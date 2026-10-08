Automotive Cybersecurity Market By ICE And EV Application, Security Type, Autonomy, Deployment, And Region - Global Forecast To 2033 Sdvs, OTA Drive 15.5% CAGR To $18.86 Billion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Product launches, deals and expansion drive returns, while integrated software, ECU security and deeper OEM partnerships address regulatory and software-defined vehicle demands. Dublin, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Automotive Cybersecurity Market by ICE & EV Application, Security Type, Vehicle Autonomy, Vehicle Type, Deployment, Offering, and Region - Global Forecast to 2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Automotive Cybersecurity Market to Reach USD 18.86 Billion by 2033 as Software-defined Vehicles and Automated Driving Expand The automotive cybersecurity market is projected to grow from USD 6.88 billion in 2026 to USD 18.86 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 15.5%. Market growth is being driven by the adoption of software-defined vehicles, centralized and zonal E/E architectures, advanced driver assistance systems, automated driving technologies, AI-based vehicle functions, connected services, and OTA software deployment. As vehicles become increasingly dependent on software and high-performance computing, automotive cybersecurity is evolving into a continuous lifecycle requirement. Cybersecurity capabilities must now support vehicle design, software development, production, deployment, OTA updates, vulnerability management, and post-production monitoring. The growing number of sensors, electronic control units, communication interfaces, cloud connections, and third-party software components is also increasing demand for integrated vehicle security platforms. ADAS and automated driving accelerate cybersecurity demand The deployment of Level 2 and Level 3 automated driving systems is creating significant cybersecurity requirements across cameras, radar, LiDAR, perception software, communication networks, vehicle control systems, actuation systems, domain controllers, zonal controllers, and high-performance computing platforms. Manipulation of sensor data, perception outputs, or control commands can directly affect vehicle safety, making secure ECUs, intrusion detection, secure communication, penetration testing, software validation, and continuous vulnerability monitoring essential. OEMs including Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Tesla, and Volkswagen continue to expand advanced ADAS and automated driving capabilities. Mercedes-Benz has extended DRIVE PILOT to support Level 3 automated driving at speeds of up to 95 km/h on German motorways in the S-Class and EQS. The platform uses more than 35 sensors and redundant vehicle systems, highlighting the need to secure complex software, sensing, computing, and control environments. Electrification expands the vehicle attack surface Vehicle electrification is increasing cybersecurity requirements across battery management systems, powertrain control, charging infrastructure, energy management, vehicle management, and telematics. Connected charging creates security dependencies between vehicles, chargers, backend platforms, authentication systems, and payment networks. As a result, automotive cybersecurity solutions must protect charging communication, gateways, cloud platforms, battery and powertrain software, and associated data against unauthorized access and software manipulation. The integration of ADAS, automated driving, digital cockpit, telematics, and vehicle management functions within EV platforms further increases the number of safety-critical applications requiring continuous protection. AI-based driving and cockpit features are also generating demand for security controls covering AI models, training data, software interfaces, and decision-making systems. Europe strengthens automotive cybersecurity adoption Europe represents a major market for automotive cybersecurity as regional OEMs advance software-defined vehicle platforms, centralized computing, high-performance processors, automated driving systems, OTA updates, and cloud-connected services. Manufacturers are integrating cybersecurity earlier in vehicle and software development through threat analysis and risk assessment, secure software engineering, penetration testing, secure OTA deployment, vulnerability management, and continuous monitoring. Regulatory requirements are supporting this investment. UNECE R155 requires manufacturers to demonstrate an effective Cybersecurity Management System, while UNECE R156 establishes requirements for Software Update Management Systems. These regulations are particularly important as vehicle functions become increasingly software-dependent and receive frequent updates throughout the operational lifecycle. Competitive landscape The automotive cybersecurity market includes major global participants such as Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Harman International, DENSO Corporation, and Aptiv PLC. Leading companies are pursuing product launches, strategic deals, partnerships, and geographic expansions to strengthen their market positions. Competitive strategies include integrating cybersecurity into vehicle software and ECU platforms, expanding embedded security capabilities, and deepening collaboration with OEMs across vehicle electronics and software architectures. Market participants are also investing in AI-enabled threat detection, hardware root of trust, secure software management platforms, and Cybersecurity as a Service (CSaaS). These technologies support compliance, embedded vehicle security, real-time monitoring, and lifecycle protection across increasingly complex automotive software supply chains. Research coverage and methodology The report analyzes the automotive cybersecurity market by ICE and EV application, security type, vehicle autonomy, vehicle type, approach, propulsion, deployment type, offering, vehicle architecture, and region. It also assesses the competitive landscape, market rankings, company profiles, product portfolios, recent developments, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading automotive cybersecurity providers. Primary research included in-depth interviews with CEOs, marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and executives from organizations operating across the automotive cybersecurity ecosystem. Respondents were distributed as follows:

By Company Type: Automotive cybersecurity solution provider - 40%, Tier I - 15%, Tier II - 10%, OEMs - 35%

By Designation: CXOs - 20%, Directors - 40%, Others - 40% By Country: Asia Pacific - 25%, North America - 25%, Europe - 30%, and Rest of the World - 20% Key market insights

Drivers include connected vehicle deployment, mandatory cybersecurity regulations, software-defined vehicle growth, and rising OTA software updates.

Restraints include complex vehicle electronic architectures, legacy vehicle platforms, and varied global compliance requirements.

Opportunities include AI-based threat detection, hardware root of trust, secure software management platforms, and Cybersecurity as a Service (CSaaS). Challenges include high implementation costs, multi-tier software supply chain risk, and the complexity of securing continuous software deployment. Benefits for stakeholders The report provides revenue estimates for the automotive cybersecurity market and its subsegments, along with analysis of automotive cybersecurity technologies, OEM strategies, and the broader supplier ecosystem. It helps established companies and new entrants evaluate competitive positioning, identify high-growth regional markets, assess emerging technologies, and develop go-to-market strategies. Stakeholders can also use the report to examine product development and innovation, research & development activity, market diversification, untapped geographies, investment trends, regulatory developments, and competitive dynamics. The analysis offers actionable intelligence for cybersecurity providers, OEMs, Tier I and Tier II suppliers, technology companies, investors, and other organizations operating within the global automotive cybersecurity market. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 406 Forecast Period 2026 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $6.88 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $18.86 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.5% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.4 Market Scope

1.4.1 Years Considered

1.5 Currency Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

1.7 Summary of Changes

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Highlights and Key Insights

2.2 Key Market Participants: Mapping of Strategic Developments

2.3 Disruptive Trends in Automotive Cybersecurity Market

2.4 High-Growth Segments in Automotive Cybersecurity Market

2.5 Regional Snapshot: Market Size, Growth Rate, and Forecast

3 Premium Insights

3.1 Attractive Opportunities for Key Players in Automotive Cybersecurity Market

3.2 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Application

3.3 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Offering

3.4 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Deployment Type

3.5 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Vehicle Type

3.6 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Vehicle Autonomy

3.7 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Propulsion Type

3.8 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Ev Application

3.9 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Region

4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Growing Connected Vehicle Deployment

4.2.1.2 Mandatory Cybersecurity Regulations Accelerating Security Integration Across Vehicle Development

4.2.1.3 Growth of Software-Defined Vehicles (Sdvs) Creating Demand for Continuous Lifecycle Cybersecurity

4.2.1.4 Rising Ota Software Updates Driving Adoption of Secure Software Management Platforms

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 Increasing Complexity of Vehicle Electronic Architectures Slowing Cybersecurity Integration

4.2.2.2 Legacy Vehicle Platforms Limiting Adoption of Modern Cybersecurity Technologies

4.2.2.3 Diverse Global Regulations Increasing Complexity of Automotive Cybersecurity Compliance

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enhancing Automotive Threat Detection Capabilities

4.2.3.2 Increasing Adoption of Hardware Root of Trust (Hrot) Strengthening Embedded Vehicle Security

4.2.3.3 Cybersecurity as A Service (Csaas)

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 High Cybersecurity Implementation Costs Challenging Large-Scale Deployment Across Vehicle Platforms

4.2.4.2 Managing Cybersecurity Across Multi-Tier Software Supply Chains

4.2.4.3 Continuous Software Deployment and Ota Update Releases Increasing Complexity of Securing Sdvs

4.3 Unmet Needs and White Spaces

4.3.1 Lack of Unified Lifecycle Cybersecurity Platforms Across Vehicle Ecosystem

4.3.2 Limited Real-Time Cybersecurity Protection for AI-Driven and Centralized Vehicle Architectures

4.3.3 Insufficient Cybersecurity Visibility Across Multi-Tier Automotive Software Supply Chain

5 Industry Trends

5.1 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.1.1 Introduction

5.1.2 GDP Trends and Forecast

5.1.3 Trends in Automotive Cybersecurity Market

5.1.4 Trends in Global Automotive & Transportation Industry

5.2 Supply Chain Analysis

5.3 Ecosystem Analysis

5.3.1 Cybersecurity Solution Providers

5.3.2 Tier 2 Suppliers

5.3.3 Tier 1 Suppliers

5.3.4 Oems

5.3.5 End Users

5.4 Pricing Analysis

5.4.1 Average Selling Trend, by Key Players, 2024-2026

5.4.2 Average Selling Price Trend, by Region, 2024-2026

5.5 Trade Analysis

5.5.1 Import Scenario (Hs Code 8537)

5.5.2 Export Scenario (Hs Code 8537)

5.6 Key Conferences and Events, 2026-2027

5.7 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

5.8 Investment and Funding Scenario

5.9 Case Study Analysis

5.9.1 Etas Supports Mercedes-Benz in Strengthening Vehicle Cybersecurity and Unece Wp.29 Compliance

5.9.2 Vicone Strengthens Jrc Mobility's Software Vulnerability Management

5.9.3 Plaxidityx Collaborates With Marquardt to Secure Next-Generation Vehicle Platforms

5.9.4 Etas and Deutsche Telekom Security Deliver Managed Vehicle Security Operations Center Services

5.9.5 Vicone and Panasonic Automotive Systems Protect Connected Vehicle Software Supply Chains

5.9.6 Skoda Partners With Upstream to Strengthen Connected Vehicle Cyber Resilience

5.9.7 Vector Informatik GmbH Developed Firmware for Secured Communication

5.10 Security Levels in Automotive Cybersecurity

5.10.1 Introduction

5.10.2 Cal Determination

5.10.3 Cal Usage

5.10.4 Verification Method

5.11 Ota Security Success Stories

5.11.1 Mercedes Benz and Etas (Escrypt), Secure Ota and Unece Wp.29 Compliance

5.11.2 Panasonic Automotive Systems and Vicone, Secure Ota Software Supply Chain

5.11.3 Airbiquity and Blackberry Qnx, Production-Grade Secure Ota Update Platform

5.12 Oem Cybersecurity Programs

5.12.1 Mercedes Benz White Hat Vulnerability Disclosure Program

5.12.1.1 Overview

5.12.1.2 Key Features

5.12.1.3 Business Impact

5.12.2 Volvo Cars Product Security Incident Response Team (Psirt)

5.12.2.1 Overview

5.12.2.2 Key Features

5.12.2.3 Business Impact

5.12.3 General Motors Coordinated Vulnerability Disclosure Program

5.12.3.1 Overview

5.12.3.2 Key Features

5.12.3.3 Business Impact

5.13 Cyber Recall Analysis

5.13.1 Definition

5.13.2 Objectives of Cyber Recall Analysis

5.13.3 Cybersecurity Recall Case Studies

5.13.3.1 Tesla Ota Recall for Full Self Driving Software

5.13.3.2 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (Fca) Uconnect Recall

5.13.3.3 Volvo Cars Infotainment Software Recall

5.14 Software and Tech Provider Strategy

5.14.1 Etas

5.14.1.1 Secure Ecu

5.14.1.2 Cloud Security

5.14.2 Argus Cyber Security

5.14.2.1 Secure Ecu

5.14.2.2 Cloud Security

5.14.3 Blackberry Qnx

5.14.3.1 Secure Ecu

5.14.3.2 Cloud Security

5.14.4 Upstream Security

5.14.4.1 Secure Ecu

5.14.4.2 Cloud Security

5.15 Impact of US-Iran War

5.15.1 Introduction

5.15.2 Impact on Ecu and Automotive Electronics Shipments

5.16 EU-India Trade Deal Impact Analysis

5.16.1 Introduction

5.16.2 EU Tariffs

6 Technological Advancements, AI-Driven Impact, Patents, Innovations, and Future Applications

6.1 Technology Analysis

6.1.1 Introduction

6.1.2 Key Emerging Technologies

6.1.2.1 AI and Generative AI-Powered Threat Detection

6.1.2.1.1 Predictive Threat Detection

6.1.2.1.2 Synthetic Attack Simulation

6.1.2.1.3 AI-Driven Behavioral Analytics

6.1.2.1.4 Cyber Honeypots and Decoys

6.1.2.1.5 AI in Endpoint Security

6.1.2.2 Digital Twin-Based Cybersecurity Validation

6.1.2.3 Over-the-Air Updates

6.1.3 Complementary Technologies

6.1.3.1 Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communication

6.1.3.2 Vehicle Cloud Platforms

6.1.3.3 Autonomous Driving Software Stacks

6.2 Technology/Product Roadmap

6.2.1 Industry Revolution

6.3 Cybersecurity Lifecycle Management

6.4 Patent Analysis

6.5 Future Applications

6.5.1 AI-Powered Autonomous Vehicle Protection

6.5.2 Cybersecurity for V2X Ecosystems

6.5.3 Digital Identity and Secure Vehicle Commerce

6.6 Automotive Threat Intelligence

6.7 Impact of AI/Generative AI on Automotive Cybersecurity Market

6.7.1 Top Use Cases and Market Potential

6.7.2 Best Practices Followed by Manufacturers in AI-Enabled Automotive Cybersecurity

6.7.3 Case Studies Related to AI Implementation in Automotive Cybersecurity Market

6.7.4 Clients' Readiness to Adopt AI-Integrated Automotive Cybersecurity Vehicles

7 Customer Landscape and Buying Behavior

7.1 Decision-Making Process

7.2 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

7.2.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

7.2.2 Buying Criteria

7.3 Adoption Barriers & Internal Challenges

7.4 Unmet Need to Various End Users

8 Sustainability and Regulatory Landscape

8.1 Regulatory Landscape

8.1.1 Unece Wp.29 Regulation

8.1.2 ISO/Sae Dis 21434 Standard

8.1.3 Ais 140 Standard

8.1.4 Regulations by Country/Region

8.1.4.1 European Union

8.1.4.2 US

8.1.4.3 China

8.1.4.4 Japan

8.1.4.5 South Korea

8.1.4.6 India

8.1.5 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

8.1.6 Industry Standards

8.2 Sustainability Initiatives

8.2.1 Carbon Impact and Eco-Applications of Electric Vehicles

8.3 Certifications, Labeling, and Eco-Standards

9 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Cybersecurity From Ecu Consolidation Perspective

9.2 Adas & Safety

9.2.1 Increasing Deployment of Safety-Critical Driving Functions to Strengthen Demand

9.3 Autopilot

9.3.1 Advancement of Autonomous Driving Technologies to Accelerate Investment in Autopilot Cybersecurity

9.4 AI

9.4.1 Growing Adoption of AI-Driven Vehicle Intelligence to Expand Need for AI-Focused Cybersecurity

9.5 Body Control & Comfort

9.5.1 Rising Vehicle Connectivity to Increasing Cybersecurity Requirements for Body Control Systems

9.6 Infotainment

9.6.1 Expansion of Connected Digital Cockpit Platforms to Drive Cybersecurity Adoption in Infotainment Systems

9.7 Vehicle Management & Telematics

9.7.1 Growth of Connected Vehicle Services Increasing Demand for Secure Telematics Platforms

9.8 Engine Management & Powertrain Systems

9.8.1 Connected Powertrain Systems to Drive Advanced Cybersecurity Implementation

9.9 Communication Systems

9.9.1 Increasing Interconnectivity Across Vehicle Networks to Accelerate Adoption of Secure Communication Architectures

9.10 Key Primary Insights

10 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Security Type

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Automotive Cybersecurity Attack Vectors and Security Type Requirements

10.2 Application Security

10.3 Wireless Network Security

10.4 Endpoint Security

10.5 Cloud Security

10.6 Data Security

10.7 Identity Security

11 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Vehicle Autonomy

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Operational Data

11.2 Non-Autonomous Vehicles

11.2.1 Growing Vehicle Electrification to Drive Growth of Automotive Cybersecurity

11.3 Semi-Autonomous Vehicles

11.3.1 Expansion of Adas and Software Defined Vehicles to Accelerate Cybersecurity Investment

11.4 Autonomous Vehicles

11.4.1 Commercial Autonomous Mobility to Drive Next-Generation Cybersecurity Architectures

11.5 Key Primary Insights

12 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Vehicle Type

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Passenger Vehicles

12.2.1 Rising Connected Car Adoption to Strengthen Passenger Vehicle Cybersecurity Investments

12.3 Light Commercial Vehicles

12.3.1 Fleet Connectivity to Increase Cybersecurity Requirements in Light Commercial Vehicles

12.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicles

12.4.1 Autonomous Freight and Connected Trucking to Drive Heavy Commercial Vehicle Cybersecurity

12.5 Key Primary Insights

13 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Propulsion

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Internal Combustion Engine (Ice)

13.2.1 Growing Vehicle Connectivity to Expand Cybersecurity Requirements for Ice Vehicles

13.3 Electric Vehicle (Ev)

13.3.1 Software-Defined Vehicle Adoption and Connected Mobility to Accelerate Cybersecurity Demand in Electric Vehicles

13.3.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (Bev)

13.3.3 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Phev)

13.4 Key Primary Insights

14 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Deployment Type

14.1 Introduction

14.1.1 Operational Data

14.2 in-Vehicle

14.2.1 Growing Penetration of Connected Vehicles and Autonomous Mobility to Drive Market

14.3 External Cloud Services

14.3.1 Increasing Cloud Connectivity Features to Drive Demand

14.4 Hybrid

14.4.1 Increasing Software-Defined Vehicle Deployment to Accelerate Adoption of Hybrid Automotive Security Solutions

14.5 Key Primary Insights

15 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Offering

15.1 Introduction

15.1.1 Operational Data

15.2 Hardware

15.2.1 Growing Adoption of Software-Defined Vehicles to Drive Demand for Hardware-Based Security Architectures

15.3 Software

15.3.1 Increasing Software Complexity in Vehicles to Accelerate Adoption of Automotive Cybersecurity Software

15.4 Key Primary Insights

16 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Ev Application

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Adas & Safety

16.2.1 Sensor Connectivity to Drive Demand for Safety System Security

16.3 Autopilot

16.3.1 Infrastructure Support for Large-Scale Automate Driving Deployment to Drive Demand

16.4 AI

16.4.1 Integration of AI Into Ev Driving, Battery and Cockpit Functions to Drive Demand

16.5 Body Control & Comfort

16.5.1 Integration of Comfort and Convenience Features Into Centralized Vehicle Electronics to Drive Demand

16.6 Infotainment

16.6.1 Integration of Connected Digital Cockpits Into Evs to Drive Demand

16.7 Vehicle Management & Telematics

16.7.1 Integration of Remote Vehicle Management With Ev-Specific Functions to Drive Demand

16.8 Battery Management & Powertrain Systems

16.8.1 Strong Ev Manufacturing Ecosystem in Asia-Pacific to Drive Demand

16.9 Communication Systems

16.9.1 Network Integration Expands Communication Attack Surfaces

16.10 Key Primary Insights

17 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Approach

17.1 Introduction

17.2 Intrusion Detection System

17.2.1 Requirements for An Automotive Intrusion Detection System

17.2.2 Structure of Automotive Ids

17.3 Security Operations Center

17.3.1 Key Functions of Security Operations Center

17.3.2 Use Cases of Security Operations Center

17.4 Key Primary Insights

18 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Vehicle Architecture

18.1 Introduction

18.2 Distributed Architecture

18.3 Domain-Centralized Architecture

18.4 Zonal Control Architecture

19 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Region

19.1 Introduction

19.2 Asia-Pacific

19.2.1 China

19.2.1.1 Connected Vehicle Expansion to Drive Automotive Cybersecurity Investment

19.2.2 India

19.2.2.1 Vehicle Digitalization to Drive Cybersecurity Demand

19.2.3 Japan

19.2.3.1 Software-Defined Mobility to Accelerate Automotive Cybersecurity Adoption

19.2.4 South Korea

19.2.4.1 Software-Defined Vehicle Leadership to Fuel Automotive Cybersecurity Growth

19.2.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

19.3 Europe

19.3.1 Germany

19.3.1.1 Germany's Software-Defined Vehicle Leadership to Drive Investment in Automotive Cybersecurity

19.3.2 France

19.3.2.1 Investment in Connected Mobility and Sdvs to Accelerate Demand for Automotive Cybersecurity Solutions

19.3.3 Spain

19.3.3.1 Connected Vehicle Expansion to Drive Market

19.3.4 Italy

19.3.4.1 Luxury Vehicle Software Advancement to Drive Market

19.3.5 UK

19.3.5.1 Connected Vehicle Innovation to Drive Cybersecurity Investments

19.3.6 Russia

19.3.6.1 Investments in Automotive Sector by Major Manufacturers to Drive Market

19.3.7 Turkey

19.3.7.1 Electric Vehicle Production Growth to Increase Automotive Cybersecurity Requirements

19.3.8 Rest of Europe

19.4 North America

19.4.1 US

19.4.1.1 Rising Connected Vehicle Deployment to Drive Regulatory Compliance and Cybersecurity Investments

19.4.2 Canada

19.4.2.1 Government Connected Mobility Programs and Global Vehicle Exports to Drive Market

19.4.3 Mexico

19.4.3.1 Expansion of Automotive Manufacturing and Cross-Border Supply Chains to Drive Market

19.5 Rest of the World (RoW)

19.5.1 Brazil

19.5.1.1 Connected Vehicle Expansion and Global Cybersecurity Standards to Drive Automotive Cybersecurity Investments

19.5.2 South Africa

19.5.2.1 Export-Driven Connected Vehicle Manufacturing and Global Cybersecurity Compliance to Drive Automotive Cybersecurity Adoption

19.5.3 Others

20 Competitive Landscape

20.1 Overview

20.2 Key Players' Strategies/Right to Win

20.3 Market Ranking Analysis for Key Players, 2025

20.4 Revenue Analysis of Key Players, 2025

20.5 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

20.5.1 Company Valuation

20.5.2 Financial Metrics

20.6 Brand/Product Comparison

20.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Oems, 2025

20.7.1 Stars

20.7.2 Emerging Leaders

20.7.3 Pervasive Players

20.7.4 Participants

20.7.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2025

20.7.5.1 Company Footprint

20.8 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 2025

20.8.1 Progressive Companies

20.8.2 Responsive Companies

20.8.3 Dynamic Companies

20.8.4 Starting Blocks

20.9 Competitive Benchmarking of Startups/SMEs

20.10 Competitive Scenario

20.10.1 Product Launches/Developments

20.10.2 Deals

20.10.3 Expansions

20.10.4 Others

21 Company Profiles

21.1 Key Players

21.1.1 Continental AG

21.1.1.1 Business Overview

21.1.1.2 Products Offered

21.1.1.3 Recent Developments

21.1.1.4 Analyst's View

21.1.1.4.1 Right to Win

21.1.1.4.2 Strategic Choices

21.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

21.1.2 Robert Bosch GmbH

21.1.2.1 Business Overview

21.1.2.2 Products Offered

21.1.2.3 Recent Developments

21.1.2.3.1 Others

21.1.2.4 Analyst's View

21.1.2.4.1 Right to Win

21.1.2.4.2 Strategic Choices

21.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

21.1.3 Harman International

21.1.3.1 Business Overview

21.1.3.2 Products Offered

21.1.3.3 Recent Developments

21.1.3.4 Analyst's View

21.1.3.4.1 Right to Win

21.1.3.4.2 Strategic Choices

21.1.3.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

21.1.4 Denso Corporation

21.1.4.1 Business Overview

21.1.4.2 Products Offered

21.1.4.3 Recent Developments

21.1.4.4 Analyst's View

21.1.4.4.1 Key Strengths

21.1.4.4.2 Strategic Choices

21.1.4.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

21.1.5 Aptiv PLC

21.1.5.1 Business Overview

21.1.5.2 Products Offered

21.1.5.3 Recent Developments

21.1.5.4 Analyst's View

21.1.5.4.1 Right to Win

21.1.5.4.2 Strategic Choices

21.1.5.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

21.1.6 Nxp Semiconductors

21.1.6.1 Business Overview

21.1.6.2 Products Offered

21.1.6.3 Recent Developments

21.1.7 Thales

21.1.7.1 Business Overview

21.1.7.2 Products Offered

21.1.7.3 Recent Developments

21.1.8 Blackberry Limited

21.1.8.1 Business Overview

21.1.8.2 Products Offered

21.1.8.3 Recent Developments

21.1.9 Garrett Motion Inc.

21.1.9.1 Business Overview

21.1.9.2 Products Offered

21.1.9.3 Recent Developments

21.1.10 Renesas Electronics Corporation

21.1.10.1 Business Overview

21.1.10.2 Products Offered

21.1.10.3 Recent Developments

21.1.11 Vicone Corporation

21.1.11.1 Business Overview

21.1.11.2 Products Offered

21.1.11.3 Recent Developments

21.1.12 Vector Informatik GmbH

21.1.12.1 Business Overview

21.1.12.2 Recent Developments

21.1.13 Karamba Security

21.1.13.1 Business Overview

21.1.13.2 Products Offered

21.1.13.3 Recent Developments

21.2 Other Key Players

21.2.1 Sheelds

21.2.2 Saferide Technologies

21.2.3 Guardknox Cyber Technologies Ltd.

21.2.4 Upstream Security Ltd.

21.2.5 Broadcom Inc.

21.2.6 Airbiquity Inc.

21.2.7 Green Hills Software

21.2.8 Real-Time Innovations

21.2.9 Irdeto

21.2.10 Stmicroelectronics N.V.

21.2.11 Id Quantique

21.2.12 Atos SE

21.2.13 Avl Software and Functions GmbH

21.2.14 Combitech Ab

21.2.15 Autocrypt Co. Ltd.

21.2.16 Autotalks

21.2.17 Cybellum

21.2.18 2A-Sec Ltd

21.2.19 Cymotive Technologies

22 Research Methodology

22.1 Research Data

22.1.1 Secondary Data

22.1.1.1 List of Key Secondary Sources

22.1.1.2 Key Data From Secondary Sources

22.1.2 Primary Data

22.1.2.1 Primary Interview Participants

22.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

22.1.2.3 List of Primary Participants

22.2 Market Size Estimation

22.2.1 Top-Down Approach

22.3 Data Triangulation

22.4 Factor Analysis

22.5 Research Assumptions

22.6 Risk Assessment

22.7 Research Limitations

23 Appendix

23.1 Key Insights of Industry Experts

23.2 Discussion Guide

23.3 Knowledgestore: The Subscription Portal

23.4 Customization Options

23.4.1 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Vehicle Type, At A Country Level

23.4.2 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Propulsion, At A Country Level

23.4.3 Profiling of Additional Market Players (Up to 5)

23.5 Related Reports

23.6 Author Details

List of Tables [310]

List of Figures [98]

Companies Featured



Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Harman International

Denso Corporation

Aptiv PLC

Nxp Semiconductors

Thales

Blackberry Limited

Garrett Motion Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Vicone Corporation

Vector Informatik GmbH

Karamba Security

Sheelds

Saferide Technologies

Guardknox Cyber Technologies Ltd.

Upstream Security Ltd.

Broadcom Inc.

Airbiquity Inc.

Green Hills Software

Real-Time Innovations

Irdeto

Stmicroelectronics N.V.

Id Quantique

Atos SE

Avl Software and Functions GmbH

Combitech Ab

Autocrypt Co. Ltd.

Autotalks

Cybellum

2A-Sec Ltd Cymotive Technologies

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