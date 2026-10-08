Ballistic Protection Market Size, Share, And Trends - Global Forecast To 2031 Ballistic Protection Market To Reach USD 16.29 Billion By 2031 As Defense Modernization Accelerates

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prioritize modular armor kits, lightweight ceramics and composites, naval upgrades, and Asia Pacific expansion to capture defense modernization demand. Dublin, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Ballistic Protection Market by Product Type, Armor Technology, End User, Application, Threat Level, and Region - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global ballistic protection market is projected to grow from USD 12.60 billion in 2026 to USD 16.29 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Growth is being driven by rising domestic security concerns, escalating geopolitical conflicts, expanding military expenditure, and national defense modernization programs. Governments and security agencies are increasing investments in advanced protective equipment for military personnel, law enforcement officers, vehicles, aircraft, naval vessels, and critical infrastructure. This investment is strengthening demand for lightweight, high-strength materials, including advanced ceramics and composites engineered to withstand sophisticated, high-velocity weaponry. Procurement initiatives are also being influenced by NATO force modernization, asymmetric threats, global terrorism mortality, and law enforcement equipment replacement cycles. Armor Kits & Panels to Lead the Ballistic Protection Market by Product By product, the armor kits & panels segment is expected to remain the dominant market category throughout the forecast period. These modular components are extensively deployed across land vehicles, aircraft, marine vessels, and structural defense barriers. Retrofitting large vehicle fleets and critical infrastructure requires substantial quantities of heavy-duty ballistic materials, supporting consistent procurement demand. The modular configuration of armor kits and panels enables damaged sections to be replaced without removing or replacing the entire protected platform. This capability supports lifecycle cost management while creating recurring, high-value procurement opportunities for defense departments, security agencies, and law enforcement organizations worldwide. Naval & Marine Platform Segment to Register the Highest CAGR By application, the naval & marine platform segment is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Maritime border disputes, territorial tensions, and the strategic importance of international trade routes are prompting governments to modernize naval fleets, corvettes, patrol vessels, and amphibious vehicles. Modern naval platforms require lightweight, corrosion-resistant ballistic protection for command centers, crew quarters, operational systems, and other mission-critical areas. These solutions must enhance survivability without materially affecting vessel speed, range, maneuverability, or payload capacity. Growing exposure to anti-ship missiles, coastal threats, and asymmetric warfare is expected to support new marine defense contracts and long-term fleet upgrade programs. Asia Pacific Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the ballistic protection market during the forecast period. Regional growth is supported by border tensions, territorial disputes, expanding defense budgets, and the rapid military development of major regional powers. Governments across Asia Pacific are investing in personal protective equipment, armored infantry vehicles, aircraft protection, naval platforms, and security infrastructure. Large active-duty forces, extensive land and maritime borders, and centralized procurement programs are generating substantial demand for ballistic protection products. Continued investment in domestic defense manufacturing and military modernization is also expected to reinforce the region's market leadership. Competitive Landscape Key companies operating in the ballistic protection market include BAE Systems (UK), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), Point Blank Enterprises, Inc. (US), AVON Protection (UK), and DuPont (US). Competitive analysis covers market positioning, product portfolios, manufacturing capabilities, recent developments, business strategies, investments, and research & development activities. Primary Research Participant Profile

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 40%, Tier 2 - 30%, and Tier 3 - 30%

By Designation: Directors - 20%, C-level Executives - 10%, and Others (Managers and Other Non-C-level Executives) - 70% By Region: Asia Pacific - 40%, North America - 25%, Europe - 15%, Middle East - 15%, Latin America - 3%, and Africa - 2% Research Coverage The report evaluates the ballistic protection market across major products, applications, platforms, and regions. It provides market size estimates, growth forecasts, segment analysis, regional outlooks, and competitive intelligence. The research also examines company profiles, product and business offerings, strategic initiatives, technological developments, and market entry considerations. Key Market Insights

Market Drivers: Rising global military expenditure, NATO force modernization, geopolitical conflicts, asymmetric threats, terrorism mortality, regulatory modernization, and law enforcement procurement refresh cycles.

Market Restraints: High costs of advanced raw materials, complex manufacturing processes, and stringent, fragmented, and evolving testing and certification requirements.

Market Opportunities: Unmanned autonomous system integration and fixed-site civil infrastructure protection.

Market Challenges: The weight-protection trade-off, musculoskeletal burden on end users, raw material supply concentration, and input volatility.

Market Penetration: Analysis of ballistic protection solutions offered by leading market participants.

Product Development/Innovation: Coverage of emerging technologies, research & development programs, and product launches.

Market Development: Assessment of high-growth markets and regional commercial opportunities.

Market Diversification: Information on new products, untapped geographies, investments, and recent industry developments. Competitive Assessment: Evaluation of market share, growth strategies, product capabilities, and manufacturing strengths of leading companies. The report supports established companies, new entrants, investors, manufacturers, and other stakeholders seeking revenue estimates and actionable intelligence on the global ballistic protection market. Its findings can assist organizations in evaluating the competitive environment, identifying growth opportunities, strengthening market positioning, and developing effective go-to-market strategies. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 369 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $12.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $16.29 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.3.3 Years Considered

1.3.4 Currency Considered

1.4 Stakeholders

1.5 Summary of Changes

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights and Market Highlights

2.2 Key Market Participants: Mapping of Strategic Developments

2.3 Disruptive Trends in Ballistic Protection Market

2.4 High Growth Segments

2.5 Regional Snapshot: Market Size, Growth Rate, and Forecast

3 Premium Insights

3.1 Attractive Opportunities for Players in Ballistic Protection Market

3.2 Ballistic Protection Market, by Product Type

3.3 Ballistic Protection Market, by Armor Technology

3.4 Ballistic Protection Market, by Threat Level

3.5 Ballistic Protection Market, by Application

4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Unprecedented Escalation of Global Military Expenditure and Nato Force Modernization

4.2.1.2 Rising Geopolitical Conflicts, Asymmetric Threats, and Global Terrorism Mortality

4.2.1.3 Regulatory Modernization and Law Enforcement Procurement Refresh Cycles

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 High Cost of Advanced Raw Materials and Complex Manufacturing Processes

4.2.2.2 Stringent, Fragmented, and Evolving Testing and Certification Requirements

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Unmanned Autonomous System Integration

4.2.3.2 Fixed-Site Civil Infrastructure Protection

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Weight-Protection Trade-Off and Musculoskeletal Burden on End Users

4.2.4.2 Raw Material Supply Concentration and Input Cost Volatility

4.3 Unmet Needs and White Spaces in Ballistic Protection Market

4.4 Inter-Connected Markets and Cross-Sector Opportunities

4.5 Strategic Moves by Tier 1/2/3 Players

5 Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Ecosystem Analysis

5.3 Trends in Global Ballistic Protection Market

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Pricing Analysis

5.5.1 Indicative Pricing, by Application, 2026

5.5.2 Indicative Pricing, by Region, 2026

5.6 Trade Analysis

5.6.1 Import Scenario (Hs Code 6506)

5.6.2 Export Scenario (Hs Code 6506)

5.7 Case Studies

5.8 Key Conferences & Events, 2025-2026

5.9 Investment & Funding Scenario

5.9.1 US Army's Body Armor & Integrated Headborne Technology R&D Program Funding and Investment

5.10 Trends & Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

5.11 Operational Data

5.12 Total Cost of Ownership

5.12.1 Tco Framework

5.12.2 Tco Benchmark, by Application

5.12.3 Key Tco Insights

5.13 Macroeconomic Outlook

5.13.1 Introduction

5.13.2 GDP Trends and Forecast

5.14 Business Models

5.14.1 Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (Id/Iq) Contracting

5.14.2 Upstream Material Licensing and Supply Agreements

5.14.3 Applique and Modular Upgrade Kitting

6 Technological Advancements, AI-Driven Impact, Patents, Innovations, and Future Applications

6.1 Key Technologies

6.1.1 Advanced Nanocomposite Materials Technology (Graphene- and Cnt-Reinforced Systems)

6.1.2 Shear Thickening Fluid (Stf) Integration Technology

6.1.3 Additive Manufacturing for Ceramic and Composite Armor

6.2 Complementary Technologies

6.2.1 Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for Armor Design and Performance Prediction

6.2.2 Digital Twin Technology for Defense Systems

6.2.3 Integrated Wearable Sensor Systems

6.3 Adjacent Technologies

6.3.1 Military Exoskeleton Technology

6.3.2 Auxetic Metamaterials for Multi-Axis Shock Absorption

6.4 Technology Roadmap

6.5 Impact of AI/Gen AI

6.5.1 Clients' Readiness to Adopt Gen AI

6.6 Patent Analysis

6.7 Future Applications

6.8 Success Stories and Real-World Applications

6.8.1 Honeywell: Lightweight Composite Armor Integration for Combat Vehicle Maneuverability

6.8.2 Bae Systems: Integrated Ceramic Composite Packages for Tactical Fighting Vehicles

6.8.3 Avon Protection: Integrated Boltless Helmet Shell Engineering for Warfighter Safety

7 Regulatory Landscape and Sustainability Initiatives

7.1 Regional Regulations and Compliance

7.1.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

7.2 Overview of Regulations

7.2.1 Nij 0101.07 (Ballistic Resistance of Body Armor)

7.2.2 Stanag 2920 (Ballistic and Fragmentation Protection)

7.2.3 Reach Regulation (Ec 1907/2006)

7.2.4 Ba 9000 (Body Armor Quality Management System Requirements)

7.3 Sustainability Initiatives

7.4 Impact of Regulatory Policies on Sustainability Initiatives

8 Customer Landscape & Buyer Behavior

8.1 Decision-Making Process

8.2 Buyers, Stakeholders, and Buying Evaluation Criteria

8.2.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

8.2.2 Buying Criteria

8.3 Adoption Barriers & Internal Challenges

8.4 Unmet Needs From Various End-Use Industries

9 Ballistic Protection Market, by Armor Technology (Market Size & Forecast to 2031 - in Value, USD Million)

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Metals & Alloys

9.2.1 Ballistic Steel

9.2.1.1 Proven Protection Capabilities Drive Market Growth for Ballistic Steel

9.2.2 Aluminum

9.2.2.1 Lightweight Platform Modernization Drives Market Growth for Aluminum

9.2.3 Titanium

9.2.3.1 High-Performance Aerospace Applications Drive Market Growth for Titanium

9.3 Ceramics

9.3.1 Alumina

9.3.1.1 Cost-Effective Ceramic Solutions Drive Market Growth for Alumina

9.3.2 Silicon Carbide

9.3.2.1 Lightweight Vehicle and Aircraft Protection Drives Market Growth for Silicon Carbide

9.3.3 Boron Carbide

9.3.3.1 Boron Carbide Advances Market Growth Through Ultra-Lightweight Ballistic Protection

9.4 Aramid Fibers

9.4.1 Woven Aramid

9.4.1.1 Lightweight Soldier Protection Drives Market Growth for Woven Aramid

9.4.2 Aramid Laminates

9.4.2.1 Hybrid Armor Integration Drives Market Growth for Aramid Laminates

9.4.3 Aramid Spall Liners

9.4.3.1 Vehicle Survivability Enhancements Drive Market Growth for Aramid Spall Liners

9.5 Uhmwpe

9.5.1 Pressed Uhmwpe Panels

9.5.1.1 Pressed Uhmwpe Panels Drive Market Growth Through Lightweight Hard Armor Solutions

9.5.2 Woven Uhmwpe

9.5.2.1 Enhanced Mobility Requirements Drive Market Growth for Woven Uhmwpe

9.5.3 Hybrid Uhmwpe Systems

9.5.3.1 Multi-Material Armor Integration Drives Market Growth for Hybrid Uhmwpe Systems

9.6 Composites & Hybrid Armor

9.6.1 Ceramic Composite Armor

9.6.1.1 Ceramic-Composite Armor Drives Market Growth Through Advanced Lightweight Protection

9.6.2 Metal Composite Armor

9.6.2.1 Structural Survivability Requirements Drive Market Growth for Metal Composite Armor

9.6.3 Fiber-Reinforced Composite Armor

9.6.3.1 Lightweight Structural Reinforcement Drives Market Growth for Fiber-Reinforced Composite Armor

9.6.4 Multi-Layer Hybrid Armor

9.6.4.1 Adaptive Protection Requirements Drive Market Growth for Multi-Layer Hybrid Armor

9.6.5 3D Composites

9.6.5.1 Advanced Manufacturing Technologies Drive Market Growth for 3D Composites

9.7 Bulletproof Glass

9.7.1 Acrylics

9.7.1.1 Acrylic Drives Growth Through Lightweight Security Glazing Applications

9.7.2 Polycarbonate

9.7.2.1 Polycarbonate Strengthens Market Growth Through High-Impact Transparent Protection

9.7.3 Glass-Clad Polycarbonate

9.7.3.1 Glass-Clad Polycarbonate Expands Market Growth Through Durable Transparent Armor Systems

9.7.4 Transparent Ceramics

9.7.4.1 Transparent Ceramics Drive Market Growth Through Next-Generation Lightweight Armor

10 Ballistic Protection Market, by Threat Level (Market Size & Forecast to 2031 - in Value, USD Million)

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Fragments & Shrapnel

10.2.1 Frequent Occurrence of Fragmentation-Caused Combat Injuries Propels Demand for Resistant Body Armor

10.3 Handgun Rounds

10.3.1 Growing Replacement of Older Protective Equipment Driving Users Toward Advanced Materials

10.4 Rifle Rounds

10.4.1 Greater Penetration and Capability of Rifle Rounds Accelerating Demand for Rifle-Rated Armor

10.5 Armor-Piercing Rounds

10.5.1 Shift Toward Layered and Combined Armor to Drive Market

10.6 Medium-Caliber Cannon Rounds

10.6.1 Growing Use of Higher-Powered Weapons Necessitates Use of Advanced Armor Technologies

10.7 Shotgun Threats

10.7.1 Different Impact Characteristics At Short Range Drive Demand for Advanced Solutions

11 Ballistic Protection Market, by Application (Market Size & Forecast to 2031 - in Value, USD Million)

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Personnel

11.2.1 Military Personnel

11.2.1.1 Military Personnel Modernization Programs Drive Growth in the Ballistic Protection Market

11.2.2 Law Enforcement Officers

11.2.2.1 Enhanced Officer Safety Programs Drive Growth in the Ballistic Protection Market

11.2.3 Others

11.2.3.1 Tactical Teams

11.2.3.1.1 Increasing High-Risk Security Operations Drive Growth in the Ballistic Protection Market

11.2.3.2 Bomb Disposal Teams

11.2.3.2.1 Increasing Explosive Threat Response Drives Growth in the Ballistic Protection Market

11.3 Land Vehicles

11.3.1 Main Battle Tank

11.3.1.1 Mbt Modernization Drives Growth in the Ballistic Protection Market

11.3.2 Infantry Fighting Vehicles

11.3.2.1 Armored Infantry Capability Enhancements Drive the Ballistic Protection Market

11.3.3 Armored Personnel Carrier

11.3.3.1 Expanding Armored Mobility Programs Drive Growth in the Ballistic Protection Market

11.3.4 Mine-Resistant Ambush-Protected Vehicles

11.3.4.1 Persistent Explosive Threats Drive Growth in the Ballistic Protection Market

11.3.5 Armored Supply Truck

11.3.5.1 Battlefield Logistics Modernization Drives Growth in the Ballistic Protection Market

11.3.6 Unmanned Ground Vehicle

11.3.6.1 Autonomous Ground Operations Drive Growth in Ballistic Protection Market

11.4 Aircraft

11.4.1 Fixed-Wing Aircraft

11.4.1.1 Fighter Aircraft

11.4.1.1.1 Evolving Air Combat Missions Drive Growth in the Ballistic Protection Market

11.4.1.2 Transport Aircraft

11.4.1.2.1 Expanding Tactical Airlift Operations Drive Growth in the Ballistic Protection Market

11.4.1.3 Special Mission Aircraft

11.4.1.3.1 Expanding Intelligence and Surveillance Operations Drive Growth in the Ballistic Protection Market

11.4.2 Helicopters

11.4.2.1 Attack and Reconnaissance Helicopters

11.4.2.1.1 Low-Altitude Combat Operations Drive Growth in the Ballistic Protection Market

11.4.2.2 Special Mission Helicopters

11.4.2.2.1 Special Operations Capability Expansion Drives Growth in the Ballistic Protection Market

11.4.2.3 Maritime Helicopters

11.4.2.3.1 Naval Aviation Modernization Drives Growth in the Ballistic Protection Market

11.4.2.4 Transport Helicopters

11.4.2.4.1 Operational Air Mobility Requirements Drive Growth in the Ballistic Protection Market

11.4.3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

11.4.3.1 Autonomous Mission Expansion Strengthens the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Segment

11.5 Naval & Marine Platforms

11.5.1 Aircraft Carrier

11.5.1.1 Carrier Strike Group Modernization Strengthens the Aircraft Carrier Segment

11.5.2 Destroyers

11.5.2.1 Destroyers Drive Market Growth Through Advanced Fleet Survivability

11.5.3 Frigates

11.5.3.1 Frigates Expand Market Demand Through Multi-Role Naval Modernization

11.5.4 Corvettes

11.5.4.1 Coastal Security Operations Drive Market Growth for Corvettes

11.5.5 Patrol Vessels

11.5.5.1 Maritime Border Security Operations Drive Market Growth for Patrol Vessels

11.5.6 Mine Warfare

11.5.6.1 Expanding Mine Countermeasure Operations Drive Market Growth for Mine Warfare Vessels

11.6 Fixed Sites & Infrastructure

11.6.1 Military Base

11.6.1.1 Military Base Modernization Drives Market Growth Through Enhanced Infrastructure Protection

11.6.2 Government Facilities

11.6.2.1 Critical Infrastructure Security Drives Market Growth for Government Facilities

12 Ballistic Protection Market, by End User (Market Size & Forecast to 2031 - in Value, USD Million)

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Military

12.2.1 Army

12.2.1.1 Army Modernization Programs Drive Market Growth for Ballistic Protection

12.2.2 Navy

12.2.2.1 Expanding Maritime Security Responsibilities Drive Market Growth for the Navy

12.2.3 Air Force

12.2.3.1 Air Force Modernization Programs Drive Market Growth

12.3 Government & Law Enforcement

12.3.1 Evolving Threats and Need to Upgrade Defense Workforce Drive Market

13 Ballistic Protection Market, by Region (Market Size & Forecast to 2031 - in Value, USD Million)

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.2.1 US

13.2.1.1 Advanced Weapon Platforms and Increased Baseline Procurement Drive Next-Generation Modular Armor Integration

13.2.2 Canada

13.2.2.1 National Industrial Strategy Overhauls and Localized Default-Procurement Frameworks Expand Sovereign Tactical Defense Production

13.3 Europe

13.3.1 UK

13.3.1.1 Strategic Procurement Shifts and Dedicated Land Lethality Pipelines Drive British Personal and Vehicular Armor Replacement

13.3.2 France

13.3.2.1 Armor Platform Modernization and Multi-Year Defense Programming Laws Accelerate Tactical Procurement Pipelines

13.3.3 Germany

13.3.3.1 Massive Military Expenditure Restructuring and Localized Combat Platform Agreements Accelerate High-Volume Infantry Protection Pipelines

13.3.4 Italy

13.3.4.1 Multi-Domain Security Frameworks and Strategic European Union Loan Structures Catalyze Land Platform Armor Integration

13.3.5 Rest of Europe

13.4 Asia-Pacific

13.4.1 China

13.4.1.1 System-Centric Warfare Transitions and Intensified Civil-Military Technology Integration Drive the Market for High-Tier Ballistic Armor and Elite Personnel Survivability Platforms

13.4.2 India

13.4.2.1 Rigid Indigenization Mandates and Aggressive Modernization Outlays Accelerate Domestic Personal Protection Assembly Lines

13.4.3 Japan

13.4.3.1 Coastal Defense Overhauls and Historic Defense Budget Expansion Drive the Market for Advanced Littoral and Base Fortification Armor Systems

13.4.4 South Korea

13.4.4.1 Escalating Cross-Border Missile Friction and Structural Force Optimization Requirements Drive the Market for Advanced Infantry Protection and Survivability Systems

13.4.5 Australia

13.4.5.1 Strict Denial Strategies and Long-Term Sovereign Infrastructure Injections Drive the Market for Advanced Land Systems and Personnel Protection

13.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

13.5 Middle East & Africa

13.5.1 GCC

13.5.1.1 Localization Targets and Extensive Baseline Capitalization Frameworks Drive the Market for Advanced Infantry Wearables and Integrated Platform Armor

13.5.1.2 UAE

13.5.1.2.1 Unified Industrial Defense Conglomerates and Strategic Platform Indigenization Mandates Drive the Market for Sovereign Tactical Combat Armor

13.5.1.3 Saudi Arabia

13.5.1.3.1 Rigid Domestic Industrial Policies and Multi-Billion Localization Mandates Drive the Market for High-End Military Personal Protective Gear and Vehicle Plating

13.5.2 Israel

13.5.2.1 Persistent Multi-Front Military Friction and Unprecedented Defense Capital Expansion Drive the Market for Field-Ready Personal Body Armor and Critical Tactical Replenishment

13.5.3 Turkey

13.5.3.1 Massive Multi-Year Procurement Programs and Stringent Industrial Localization Frameworks Drive the Market for Indigenous Platform Shielding and Physical Combat Safety Systems

13.5.4 South Africa

13.5.4.1 Domestic Infrastructure Stabilization and Expanded Border Enforcement Mandates Drive the Market

13.6 Latin America

13.6.1 Brazil

13.6.1.1 Strategic Border Protection Initiatives and Expanded Federal Procurement Targets Drive the Market for Localized Infantry Gear and Armored Transport Protection

13.6.2 Mexico

13.6.2.1 Institutional Integration of Militarized Police Forces and High-Intensity Public Safety Initiatives Drive the Market for Advanced Personal Protection Gear and Armored Land Assets

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win, 2022-2025

14.3 Revenue Analysis, 2021-2025

14.4 Market Share Analysis, 2025

14.5 Brand/Product Comparison

14.6 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

14.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2025

14.7.1 Stars

14.7.2 Emerging Leaders

14.7.3 Pervasive Players

14.7.4 Participants

14.7.5 Company Footprint

14.7.5.1 Region Footprint

14.7.5.2 Product Type Footprint

14.7.5.3 Application Footprint

14.7.5.4 Armor Technology Footprint

14.8 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2025

14.8.1 Progressive Companies

14.8.2 Responsive Companies

14.8.3 Dynamic Companies

14.8.4 Starting Blocks

14.8.5 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Start-Ups/SMEs

14.8.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/SMEs

14.8.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/SMEs

14.9 Competitive Scenario

14.9.1 Product Launches

14.9.2 Deals

14.10 Other Developments

15 Company Profiles

15.1 Key Players

15.1.1 Bae Systems

15.1.1.1 Business Overview

15.1.1.2 Products Offered

15.1.1.3 Recent Developments

15.1.1.3.1 Deals

15.1.1.3.2 Other Developments

15.1.1.4 Analyst's View

15.1.1.4.1 Right to Win

15.1.1.4.2 Strategic Choices

15.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

15.1.2 Rheinmetall AG

15.1.2.1 Business Overview

15.1.2.2 Products Offered

15.1.2.3 Recent Developments

15.1.2.3.1 Product Launches

15.1.2.3.2 Deals

15.1.2.3.3 Other Developments

15.1.2.4 Analyst's View

15.1.2.4.1 Right to Win

15.1.2.4.2 Strategic Choices

15.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

15.1.3 Point Blank Enterprises

15.1.3.1 Business Overview

15.1.3.2 Products Offered

15.1.3.3 Recent Developments

15.1.3.3.1 Product Launches

15.1.3.3.2 Deals

15.1.3.3.3 Other Developments

15.1.3.4 Analyst's View

15.1.3.4.1 Right to Win

15.1.3.4.2 Strategic Choices

15.1.3.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

15.1.4 Avon Protection

15.1.4.1 Business Overview

15.1.4.2 Products Offered

15.1.4.3 Recent Developments

15.1.4.3.1 Product Launches

15.1.4.3.2 Deals

15.1.4.3.3 Other Developments

15.1.4.4 Analyst's View

15.1.4.4.1 Right to Win

15.1.4.4.2 Strategic Choices

15.1.4.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

15.1.5 Knds

15.1.5.1 Business Overview

15.1.5.2 Products Offered

15.1.5.3 Recent Developments

15.1.5.3.1 Product Launches

15.1.5.3.2 Deals

15.1.5.3.3 Other Developments

15.1.5.4 Analyst's View

15.1.5.4.1 Right to Win

15.1.5.4.2 Strategic Choices

15.1.5.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

15.1.6 Tencate Advanced Armor (Integris Composites)

15.1.6.1 Business Overview

15.1.6.2 Products Offered

15.1.6.3 Recent Developments

15.1.6.3.1 Product Launches

15.1.6.3.2 Deals

15.1.6.3.3 Other Developments

15.1.7 Fms Enterprises Migun Ltd

15.1.7.1 Business Overview

15.1.7.2 Products Offered

15.1.7.3 Recent Developments

15.1.7.3.1 Deals

15.1.8 Honeywell International, Inc.

15.1.8.1 Business Overview

15.1.8.2 Products Offered

15.1.8.3 Recent Developments

15.1.8.3.1 Product Launches

15.1.8.3.2 Deals

15.1.8.3.3 Other Developments

15.1.9 Seyntex

15.1.9.1 Business Overview

15.1.9.2 Products Offered

15.1.9.3 Recent Developments

15.1.9.3.1 Product Launches

15.1.9.3.2 Deals

15.1.9.3.3 Other Developments

15.1.10 Ada

15.1.10.1 Business Overview

15.1.10.2 Products Offered

15.1.10.3 Recent Developments

15.1.10.3.1 Product Launches

15.1.10.3.2 Deals

15.1.10.3.3 Other Developments

15.1.11 Survitec Group Ltd

15.1.11.1 Business Overview

15.1.11.2 Products Offered

15.1.11.3 Recent Developments

15.1.11.3.1 Product Launches

15.1.12 Saab Ab

15.1.12.1 Business Overview

15.1.12.2 Products Offered

15.1.13 Armorworks

15.1.13.1 Business Overview

15.1.13.2 Products Offered

15.1.13.3 Recent Developments

15.1.13.3.1 Product Launches

15.1.13.3.2 Deals

15.1.13.3.3 Other Developments

15.1.14 Galvion

15.1.14.1 Business Overview

15.1.14.2 Products Offered

15.1.14.3 Recent Developments

15.1.14.3.1 Product Launches

15.1.14.3.2 Deals

15.1.14.3.3 Other Developments

15.1.15 Armorsource, LLC

15.1.15.1 Business Overview

15.1.15.2 Products Offered

15.1.15.3 Recent Developments

15.1.15.3.1 Product Launches

15.1.15.3.2 Other Developments

15.1.16 Southern States LLC

15.1.16.1 Business Overview

15.1.16.2 Products Offered

15.1.16.3 Recent Developments

15.1.16.3.1 Product Launches

15.1.16.3.2 Other Developments

15.1.17 Roketsan

15.1.17.1 Business Overview

15.1.17.2 Products Offered

15.1.17.3 Recent Developments

15.1.17.3.1 Product Launches

15.1.17.3.2 Other Developments

15.2 Other Players

15.2.1 Mku Limited

15.2.2 Pacific Safety Products

15.2.3 Elmon

15.2.4 Np Aerospace

15.2.5 Plasan

15.2.6 Armor Express

15.2.7 Safariland, LLC.

15.2.8 Indian Armour Systems

16 Research Methodology

16.1 Research Data

16.1.1 Secondary Data

16.1.2 Primary Data

16.2 Factor Analysis

16.3 Market Size Estimation

16.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

16.3.2 Top-Down Approach

16.4 Data Triangulation

16.5 Research Assumptions

16.6 Research Limitations

16.7 Risk Assessment

17 Appendix

17.1 Discussion Guide

17.2 Knowledgestore: The Subscription Portal

17.3 Customization Options

17.4 Related Reports

17.5 Author Details

List of Tables [414]

List of Figures [59]

Companies Featured



Bae Systems

Rheinmetall AG

Point Blank Enterprises

Avon Protection

Knds

Tencate Advanced Armor (Integris Composites)

Fms Enterprises Migun Ltd

Honeywell International, Inc.

Seyntex

Ada

Survitec Group Ltd

Saab Ab

Armorworks

Galvion

Armorsource, LLC

Southern States LLC

Roketsan

Mku Limited

Pacific Safety Products

Elmon

Np Aerospace

Plasan

Armor Express

Safariland, LLC. Indian Armour Systems

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