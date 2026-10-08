Heat Pump Market To Reach US$210.4 Billion By 2035 At 13.8% CAGR, Driven By Building Electrification And Carbon Targets

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Heat Pump Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Heat Pump Market to Reach USD 210.4 Billion by 2035, Driven by Building Electrification and Energy-Efficiency Goals

The global heat pump market generated USD 58.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 210.4 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 13.8%. Market growth is supported by stringent carbon reduction targets, concerns about energy affordability and supply security, and continued improvements in heat pump efficiency.

Governments across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific are advancing building electrification through supportive regulations, energy-efficiency initiatives, and enhanced building performance standards. These measures are accelerating the replacement of conventional heating systems in residential, commercial, and institutional properties. Investments in sustainable infrastructure and rising demand for efficient heating and cooling technologies are also strengthening the long-term outlook for the global heat pump market.

Technological developments are expanding the suitability of heat pumps across diverse climates. Inverter-based systems and variable-speed compressors have improved performance in colder regions, enabling reliable operation in markets previously considered challenging for heat pump deployment. Manufacturers are also introducing smart controls, digital monitoring capabilities, and environmentally friendly refrigerants to improve system efficiency, regulatory compliance, and user experience.

Air-source Heat Pumps Lead Product Demand

The air-source heat pumps segment accounted for 91.5% of the market in 2025 and is projected to record a CAGR of 14.4% through 2035, representing the highest growth rate among product segments. Adoption is supported by lower installation costs compared with alternative technologies, broad compatibility with existing building infrastructure, and simplified deployment. The ability of air-source systems to provide efficient heating and cooling without extensive site preparation continues to encourage use across residential and commercial properties.

Commercial Applications Support Market Expansion

The commercial applications segment held a 25.5% market share in 2025 and is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 13.7% during 2026-2035. Businesses are adopting heat pump systems to improve operational energy efficiency, meet sustainability objectives, comply with environmental performance requirements, and reduce long-term operating expenses. Integration with advanced building energy management systems and renewable energy installations is further improving energy optimization across offices, retail facilities, hospitality properties, healthcare buildings, and other commercial sites.

North America Maintains Steady Heat Pump Market Growth

The North America heat pump market represented 18.5% of global revenue in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% through 2035. Regional development is being driven by building electrification programs, modernization of heating infrastructure, consumer demand for energy-efficient systems, and wider use of advanced compressor technologies. Supportive policy frameworks and increasing awareness of efficient climate control solutions are expected to sustain adoption across residential and commercial buildings.

Competitive Landscape and Business Strategies

Key participants in the global heat pump market include Panasonic Corporation, Samsung, Trane, Carrier, Johnson Controls, LG Electronics, Bosch Thermotechnology Corp., Daikin Industries, Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Midea. These companies are investing in product innovation, energy-efficiency improvements, smart connectivity, advanced inverter-driven systems, and stronger cold-climate performance.

Manufacturers are also forming strategic partnerships with distributors, installers, and construction firms to improve market access. Additional priorities include regional manufacturing expansion, supply chain optimization, cost reduction, and entry into emerging economies. Aligning product portfolios with evolving energy-efficiency regulations remains central to competitive positioning.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast



Industry trends, growth drivers, market challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory developments

Competitive landscape supported by Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Global market size, product and application segmentation, and regional forecasts Company profiles covering business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

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