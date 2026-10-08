Joshuah Morris Launches Persequi, An AI Platform For Legal Claim Acquisition

Joshuah Morris, founder and CEO of Persequi

The platform is designed to connect advertising activity with the identification and qualification of potential legal claims, with an emphasis on helping litigation firms and other participants manage the path from initial claimant engagement to signed, medically qualified legal claims.

Morris's work sits at the intersection of advertising, artificial intelligence, and legal claim acquisition. Through Persequi, he is developing technology infrastructure intended to bring together claimants, litigation firms, and institutional capital while creating a more structured process for acquiring and managing legal claims.

The launch reflects the continued development of technology-driven approaches to lead generation and intake within the legal services sector. As businesses increasingly use artificial intelligence to organize information and improve operational workflows, legal claim acquisition represents another area where technology can be applied to connect prospective claimants with organizations equipped to evaluate their circumstances.

At Persequi, Morris is focused on building a platform that uses technology to support the transition from advertising and claimant engagement toward qualified legal claims. The company's approach centers on creating a more organized connection between the different participants involved in the process.

For Morris, the project builds on his experience in advertising and digital media. As president of Viribuz Media, he has worked in the advertising and media space, while his role at Persequi extends that experience into artificial intelligence and legal technology.

The development of Persequi comes as legal organizations and technology companies continue exploring ways to improve the efficiency of client acquisition, intake, qualification, and case management. Digital advertising can generate significant volumes of potential leads, but converting those interactions into properly documented and qualified claims can require additional processes and coordination.

Persequi is being developed around that part of the workflow, with the objective of providing infrastructure that can help organize the relationship between advertising, claimant information, legal firms, and qualified claims.

About Joshuah Morris

Joshuah Morris

Morris's professional focus reflects the convergence of digital advertising and emerging artificial intelligence applications. Through his work with Persequi, he is developing technology intended to support a more structured approach to legal claim acquisition.

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CONTACT: Name: Joshuah Morris Website: Email:... Reputation and Visibility Support: Branden Condy, founder of Protect My Brand.