development through 2035.

Competitive Landscape and Business Strategies

Major companies operating in the Global Intermediate Metal Conduit Market include ALEX, ARNET, Atkore International, Baolai Steel, Cat Van Loi, East Steel Pipe, ELECMAN, Eurotray, Hangzhou EVT Electrical, Hangzhou Topele Electrical, ITCC Group, Lonwow Industry, Nucor Tubular Products, Southern Steel Pipe, Tianjin Rainbow Steel, TSI INOX CONDUIT, Western Tube & Conduit, Wheatland Tube, Zekelman Industries, and ZHEJIANG AXWILL ELECTRICAL.

Market participants are investing in advanced production technologies, product innovation, manufacturing capacity, and distribution network expansion. Strategic partnerships with construction firms, utility providers, and industrial contractors are helping suppliers improve market penetration and secure long-term supply agreements. Competitive strategies increasingly emphasize lightweight products, high-performance materials, regulatory compliance, and efficient installation across infrastructure and industrial projects.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast



Industry trends, key growth drivers, market challenges, future opportunities, and the regulatory landscape

Competitive assessment supported by Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, trade size segmentation, application analysis, and regional forecasts through 2035 In-depth company profiles covering business strategies, financial insights, market positioning, and SWOT analysis

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