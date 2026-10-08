Global Potassium Peroxymonosulfate Compound Market Report, 2021-2031 Water Treatment, PCB, And Aquaculture Demand Drives 3.5%-5.5% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through long-term feedstock contracts, premium formulations and high-purity grades targeting electronics, water treatment and aquaculture.

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Potassium Peroxymonosulfate Compound Market Summary: Global Trends, Sustainable Applications, and Strategic Industry Insights" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Potassium Peroxymonosulfate Compound market is entering a period of steady expansion as specialty chemical producers respond to stricter environmental regulations, sustainability objectives, and demand for high-performance industrial materials. As a premium, non-chlorine oxidizing agent, Potassium Peroxymonosulfate Compound supports applications requiring effective oxidation without toxic, environmentally persistent byproducts.

The global Potassium Peroxymonosulfate Compound market size is estimated to reach between USD 120 million and USD 220 million by 2026. The market is projected to record a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.5% to 5.5% through 2031. Growth is supported by increasing adoption in municipal and industrial water treatment, Printed Circuit Board (PCB) manufacturing, aquaculture, pool and spa maintenance, and pulp and paper processing. Demand is also strengthening as end-users prioritize operational efficiency, regulatory compliance, and residue-free oxidation technologies.

Regional Potassium Peroxymonosulfate Compound Market

Asia-Pacific (APAC): Asia-Pacific leads the global market with an estimated share of 35% to 45% and a projected CAGR of 4.5% to 6.5%. Regional growth is driven by extensive electronics manufacturing in mainland China, Taiwan, and South Korea, where high-purity micro-etching agents are required for advanced PCB production. China, Vietnam, and Indonesia also support substantial demand through intensive commercial aquaculture and the growing need for environmentally responsible pond water management.

North America: North America accounts for approximately 25% to 30% of the market and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.5% to 4.0%. The region's established residential and commercial pool and spa industry remains a major source of demand. Potassium Peroxymonosulfate Compound is widely used in rapid-action shock treatments that control organic contaminants without producing chloramines. EPA wastewater discharge requirements are also encouraging non-halogenated oxidation technologies in industrial and municipal facilities.

Europe: Europe represents an estimated 20% to 25% market share, with a forecast CAGR of 2.0% to 3.5%. REACH requirements, circular economy policies, and zero-pollution targets support market adoption. Demand is particularly relevant to water management and Totally Chlorine-Free (TCF) bleaching processes in the pulp and paper industry.

South America: South America holds approximately 5% to 8% of global revenue and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% to 5.0%. Chilean salmon farming and Ecuadorian shrimp production are accelerating demand for clean oxidizers used in water conditioning and disease vector control.

Middle East and Africa (MEA): MEA accounts for an estimated 3% to 5% of the market, with projected growth of 3.0% to 4.5%. Premium pool and spa chemicals support demand across GCC hospitality markets. Investments in seawater desalination and wastewater reclamation are also creating opportunities in pre-treatment oxidation and membrane biofouling control.

Key Application Segments



Pool and Spa: Premium recreational water treatment remains a leading application. The compound improves water clarity, removes organic contaminants, controls odors, and reduces operational downtime for residential pools, hotels, spas, and commercial aquatic facilities.

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Manufacturing: Potassium Peroxymonosulfate-based etchants provide stable, uniform micro-etching performance for High-Density Interconnect (HDI) boards. Growth in smartphones, advanced computing, automotive electronics, 5G infrastructure, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices is increasing demand for electronic-grade products.

Aquaculture: Intensive aquaculture operations use the compound to oxidize accumulated organic waste, ammonia, hydrogen sulfide, and anaerobic contaminants. Restrictions on antibiotics in farmed seafood are strengthening demand for proactive, residue-free pond management.

Water Treatment: Municipal and industrial facilities deploy the compound for persistent organic pollutant oxidation, hydrogen sulfide control, cyanide treatment, and compliance with Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD) discharge limits.

Pulp and Paper: Applications include wet-strength resin repulping and Totally Chlorine-Free bleaching. Global paper recycling initiatives and restrictions on chlorinated bleaching agents support consistent consumption. Other Applications: Additional uses include effervescent denture cleansers and shrink-proofing treatments for high-end wool textiles.

Industry and Value Chain Outlook

Upstream production depends on potassium-based salts, sulfuric acid, oleum, high-purity hydrogen peroxide, and energy-intensive chemical processing. Volatility in sulfur, hydrogen peroxide, sulfuric acid, and energy prices can compress manufacturer margins, making long-term procurement agreements and diversified sourcing increasingly important.

Midstream synthesis requires capital-intensive infrastructure, corrosion-resistant equipment, strict safety controls, and precise crystallization, drying, and stabilization processes. Product quality depends on particle size distribution, flowability, active oxygen content, and long-term shelf stability. These technical and financial requirements create substantial barriers to market entry.

Downstream participants include chemical formulators, toll blenders, and international distributors. Pool care suppliers combine the compound with clarifiers, buffers, and algicides, while electronics chemical providers formulate application-specific micro-etching baths. Brand strength, technical support, regulatory expertise, and dangerous goods logistics are central to downstream competitiveness.

Competitive Landscape

The Potassium Peroxymonosulfate Compound market includes multinational specialty chemical companies and expanding Chinese manufacturers. Lanxess maintains a strong position in regulated water treatment, recreational water management, and material protection applications. United Initiators benefits from its global manufacturing presence and focus on specialty initiators and oxidizing agents.

Chinese suppliers are increasing capacity and expanding into higher-value grades. Zhejiang Jiehua New Materials Co. Ltd. serves domestic electronics and water treatment demand while pursuing international exports. Zhejiang Jinke Daily Chemicals Material Co. Ltd. supports peroxide-based applications across Asian aquaculture and environmental sanitation markets. Aotool (Kaifeng) Environmental Technology Co. Ltd. focuses on municipal wastewater and industrial effluent treatment. Inner Mongolia Kaixuan Disinfection Products Co. Ltd. competes through cost-efficient production, while Jiangxi Xinhe Chemical Co. Ltd. is expanding electronic-grade offerings for advanced PCB and semiconductor manufacturing.

Market Opportunities and Challenges



Electronics Expansion: Growth in 5G, IoT, automotive electronics, smartphones, and multi-layered PCBs creates sustained demand for high-purity micro-etching products.

Water Scarcity and Decarbonization: Closed-loop recycling and zero-liquid discharge (ZLD) systems require advanced oxidation technologies that avoid introducing toxic halogens.

Aquaculture Intensification: Higher production density and stricter seafood residue standards are increasing demand for clean pond conditioning products.

Logistics and Storage: Dangerous goods transportation requirements, moisture control, temperature management, and specialized warehousing raise distribution costs.

Raw Material Volatility: Fluctuating sulfuric acid, hydrogen peroxide, and energy prices create margin pressure, particularly in price-sensitive markets. Product Stabilization: Maintaining active oxygen content under variable humidity and temperature conditions remains a critical technical challenge and a significant barrier for new producers.

Overall, the global Potassium Peroxymonosulfate Compound market is positioned for stable long-term growth. Environmental regulation, advanced electronics manufacturing, water reuse investment, and aquaculture expansion will remain the principal demand drivers through 2031, while supply security, product stabilization, and logistics management will shape competitive performance.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Data Sources

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.3 Abbreviations and Acronyms

Chapter 2 Global Potassium Peroxymonosulfate Compound Market Overview

2.1 Product Definition and Chemical Properties

2.2 Global Market Size and Growth Rate (2021-2031)

2.3 Global Capacity and Production Analysis (2021-2026)

2.4 Global Consumption Volume and Market Value by Region

Chapter 3 Manufacturing Process and Patent Analysis

3.1 Production Technology of Potassium Peroxymonosulfate

3.1.1 Synthesis of Triple Salt Structure

3.1.2 Raw Material Analysis (H2O2, H2SO4, KOH)

3.2 Technical Requirements for Stability and Active Oxygen Content

3.3 Patent Landscape and Technological Breakthroughs

Chapter 4 Global Market Segment by Application

4.1 Pool and Spa

4.2 Water Treatment (Industrial and Municipal)

4.3 Pulp and Paper (Delignification and Bleaching)

4.4 Aquaculture (Disinfection and Water Quality)

4.5 PCB (Micro-etching and Surface Treatment)

4.6 Others (Wool Shrink-proofing, Laundry Bleach)

Chapter 5 Global Market Analysis by Region

5.1 North America (USA, Canada)

5.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Benelux)

5.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, SE Asia)

5.4 Taiwan (China) Market Analysis

5.5 Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

5.6 Middle East and Africa

Chapter 6 Supply Chain and Value Chain Analysis

6.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers and Pricing Trends

6.2 Potassium Peroxymonosulfate Value Chain Structure

6.3 Distribution Channel and Logistics Analysis

Chapter 7 Import and Export Analysis

7.1 Global Major Exporting Regions

7.2 Global Major Importing Regions

7.3 Trade Barriers and Regulatory Compliance

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape and Geopolitical Impact

8.1 Global Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and CR10)

8.2 Impact of Middle East Geopolitics on Global Shipping and Logistics

8.3 Influence of Energy Costs on Chemical Production

Chapter 9 Key Company Profiles

9.1 Lanxess

9.1.1 Company Introduction

9.1.2 SWOT Analysis

9.1.3 Lanxess KMPS Business Data Analysis

9.2 United Initiators

9.2.1 Company Introduction

9.2.2 SWOT Analysis

9.2.3 United Initiators KMPS Business Data Analysis

9.3 Zhejiang Jiehua New Materials Co. Ltd.

9.3.1 Company Introduction

9.3.2 SWOT Analysis

9.3.3 Zhejiang Jiehua KMPS Business Data Analysis

9.4 Zhejiang Jinke Daily Chemicals Material Co. Ltd.

9.4.1 Company Introduction

9.4.2 SWOT Analysis

9.4.3 Zhejiang Jinke KMPS Business Data Analysis

9.5 Aotool (Kaifeng) Environmental Technology Co. Ltd.

9.5.1 Company Introduction

9.5.2 SWOT Analysis

9.5.3 Aotool KMPS Business Data Analysis

9.6 Inner Mongolia Kaixuan Disinfection Products Co. Ltd.

9.6.1 Company Introduction

9.6.2 SWOT Analysis

9.6.3 Inner Mongolia Kaixuan KMPS Business Data Analysis

9.7 Jiangxi Xinhe Chemical Co. Ltd.

9.7.1 Company Introduction

9.7.2 SWOT Analysis

9.7.3 Jiangxi Xinhe KMPS Business Data Analysis

Chapter 10 Future Trends and Drivers

10.1 Environmental Regulations Favoring Chlorine-Free Oxidizers

10.2 Growth in High-Density Aquaculture and PCB Manufacturing

Companies Featured



Lanxess

United Initiators

Zhejiang Jiehua New Materials Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Jinke Daily Chemicals Material Co. Ltd.

Aotool (Kaifeng) Environmental Technology Co. Ltd.

Inner Mongolia Kaixuan Disinfection Products Co. Ltd. Jiangxi Xinhe Chemical Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900